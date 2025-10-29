2026 Yamaha XSR900 GP

The XSR900 has been a successful marriage between Yamaha’s smiles-for-miles CP3 triple and smart heritage styling, in a back-to-the-future project that has spawned endless custom variations on the platform.

Yamaha has also done their own variations of the XSR900, and this Kenny Roberts-inspired XSR900 GP for 2026 is surely one of the best. Icon is perhaps an overused word these days in motorcycling, but King Kenny is as iconic and laconic as they come!

Kenny Roberts brought knee-down riding to Grand Prix motorcycle racing and put a halt to Barry Sheene’s domination of the 500 ranks when he hit Europe and handed them a lesson in riding.

The new Legend Yellow livery for the XSR900 GP pays tribute to Kenny and the Yamaha machines he raced to so much success.

Other than the fresh set of clothes, the XSR900 GP is otherwise technically unchanged for the 2026 model year. Here are some highlights at a glance.

XSR900 GP at a glance

Deltabox-style chassis with optimised rigidity

5-inch full colour TFT display with connectivity

Fully adjustable front and rear KYB suspension

Clip-on handlebars

Comfortable main seat, side covers and removable seat cover

Yamaha Ride Control YRC and 6-axis IMU

Cruise control

Third-generation Quick Shift System and A&S Clutch

Sophisticated high-torque CP3 890cc engine

Yamaha Spinforged wheels

Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 tyres

Australian stocks are expected to start hitting Yamaha dealerships from February 2026 at $22,049 ride away.