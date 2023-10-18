bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup

The inexorable rise in stature of the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC), the development academy aimed at nurturing the region’s next wave of road racing stars, will be formally recognised in 2024 with Australian championship status.

The elevation in prestige for OJC is a major boost for the FIM-backed and Dorna Sports-endorsed Road to MotoGP pathways program, which began in 2019 and now boasts an impressive alumni that has gone onto further success in international competitions such as the Red Bull Rookies Cup and Asia Talent Cup.

One of the OJC graduates is Jacob Roulstone, who will make his world championship debut in the 2024 Moto3 class after competing in the first edition five years ago before heading to Europe to continue his road racing journey.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, says the Australian championship status is well deserved for the program, which features 20 riders producing spectacular racing on identical Yamaha YZF-R15 machines.

“Developing junior talent is a core pillar of any sport, and the Oceania Junior Cup has been a massive shot in the arm for road racing in our region, underpinned by an all-inclusive program and coaching from some of the biggest names in the sport such as former 500 GP winner Garry McCoy,” he said.

“The OJC is an invaluable grassroots class for juniors to develop race craft and professionalism, both on- and off-track, which they can then utilise as they transition into the senior ranks.

“We look forward to seeing a new batch of riders progress through the OJC ranks in 2024, complete with Australian championship status.”

Expressions of interest to compete in the 2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup close on October 26, 2023. For more information see here.

Meanwhile, it’s all action this weekend when round four of the 2023 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup is held at Phillip Island during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Riders will not only experience the thrill of competing in front of a passionate crowd lining the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, but they’ll also get the chance to meet their Grand Prix heroes and get an exclusive insight into the inner workings of the world championship paddock.

Practice and qualifying will be held for the OJC class on Friday, followed by two races on Saturday and one on Sunday, all over seven laps.

This year’s OJC will conclude at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park (The Bend) in South Australia from December 1-3 as part of the final round of the 2023 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

2023 bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bodie PAIGE 177 2 Archie SCHMIDT 150 3 Haydn FORDYCE 149 4 Riley NAUTA 148 5 John PELGRAVE 132 6 Hunter CORNEY 119 7 Jake PAIGE 118 8 Jed FYFFE 113 9 Valentino KNEZOVIC 108 10 Ella McCAUSLAND 84 11 Rikki HENRY 75 12 Isaac AYAD 70 13 Hunter CHARLETT 68 14 Elijah ANDREW 64 15 Alexander CODEY 61 16 Nixon FROST 58 17 Oscar LEWIS 57 18 Ethan JOHNSON 54 19 Rossi McADAM 49 20 Nikolas LAZOS 29

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEDT by Kayo Sports

Friday Time Class Event 0900 Moto3 FP1 0950 Moto2 FP1 1030 bLU cRU FP1 1045 MotoGP FP1 1200 bLU cRU FP2 1315 Moto3 FP2 1405 Moto2 FP2 1500 MotoGP Practice 1615 bLU cRU Q

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2023 ASBK Calendar