2021 CFMOTO 300SR now $5,790 R/A with $699 in extras
There’s never been a better time to pick up a CFMOTO 300SR with a $699 bonus accessories package and three-year extended warranty. The extended warranty is available across the entire CFMOTO motorcycle range during the current promotional period.
The free 300SR dress-up kit valued at RRP $699 is loaded with alloy goodies to customise your 300SR, including: adjustable alloy levers, sports alloy lever guards/protectors, left and right alloy footrest assemblies, including alloy brake and gear lever, alloy fuel tank filler surround and fuel cap, and alloy upper triple clamp dress-up bolts.
The 300SR is the first fully-faired sports bike by CFMOTO, powered by a quick revving 292.4 cc DOHC single cylinder engine producing 21.4 kW at 8750 rpm and 25.5 Nm at 7250 rpm.
A lightweight integrated frame with 37 mm USD fork and single centred rear shock provide an aggressive sports ride with agile handling. A large opposed four-piston caliper with a 292 mm disc is found at the front and a single piston floating caliper with a 220 mm disc at the rear, both backed by Continental ABS.
A large full-colour TFT display offers adjustable brightness, day/night modes, selectable sports/eco ride modes and mobile phone connectivity.
The CFMOTO 300SR ABS is available in two colour options Turquoise Blue or Nebula Black for an attractive $5,790 ride-away and the 300SR dress-up kit promotion starts from the 1st of March and ends 31st of May.
All CFMOTO motorcycles purchased between March 1 to May 31, 2021 will receive a 3 Year Extended Warranty^. This is an extra one year of coverage on top of CFMOTO’s standard two-year unlimited km warranty.
For further information on the 300SR dress-up kit promotion or CFMOTO’s three-year extended warranty head to www.cfmoto.com.au or contact your CFMOTO Dealer.
2021 CFMOTO 300SR Specifications
|2021 CFMoto 300SR Specifications
|Engine
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, 4-valve, DOHC with balance shaft
|Capacity
|292.4 cc
|Bore & Stroke
|78 mm x 61.2 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:01
|Fuel System
|Bosch EFI
|Max Power
|21.4 kW @ 8750 rpm
|Max Torque
|25.3 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front Suspension
|37 mm USD telescopic fork
|Rear Suspension
|Single centre aligned rear shock
|Front Brake
|292 mm disc with four-piston opposed caliper
|Rear Brake
|220 mm disc with single piston floating caliper
|ABS
|Continental ABS braking system
|L x W x H
|2010 x 750 x 1080 mm
|Wheelbase
|1360 mm
|Seat Height
|780 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|12 L
|Weight
|165 kg
|Max. Payload
|150 kg
|Wheels Front
|17 x 3.50 alloy
|Wheels Rear
|17 x 4.00 alloy
|Tyres Front
|110/70 R17 CST
|Tyres Rear
|140/60 R17 CST
|Available Colours
|Nebula Black or Turquoise Blue
|Warranty
|Three-year, EXTENDED warranty
|Price
|$5,790 ride-away