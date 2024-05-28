Ducati Scrambler concept models

Two new Ducati Scrambler concepts were unveiled at the 2024 London Bike Shed MotoShow last week, both designed and built on the second-generation Scrambler models by Centro Stile Ducati and marking the event’s 12th running, attracting over 17,000 visitors and 300 entries.

CR24I

The CR24I concept is pure Café Racer style, a natural evolution of the 2017 Scrambler of the same name, but taking things significantly further.

Inspired by the bikes that made the legend of British venues in the 60s, where enthusiasts challenged each other to complete a lap of the block in the time of a record played on the jukebox, the CR24I aims to recapture that same spirit.

The project was created entirely by Centro Stile Ducati, characterised by 17″ front rim with road tyres and by the sporting clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors. The tank-mounted fairing, narrow and wrap-around, recalls the Pantah and the 750 SS in a contemporary and post-heritage look.

The saddle turns into a single seater thanks to the detachable seat cowl which recalls the classic ‘panettone’ saddles of 70s sports bikes. The colouring completes a concept that strikes a chord with enthusiasts most linked to the iconography of the British rockers of the 1960s.

RR24I

The RR24I is a very different take on the Ducati Scrambler, aligning more with the namesake and adopting a post-apocalyptic theme that has become so popular in cinema and TV series.

The RR24I aims to bring the enthusiast back to the original motorcycle: two wheels, a tank, an engine and handlebars. Nothing superfluous between the rider and ride. All the aluminium parts are highlighted, technical and functional details are left exposed to focus on the materials chosen to be distinctive to the eye and touch.

The tank is stripped of its covers, replaced by a frame to attach a tank bag for the essentials, be it a change of clothes or tools. The pillion seat is also removable to create a luggage rack.

At the rear, the case on the left side recalls upcycling empty jerry cans, and the high Termignoni exhaust extends the tracker styling of this concept, completed by Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres on 18″ and 17″ rims front and rear. Combined with the high and short front mudguard, the RR24I promises to tackle any terrain.

About the Ducati Scrambler

The Ducati Scrambler models within the Ducati range are an ideal choice for those looking for a unique motorcycle with plenty of modification potential to further customise the bike to their specific taste.

The Desmodue engine is equipped with a new clutch that is smoother in operation and more compact, offering more space for the rider’s foot, the motorcycle also put on a diet, for a weight reduction of 4 kg, ensuring a bike that is even more manageable and easier to ride.

A Ride by Wire throttle has also allowed for the implementation of Ducati Traction Control, and two Riding Modes, alongside standard equipment like ABS with cornering functionality ensuring a strong focus on safety.

Ducati’s Scrambler range has it’s own dedicated website, so if you’re interested check it out:

Scrambler Ducati website (link).

Centro Stile Ducati Scrambler Concept Gallery