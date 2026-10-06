Continental ContiMotion EVO

Continental has expanded its Australian road tyre range with the arrival of the new ContiMotion EVO, a 17-inch radial aimed squarely at riders of naked bikes, roadsters and modern classics.

Rather than chasing the increasingly track-focused end of the sports tyre market, the ContiMotion EVO is pitched as an all-round road tyre, combining sporty steering response and cornering grip with wet-weather performance, stability and useful mileage.

Pricing starts at $189.95 for the 120/70ZR17 front, while the three available rear sizes range from $259.95 to $279.95. That puts the least expensive front/rear combination at $449.90.

Continental ContiMotion EVO

The initial Australian range is deliberately compact, comprising a single 120/70ZR17 front and rear options in 160/60ZR17, 180/55ZR17 and 190/50ZR17.

Continental cites bikes such as the Yamaha MT-09, Honda CB650R and BMW R 12 nineT among suitable applications, with the available sizes covering a broad selection of contemporary middleweight and larger-capacity road bikes.

Three of Continental’s established tyre technologies sit at the heart of the ContiMotion EVO: MultiGrip, ZeroDegree and EasyHandling.

MultiGrip allows Continental to produce different characteristics across the width of the tyre without using separate compound sections. The curing process is temperature-controlled so the centre of the tyre is harder to improve wear resistance and mileage, while the shoulders are softer to provide greater grip as lean angle increases.

The transition between those areas is continuous rather than being defined by a physical boundary between different compounds.

Stability and steering response

Continental’s ZeroDegree construction uses a steel belt arranged at zero degrees around the tyre carcass. The system is designed to maintain the tyre’s shape at speed, contributing to stability, steering precision and consistent feedback as loads increase.

EasyHandling addresses the other end of the speed range. Continental matches the front and rear tyre contours to promote neutral steering response, particularly in tighter corners where there is less gyroscopic force helping stabilise the motorcycle.

The aim is predictable behaviour rather than a tyre that suddenly falls into a turn or requires increasing steering effort as lean angle builds.

Wet-weather performance has also been considered in the tread design, with diagonal grooves directing water towards the outer edge of the tyre.

Taken together, Continental is positioning the ContiMotion EVO as a sporting road tyre rather than an outright supersport product – one intended to provide useful mileage during everyday riding while still offering the grip and steering characteristics riders want when the road becomes more interesting.

Continental ContiMotion EVO Australian pricing

Position Size Rating RRP Front 120/70ZR17 58W $189.95 Rear 160/60ZR17 69W $259.95 Rear 180/55ZR17 73W $279.95 Rear 190/50ZR17 73W $279.95

All four sizes are tubeless radials, with a ContiMotion EVO set starting from $449.90 when pairing the 120/70ZR17 front with the 160/60ZR17 rear.

Continental motorcycle tyres are distributed in Australia by A1 Accessory Imports.

More information on the Continental ContiMotion EVO is available through House of Powersports, while riders can also search the Continental range by tyre size.