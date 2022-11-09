CFMOTO reveal new models at EICMA 2022

The EICMA International Motorcycle Show has seen CFMOTO reveal its new and concept models including the NK-C22 and eye-catching new 800MT Sport R.

CFMOTO also debuted their first electric motorcycle – the Papio Nova, as well as a new ‘intelligence platform’ they dub the CFMOTO RIDE system.

The electric CFMOTO sub-brand ZEEHO, was also officially launched with a concept Magnet, AE8 and AE6 lines.

CFMOTO 800cc Concept NK-C22

The NK-C22 is a concept model sharing underpinnings with their CFMOTO’s successfull 800 cc platform. The prototype runs forged carbon-fibre bodywork with the tank guard designed as a fixed wing. The rear body and short tail make the proportions of the vehicle very compact.

Pictured with a futuristic headlight, streamlined styling, front caliper and rotor guards, USD forks, dual exhausts, a single-sided swingarm and SC Project exhaust, the NK-C22 is perhaps a glimpse into the future for CFMOTO.

CFMOTO 800MT Sport R

The 800MT Sport R combines the concept of the CFMOTO Moto3 race bike and 800MT, offering a sporty take on the 800MT adventure-tourer, running the brand’s top-spec production loadout. The livery is inspired by the CFMOTO racing team, with an eye catching splash of colour and no doubt this will be a bike that we will see hitting the streets for real in 2023.

CFMOTO Papio Nova electric motorcycle

Being the first dedicated electric motorcycle under the CFMOTO brand, the Papio Nova is equipped with two 69.3V 32A lithium batteries and boasts 30 hp, with a huge quoted torque of 251 Nm. A range of 150 km at urban speeds is pretty impressive too, if it lives up to those claims…

CFMOTO RIDE

The all-new CFMOTO RIDE system was also revealed at EICMA, representing CFMOTO’s commitment to developing its rider tech. This platform includes functions such as internet connectivity, a multimedia interface, and smart wearable devices.

ZEEHO Electric Scooters

ZEEHO is a new brand launched by CFMOTO to meet the demands of a younger generation interested in electric urban mobility, with the striking Magnet concept revealed alongside the AE8 and AE6 lines.

The Magnet is a new electric scooter venturing into advanced electric mobility and smart commuting, envisioning a blend of performances, technology, and unique styling.

Specs revealed at EICMA include a max speed of 150km/h, with 0-50km/h acceleration of less than 2.5 seconds.

ZEEHO AE8 and AE6

The ZEEHO AE8 was created for urban youth who need mobility with long-range capabilities. It is available in two versions, theAE8 S+ and base AE8. Max speed is over 100km/h, with 0-100km/h acceleration achieved in 11s, and a max range of 120 km. Fast charging makes it possible to charge up to 80% in two hours.

A mid-drive motor and Bosch dual-channel ABS system are found on the AE8 S+. The AE8 has already been launched in China in early 2022 and has been praised by owners.

AE6 is the younger sibling, offering more value, with two version: the AE6+ and AE6 L1te to meet diverse needs.

Max speed is over 80 mm/h, and the range is over 100 km. Standard charging supports charging up to 80% in three hours. The AE6 is also equipped with single swing arm and side-mounted motor.

18 color combinations are offered with three body colours and six quick-release trim kit options. The AE6 is apparently on the way to global markets.

CFMOTO CFORCE ATVs/SSVs

Also on display was the CFORCE X concept ATV, including a first glimpse of the new front-end design for forthcoming models. RIDEVISION LED dynamic lighting also makes an appearance, alongside a new rear design with high-positioned twin-barrel exhaust.

The full line of ATV/SSV machines were displayed, including the new ZFORCE 950 Sport, full-size mid-displacement CFORCE 520L and CFORCE 625 TOURING, and new-generation of CFORCE 450 and CFORCE 520. New for 2022, CFMOTO added the fuel-injected CFORCE 110, and the first electric youth sport ATV, the CFORCE EV110.