How are you feeling going into the weekend?

“The circuit has been good to me in the past and has also been great for the bike I am on. To be honest, we know the bike is good and they have a good base setting there, so there are a million reasons to be confident going into the weekend.

“Although I haven’t done a lot of riding since Wakefield. Did a couple of days on my bike here at home in Perth and the test that Ben organised a few weeks ago at QR.

“I was meant to be back on the Superbike this week at Wanneroo but unfortunately that got rained out we lost that opportunity, but nonetheless my preparation is fine. Everything is all in order before the weekend.“

Do you like the track?

“I love the circuit there and it really is one of the best tracks we’ve got. Whilst it is a still a short lap, it’s not a goat track like many of the other circuits we race. It’s got a little bit of everything. I love it. They’ve made such a great racetrack up there.”

What about the 2+4 concept?

“With the 2+4 there’s only positive things for that. While we certainly miss having the other categories and classes up there, its fantastic to do these one-off events where we get to showcase our championship alongside the V8 Supercars, that are clearly more established than our series.

“Racing in front of the V8 fans and getting to share motorsport enthusiasm I think is all really positive. It is just such a good weekend of motorsport, if you are a revhead it is the dream weekend with cars, bikes and then of course the drags on at night.”

Threats?

“Same old, same old. Jones is the one showing the form recently. Halliday is fast. Wayne is good everywhere and Herfoss is back, so it’ll be a tough top five. The BMW guys are a bit of a question mark but would be no surprise if they point their nose at the front.”

Have you settled in to the Ducati?

“The bike is definitely mine now and we have really worked quite a lot with making the electronics work for me, plus making the chassis work for me as well.

“The motor has got everything I need to have, Ducati horsepower for one. and Ben Henry tuning for two. Honestly, I am really comfortable and confident on the bike and I m sure I’ll showcase that this weekend.”

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday

Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min)

Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min)

Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)

Saturday

Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)

Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)

Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)

Sunday

Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)

Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

