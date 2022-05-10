James Stewart to run privateer FIM E-Xplorer World Cup team

James ‘Bubba’ Stewart will join the newly formed fully electric racing series, the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, with his privateer Seven Racing team securing one of the 12 spots available, and Bubba at the helm as team principal.

The Stewart and the Seven Racing team have secured a multi-year deal as a privateer entry, with the championship kicking off in September, with the entry likely to boost interest in the series, which offers a look into where the sport is heading.

Having raced from an early age, James Stewart amassed 50 Supercross victories and was twice crowned Supercross World Champion. In 2013 he channelled his passion to pioneer and elevate the standard of athletic performance apparel and launched his brand called Seven, the number with which he dominated podiums his entire career.

James Stewart – SEVEN Racing Team Owner

“Throughout my entire career I have seen many big changes in motorcycle racing and I am extremely proud to have been a part of some of them. I believe the future of the sport is inevitably electric and I’m excited to be there from the start with E-Explorer.”

Five races are set to take place during the first season in a mixture of urban and natural environments across the globe, with provisional locations ranging from the United States to Switzerland.

Teams will each compete with two riders; one male and one female and be made up of a mixture of leading OEMs and existing professional race teams. Competitors will race on two-wheel off-road motorcycles propelled by a single 100% electric motor with a maximum weight of 130kg.

Eric Peronnard – E-Xplorer Sporting Director & Special Advisor to the CEO

“I have known James Stewart for many many years, and he never ceased to amaze me with his pioneering and competitive mind. James elevated Motocross riding to another level. The FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is the championship which will reenergize racing, and I truly think it is the sport which will bring James to a new, successful era of his career. I look forward to seeing the fierce competition on track.”

Valentin Guyonnet – E-Xplorer CEO & Founder

“At E-Xplorer we want to offer our audience and fans a thrilling and competitive championship. When a legend such as James Stewart with an unparalleled racing history, joins the championship as a team owner it sets the level of the type of championship we are putting in place. A huge welcome to the E-Xplorer family to James and his team.”