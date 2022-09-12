Kelso secures seat for 2023

Next year CFMOTO will enter its second season in the Moto3 World Championship and have signed Aussie teenager Joel Kelso to join Xavi Artigas on the PruestelGP CFMOTO squad.

Kelso, who has already made a number of guest starts in Moto3 as a substitute rider in 2021, is currently spending his first season as a full-time Moto3 rider and will do so under the CFMOTO banner in 2023.

Joel Kelso

“First of all, I’m really excited about this new project for next year, being a part of the team and racing for CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP. Honestly, the goal is to be in the front in most of the races and I think it’s a doable task for me. Especially since the team is very strong, experienced and competitive. I want to show my speed, so I’m grateful to have the opportunity at CFMOTO to fight for podiums.”

The 19-year-old Australian moved to Europe at the age of 15, first Italy – then Spain, Mallorca and is now realising his dream of becoming a professional racer.

Kelso came from the Italian Championship CIV to the Spanish Championship CEV and with 3 wins took a strong overall 4th place in the Moto3 Junior World Championship last year.

Sports director and former 125cc world champion Tom Lüthi and team boss Florian Prüstel drive the team, who race this year with Xavier Artigas and Carlos Tatay. While Tatay is moving on, Artigas will stay with the squad for 2023.

Xavier Artigas

“I am very happy to be with CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP also in the future. I feel very comfortable here and I’m sure I’ll be better next year – therefore I am doing a lot. But first I have to finish the season in the best way possible to start next year right away with full power. The goal is to be at the front of the pack in all sessions and to be permanently fighting in the top group. With the experience I was able to gain in my first year with CFMOTO it is important to make bigger steps. Finally, thanks to CFMOTO and PruestelGP for the trust and thanks to all my supporters and fans!”

The team uses KTM based machinery. The CFMOTO brand was founded in 1989 and its full name is Zhejiang Chunfeng Power Limited Company.

CFMOTO and KTM first started working together in 2011, then entered a joint manufacturing venture together in 2014, and the two companies have continued to grow closer ever since. Their jointly owned company is called CFMOTO KTMR2R. CFMOTO have a 51 per cent ownership stake, while KTM hold the remaining 49 per cent.

CFMOTO will launch six new petrol-powered and four new electric motorcycles in 2023. CFMOTO have already clearly established themselves as China’s preeminent motorcycle and ATV/SSV manufacturer, their next target is stamping CFMOTO as a truly world-class Powersports brand. The striking new CFMOTO 800NK unveiled overnight is sure to be one of those new models.