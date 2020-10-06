2021 BMW R 1250 GS and GS Adventure Triple Black

It seems as though BMW drop a Triple Black special into the mix around every five years and 2021 is going to be one of those years.

Triple Black models have always been fully loaded and the 2021 editions follow that theme with every option package that BMW bestowed on the ‘40 Years GS‘ specials plus even more billet with the full ‘Billet Pack Shadow I’ kit adorning the Triple Blacks.

In fact there is also an ‘Achat Grey’ thrown into the Triple Black mix alongside your basic ‘Black’ and BMW’s ‘Black Storm Metallic’ hues.

The Triple Black does not get the Gold coloured cross-spoke rims of the 40 Years GS model but they can be optioned onto the R 1250 GS Triple Black in either Gold or Black. The cross-spoke rims are standard on the R 1250 GS Adventure Triple Black in black but can also be ordered in Gold.

BMW R 1250 GS Triple Black Inclusions

Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, Chrome Headers, Heated Grips/Seat)

Touring Package (GPS Prep, Cruise, Handguards, Fasteners for alloy panniers , Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

Dynamic Package (Dynamic ESA, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Riding Modes Pro, MSR dynamic brake control)

Light Package (Adaptive headlight, DRL, Headlight Pro, Cruising Light, Multifunctional Indicators)

Billet Pack Shadow I

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Triple Black Inclusions