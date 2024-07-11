Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition

Ducati revealed overnight a limited edition collector’s Panigale V2, which they herald as a token of gratitude and love for the Superquadro family of engines, the most sophisticated twin-cylinders ever produced by the Italian manufacturer.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition marks the climax of a long series, which began over thirty years ago, of 90° V2 engines with desmodromic four-valve per cylinder distribution that gave birth to iconic bikes such as the 748, 749, 848, 899 and 959, up to the current Panigale V2.

We believe this model effectively signals the end of the twin-cylinder Ducati Superbike. We expect the 959 to continue as the road-going twin, which races on track in the Supersport category.

This collector’s Panigale, produced in a limited and numbered series of 555 units, is a tribute to the Superquadro engine, the first of which was created in 2011 for the 1199 Panigale. The name derives from the high ratio between bore and stroke, which in the 1285 cc displacement has allowed it to deliver an absolute benchmark maximum power value for a twin-cylinder. Evolved over the years, it has also seen the birth of smaller displacement versions, first 898 and then 955, the latter capable of winning the first Supersport world title for Ducati in 2023 with Nicolò Bulega, and of winning the MotoAmerica Supersport title in 2022 and 2023.

The technical solutions of the Superquadro twin-cylinder include crankcases made by Vacural casting, with aluminium pressed-in cylinder liners equipped with NikaSil coating which allowed the heads to be fixed directly on the crankcases. The head, clutch and oil pan covers are made of magnesium. All this has helped to develop an extremely compact and rigid engine, a stressed element of an innovative chassis based on an unprecedented monocoque frame.

The desmodromic distribution has seen the adoption of “super-finished” rocker arms coated with DLC treatment, to reduce friction and increase resistance to fatigue.

In the case of the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, the Superquadro adopted is the one with a displacement of 955 cc, as enjoyable on the road as it is effective and responsive on the track, with its 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

The Superquadro Tribute livery was created by Drudi Performance and the Centro Stile Ducati.

The curve of the shield, on the upper half cowl, stretches out to coincide with the shape of the bike, and the numberplate underneath follows its outline. Technical drawing on the sides of the fairing, in the exact position of the engine, play on grey tones to remain in the background.

The electronic equipment of the Panigale V2 is based on the use of the 6-axis inertial platform. The electronic package includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which helps the rider optimize the stability of his Ducati in extreme corner entry conditions.

The technical base of the Panigale V2, characterised by the monocoque chassis solution, is embellished by the Öhlins suspension and steering damper.

The Rizoma rider footrests are adjustable, made from billet aluminium.

The front and rear mudguards, the silencer end, the chain guard, the clutch cover protection, the one for the swingarm and the one for the shock absorber are all in carbon fibre. The battery is lithium-ion.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is offered in single-seater configuration, with sports grips. The animation of the dashboard at key-on and the contact key are unique to this model.

For those wishing to use the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition on the circuit, it is possible to fit the kit for the removal of the license plate and mirrors*, and the billet aluminium racing tank cap* delivered together with the bike, which is already equipped with a GPS module for DDA data acquisition.

Like every collectible Ducati, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is made unique by the triple clamp, in this case machined from solid, on which the model number is shown. The motorcycle will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a personalised motorcycle cover.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is expected to arrive in Australia early in 2025 and will retail from $38,300 ride away.

Main standard equipment

Superquadro L-twin engine, 955 cc

Monocoque chassis

17-litre aluminium tank

Öhlins Ø 48 mm upside-down fork, fully adjustable, with TiN treatment

Fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock with single-sided aluminium swingarm

Steering damper

Braking system with Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres

Latest generation electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Engine Brake Control (EBC) ) EVO, final gear self-learning, buttons for rapid change of levels

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2, full LED headlight with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Öhlins steering damper, automatic indicator switch-off, lithium battery

Single-seat configuration

Exclusive Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition equipment

Dedicated Superquadro Tribute livery

Billet aluminium triple clamp with progressive number

Dedicated rider seat

Dedicated dashboard animation at key-on

Dedicated contact key

Silencer end, front and rear mudguard, swingarm protection, chain guard, clutch cover, shock absorber protection in carbon fibre

Sports grips

Adjustable footrests machined from solid

GPS module

License plate holder removal kit*

Mirror removal kit in billet aluminium*

Tank cap machined from solid aluminium*

Dedicated motorcycle cover

Certificate of authenticity

*: Additional equipment for vehicles used exclusively on closed circuits. Use on public roads is prohibited by law.