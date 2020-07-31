Bultaco Streaker

With Phil Aynsley

One of Bultaco’s rarer models was the Streaker, with only 750 odd examples of this 119 cc two-stroke single produced between 1977-1979 in the black model and 1979-1984 in the white A model.

Obviously aimed at the racing mad youth market the Streaker was quite a competent machine. Output was an advertised 13.3 hp at 9000 rpm (in reality closer to 10 hp) with a 85 kg dry weight, enabling a real world top speed of 116 km/h.

Notable features were a six-speed gearbox and alloy wheels.

The 119 cc (advertised as a 125) model was supposed to be mainly for export markets, while a 75 cc version, that used the same chassis, was to be for domestic consumption. The 75 was also used as the basis for a “single class” race series with one notable rider to get his career underway in it being Sito Pons.