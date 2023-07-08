BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses

It is just over a decade since Google Glass debuted with fanfare only to ultimately flop, but BMW now think the time is right to bring us Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses.

While the world wasn’t ready for Google Glass I do reckon we are ready for his type of head up display technology if it is well designed and implemented. As BMW have decades of experience with the projection of information on to the windscreen of their cars, we could reasonably expect that they have done a good job with these new glasses.

BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can project all relevant data, such as navigation, speed or gear, directly into the rider’s field of vision in real time.

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be easily connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and app. The projection can be positioned and the settings can be selected before the ride and also while riding via the multi-controller on the motorcycle handlebars.

The design of the smartglasses and the display has been adapted to meet the special needs of motorcyclists. In addition, the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be adapted to fit numerous helmets and face shapes. This makes the smartglasses comfortable to wear even on long day trips.

The lithium-ion battery promises up to ten hours of operation.

BMW Motorrad also supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame. One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses turning the smartglasses into a pair of sunglasses.

For people who wear glasses, there is an RX adapter (+/- 4.5 diopters). This can be ordered online directly from the provider. The corresponding QR code can be found in the user manual of the ConnectedRide Smartglasses.

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses will be presented on 7 July 2023 as part of the BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin.

BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses Highlights

Two sizes (M + L) available with different nose pads.

M for pupil distance 53 to 67 mm, L for 59 to 73 mm.

M for pupil distance 53 to 67 mm, L for 59 to 73 mm. Two sets of lenses (1x tinted lens and 1x 85% transparent lens), integrated light sensor, certified UVA/UVB filter.

RX adapter for adjusting the lenses to the required visual acuity (up to max. 4.5 diopters).

Can be connected to a smartphone and the BMW Motorrad Connected App via Bluetooth.

Real-time GPS data transfer from app to smartglasses.

Head-Up function for navigation with individual display.

Display of speed, speed limit, gear and navigation (reduced arrow display or detailed navigation with street names, intersections and precise directions).

Integrated light sensor and integrated optics module for securely transferring data and securely displaying data on the top left of the right glass.

Lithium-ion battery provides up to ten hours of operation.

USB charging cable.

Operating temperature range -10° to +50°C.

Colour: Anthracite.

Recommended retail price (RRP): 690.00 €. (Approx. AUD $1135)