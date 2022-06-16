ASBK 2022 – Round Four – Hidden Valley
How are you feeling going into the weekend?
“The circuit has been good to me in the past and has also been great for the bike I am on. To be honest, we know the bike is good and they have a good base setting there, so there are a million reasons to be confident going into the weekend.
“Although I haven’t done a lot of riding since Wakefield. Did a couple of days on my bike here at home in Perth and the test that Ben organised a few weeks ago at QR.
“I was meant to be back on the Superbike this week at Wanneroo but unfortunately that got rained out we lost that opportunity, but nonetheless my preparation is fine. Everything is all in order before the weekend.“
Do you like the track?
“I love the circuit there and it really is one of the best tracks we’ve got. Whilst it is a still a short lap, it’s not a goat track like many of the other circuits we race. It’s got a little bit of everything. I love it. They’ve made such a great racetrack up there.”
What about the 2+4 concept?
“With the 2+4 there’s only positive things for that. While we certainly miss having the other categories and classes up there, its fantastic to do these one-off events where we get to showcase our championship alongside the V8 Supercars, that are clearly more established than our series.
“Racing in front of the V8 fans and getting to share motorsport enthusiasm I think is all really positive. It is just such a good weekend of motorsport, if you are a revhead it is the dream weekend with cars, bikes and then of course the drags on at night.”
Threats?
“Same old, same old. Jones is the one showing the form recently. Halliday is fast. Wayne is good everywhere and Herfoss is back, so it’ll be a tough top five. The BMW guys are a bit of a question mark but would be no surprise if they point their nose at the front.”
Have you settled in to the Ducati?
“The bike is definitely mine now and we have really worked quite a lot with making the electronics work for me, plus making the chassis work for me as well.
“The motor has got everything I need to have, Ducati horsepower for one. and Ben Henry tuning for two. Honestly, I am really comfortable and confident on the bike and I m sure I’ll showcase that this weekend.”
ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin
Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST
Friday
Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min)
Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min)
Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)
Saturday
Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)
Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)
Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)
Sunday
Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)
Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)
Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule
The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.
In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.
As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.
Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.
As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.
ASBK Live Broadcast information
Fox Sports Australia
Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3
Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1
Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3
Channel 7
Saturday – Race 1
Sunday – Race 3
SBS
Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show
Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|132
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|109
|3
|Bryan STARING
|102
|4
|Josh WATERS
|94
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|90
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|88
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|87
|8
|Troy HERFOSS
|81
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|73
|10
|Anthony WEST
|70
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|12
|Jed METCHER
|39
|13
|Max STAUFFER
|38
|14
|Mark CHIODO
|37
|15
|Matt WALTERS
|32
|16
|Broc PEARSON
|31
|17
|Beau BEATON
|27
|18
|Michael EDWARDS
|25
|19
|Chandler COOPER
|21
|20
|Lachlan EPIS
|20
|21
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|22
|Corey FORDE
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November