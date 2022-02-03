2022 Honda BSB Fireblade livery

This year presents huge milestones for the Honda Racing UK team, one of which is the 30th Anniversary of the iconic Fireblade, whose classic colour scheme reminiscent of the 1992 original is represented on the livery of the teams’ CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP machines, as well as the riders leathers throughout the BSB and road racing season.

This is the first time Honda Racing UK and Motul have worked together in both the British Superbike Championship, as well as on the roads for the NW200 and the TT, which this year sees John McGuinness return to Honda machinery and celebrate his 100th TT race start.

In the British Superbike Championship Honda will add Superstock Champion Tom Neave to their Superbike line-up alongside Glenn Irwin, Takumi Takahashi and Ryo Mizuno.

The team is busy preparing for the start of the season, with the first official BSB test set to take place at Snetterton on 25-27 March.

Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK Team Manager

“2022 is an exciting season for the team across both BSB and the Roads; we have Tom stepping up into the Superbike class, John back on Honda machinery, Glenn finally making his TT debut, as well as celebrating 30 years of the Fireblade and we’re welcoming Motul as a new sponsor, which is the first time for us in the British Championship. Motul have a great pedigree on the Roads, as well as numerous successes across two-wheel motorsport, and we’re looking forward to getting the season underway and working with the team there.”

2022 British Superbike Calendar