CFMOTO 800NK

Whilst no official announcement was made regarding any future production derivatives, there is little doubt that an 800NK is in CFMOTO’s immediate future model plan.

The CFMOTO 800NK is expected to go on sale alongside the current 800MT adventure-touring motorcycle. The 800MT is proving quite a hit here with CFMOTO Australia management recently telling MCNews.com.au that they are on target to sell more than 300 of the 800MT motorcycles in Australia this year. The 800MT is powered by a KTM designed 799 cc parallel-twin and starts from $12,990 Ride Away.

We don’t expect the production 800NK to boast as many trick farkles as seen here on the concept bike, however it’s alliance with design house Kiska should ensure it presents a modern face with plenty of attractive details.

The striking new ‘NK-C22 Concept’ was unveiled at CFMOTO’s Autumn Strategy Conference where Chen Zhiyong, General Manager of CFMOTO’s two-wheeled business, declared that 2023 will be the “Big Year” of new products.

Zhiyong stated that CFMOTO will launch six new petrol-powered and four new electric motorcycles in 2023. CFMOTO have already clearly established themselves as China’s preeminent motorcycle and ATV/SSV manufacturer, their next target is stamping CFMOTO as a truly world-class Powersports brand.

The CFMOTO brand was founded in 1989 and its full name is Zhejiang Chunfeng Power Limited Company.

CFMOTO and KTM first started working together in 2011, then entered a joint manufacturing venture together in 2014, and the two companies have continued to grow closer ever since. Their jointly owned company is called CFMOTO KTMR2R. CFMOTO have a 51 per cent ownership stake, while KTM hold the remaining 49 per cent.

CFMOTO also race in the Moto3 World Championship on KTM based machinery and have signed Aussie teenager Joel Kelso to their team for the 2023 Moto3 season.