Philanthropist. Humanitarian. Patron of the arts. Considerate lover.

Boris Mihailovic has never been any of these things. He has, however, been an outlaw motorcycle club member, a chronic abuser of recreational drugs, and one of Australia’s most grammatically correct magazine pornographers. Oh, and an author.

Hilarious, brutal, insightful, and remorseless, his tales delight and appal – often at the same time. A deeply flawed creature carved from wicked stubbornness, you’re invited to join him in a series of quite terrible, but equally side-splitting, tales of his exploits and confessions.

The Wisdom Of The Road Gods

In this, his third – and if there’s any justice on this earth, final – book, he once again takes you into his world of vehicular savagery, ultraviolence, rampant tequila freebasing, mindless thuggery, and some awfully gentle introspection, with such raw, unvarnished honesty, you would be fully justified in referring him to the police after page 32.

You can order it now for $39.95 (plus postage) by clicking the book cover below.