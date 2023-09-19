2023 Ducati Family Day

The Ducati Family Day opened the doors of the Borgo Panigale plant to all employees, their families and friends.

Employees are the first Ducatisti and supporters of the brand. Through Family Day, the Company gives everyone the opportunity to meet, make new friends, experience their workplace from an unprecedented point of view and share the spaces of their daily lives with friends and family.

The event was attended by a record number of 4,200 people including employees, friends and family members. For the occasion, many company departments organised special activities to allow everyone to explore the places where Ducati motorcycles are born every day, sharing their technical and practical knowledge.

Among the most exclusive experiences was the chance to visit the Ducati Corse department where the bikes for the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships are developed.

The unit is normally accessible only to authorized staff, with the result that the walk through the DesmosediciGP and the Panigale V4 R development benches being a unique opportunity for both visitors and employees.

There were many hands-on activities for participants, such as assembling and disassembling a Ducati engine, testing a motorcycle or learning how to use motorcycle diagnostic tools.

There was no shortage of opportunities to visit the Ducati Museum and Factory , and discover the secrets behind the design, production and assembly of a motorcycle directly from the people who are involved in it every day.

Even kids had fun drawing on the different boards they found in the Centro Stile Ducati, racing each other on toy motorcycles on a dedicated track and improvising as apprentice mechanics under the supervision of Ducati experts.

During Family Day, Ducati hosted a charity market inside the Company in collaboration with several charities. AIL, CARTIERA, EMERGENCY and UNHCR shared information and details about their work with those present, raising awareness on the issues they deal with, such as upcycling and circular economy, health prevention and human rights.

Thanks to the creation of a participatory artwork, which saw the birth of a painting portraying a colourful Scrambler Ducati, Family Day will not remain just a memory in the hearts of participants. The artwork will be displayed in a company space where employees can admire it every day.