2021 CFMOTO 300SR now $5,790 R/A with $699 in extras

There’s never been a better time to pick up a CFMOTO 300SR with a $699 bonus accessories package and three-year extended warranty. The extended warranty is available across the entire CFMOTO motorcycle range during the current promotional period.

The free 300SR dress-up kit valued at RRP $699 is loaded with alloy goodies to customise your 300SR, including: adjustable alloy levers, sports alloy lever guards/protectors, left and right alloy footrest assemblies, including alloy brake and gear lever, alloy fuel tank filler surround and fuel cap, and alloy upper triple clamp dress-up bolts.

The 300SR is the first fully-faired sports bike by CFMOTO, powered by a quick revving 292.4 cc DOHC single cylinder engine producing 21.4 kW at 8750 rpm and 25.5 Nm at 7250 rpm.

A lightweight integrated frame with 37 mm USD fork and single centred rear shock provide an aggressive sports ride with agile handling. A large opposed four-piston caliper with a 292 mm disc is found at the front and a single piston floating caliper with a 220 mm disc at the rear, both backed by Continental ABS.

A large full-colour TFT display offers adjustable brightness, day/night modes, selectable sports/eco ride modes and mobile phone connectivity.

The CFMOTO 300SR ABS is available in two colour options Turquoise Blue or Nebula Black for an attractive $5,790 ride-away and the 300SR dress-up kit promotion starts from the 1st of March and ends 31st of May.

All CFMOTO motorcycles purchased between March 1 to May 31, 2021 will receive a 3 Year Extended Warranty^. This is an extra one year of coverage on top of CFMOTO’s standard two-year unlimited km warranty.

For further information on the 300SR dress-up kit promotion or CFMOTO’s three-year extended warranty head to www.cfmoto.com.au or contact your CFMOTO Dealer.

2021 CFMOTO 300SR Specifications