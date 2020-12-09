Zeeho Cyber Concept Scooter

CFMoto have announced Zeeho, an electric sub-brand which will launch in China next year and should reach Australian showrooms in 2022.

Designed in partnership with Kiska, a design house that generally works closely with KTM, the concept electric scooter is a modern and edgy design.

Michael Poynton – CFMoto Australia Director

“As electric bikes begin to spark motorcycling’s main grid, the time has come for CFMoto to plug in and launch its highly-anticipated EV sub-brand. Distinct design, tech and environmental consciousness underpin Zeeho. For the Gen-Z riders of the world’s megacities, these represent the core fundamentals of urban mobility and similarly embody the guiding principles of Zeeho. It’s going to be an electrifying ride.”

As the first of several Zeeho electric vehicles, the Cyber concept debuts Zeeho ’s Cobra powertrain, which comprises a 10 kW mid-mounted and water-cooled IP6-certified electric motor delivering 21.3 Nm of torque. This gives the lightweight Cyber concept a claimed 0-50km/h sprint time of just 2.9 seconds before going on to a top speed of 110 km/h.

Industry leaders Farasis Energy supplies the vehicle with a premium, pouch-style 4 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing the Cyber concept an effective New European Driving Cycle range of more than 130 kilometres between charges. A fast-charging system recharges 80 per cent of the battery’s capacity within 30 minutes.

The battery management system has a lifespan of 2500 cycles, or eight years, and a riding distance of up to 300,000 km during operating temperatures between -20 and 55 degrees Celsius, making it suitable in most climates around the world.

Six high-definition cameras complete a 360-degree obstacle warning system. A Bosch stability control system provides the surety of control and safety during low-grip conditions and is controlled through Zeeho’s ‘Just ride’ ride-by-wire system, which offers ‘Eco,’ ‘Street’ and ‘Sport’ riding modes.

Other technical highlights include Brembo brakes with ABS; adjustable high-performance suspension and Pirelli Diablo tyres paired with aggressive alloy wheels including a disc-style rear. Final drive is via chain.

The Zeeho app offers information on battery status and navigation functions, provides a user-customisable dashboard; smart communications; keyless start and mobile unlock; voice commands; remote diagnostics as well as live vehicle tracking for vehicle security and traffic-appropriate integration of social networking.