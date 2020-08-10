2020 MXGP
Round 3 – Kegums, Latvia
The MXGP of Latvia saw Glenn Coldenhoff take a historic win for Gas Gas, going 2-1 and taking the overall GP win on 47-points, with Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre separated by just a point in second and third. Aussie Mitchell Evans also added five-points to his championship tally, with a 19-18 result.
Jeffrey Herlings retained his championship lead however, sitting four-points clear of Tim Gajser on 130, while round winner Coldenhoff moved into third with 103 points. Antonio Cairoli and Arminas Jasikonis complete the top five in the championship standings. Mitchel Evans sits 13th in the championship standings following Round 3, now on 39-points.
In the MX2 Tom Vialle came out on top, after a consistent performance finishing 2-1, extending his championship lead. Roan Van De Moosdijk was second overall for the GP, with Mathys Boisrame third. Aussie Jed Beaton had to settle for ninth after a challenging Race 1, with Nathan Crawford 12th, and Bailey Malkiewicz 27th.
The MX2 standings now see Tom Vialle with a strong 22-point lead heading into round four, ahead of Geerts and Jed Beaton, with Maxime Renaux and Ben Watson completing the standings top five.
MXGP Race 1
As MXGP racing commenced in Kegums, Latvia, it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who claimed the first FOX Holeshot, closely followed by GasGas Factory rider Glenn Coldenhoff and Yamaha Factory Racing’s Arnaud Tonus.
Lap 2 saw Coldenhoff jump into the lead, while Jeffrey Herlings was down in P9, following a crazy crash in the Time Practice session. Arminas Jasikonis had a pretty good start and in the early stages of the race was Jeremy Seewer and Clement Desalle for P6.
By lap 4, Romain Febvre was all over the back of Jorge Prado and eventually found his way past the Spaniard to move into fourth place.
Gajser meanwhile, managed to clinch the lead from Coldenhoff halfway through the race, while Jasikonis was trying find a way past Desalle and Herlings. He passed the two riders a couple of laps later, then set his sights on fifth.
With 5 minutes and 2 laps to go, Herlings was on a mission passing Prado, Jasikonis and breathing down Seewer’s neck. By the end of the race he managed to pass the Yamaha rider and move into fourth place.
At the finish line it was Tim Gajser who claimed the win from Coldenhoff and Febvre, with Herlings and Seewer completing the top five.
Jasikonis had to settle for sixth, ahead of Cairoli and Prado, with Gautier and Van Horebeek rounding out the top 10. Aussie Mitchell Evans came come in 19th, claiming two-points.
MXGP Race 2
As the gate dropped for the second MXGP race of the day, it was the Coldenhoff who reached the FOX Holeshot line first, followed by Gajser and Seewer who were also quick out of the gate.
The opening lap saw Coldenhoff lead Gajser, Seewer, Prado, Desalle, Febvre and Jasikonis, while Tonus was not having the best of luck coming back from the back of the field.
Jasikonis, with a crowd of Lithuanian fans supporting him, was keen to put on a show as he moved quickly past Desalle for P5 and then Prado for P4.
As the top five continued to battle amongst themselves, Tonus found himself caught in more trouble as he crashed out and was left fighting from dead last.
A couple of laps later and Febvre was chasing down Jasikonis for fourth, and the two had a brief battle changing positions among one another for a couple of corners, though it was Febvre who came out on top.
Antonio Cairoli was having a tough day, as he made his way through the back end of the field, but all eyes were on the three riders out front, with Coldenhoff, Gajser and Seewer all neck and neck, with it proving hard to predict a clear winner.
Gajser may have pushed a little too hard and went down pretty hard in the wave sections, giving Coldenhoff a little bit of breathing room, though not for long as Seewer was straight on the back of him. The last two laps saw the GasGas and Yamaha factory riders locked in battle, though Coldenhoff was able to keep it cool and maintain the lead.
Overall, it was a historic day for GasGas and Glen Coldenhoff as they claimed the first race win and podium for the manufacturer, with Seewer second and Febvre completing the podium. Top KTM rider was Herlings in fourth, ahead of Gajser. Jasikonis was once again sixth, ahead of Prado and Patural, while Tixier and Desalle completed the top 10. Mitchell Evans improved to 18th, taking a further three points for the weekend.
Despite missing out on the podium, Jeffrey Herlings still managed to hold on to his championship lead, heading into round 4 on Wednesday with the MXGP of Riga.
Glenn Coldenhoff – P1
“What can I say? It’s been a great day! After qualifying we made some adjustments to my bike’s suspension and it really paid off in the races. The Standing Construct team have worked hard during lockdown to keep improving our bikes on the starts and it clearly showed today. I started 2nd in race 1, nearly had the holeshot and then I took the lead on the 3rd lap. After a few laps there was a big rock in the rut I was in, which I hit, and it knocked me off balance just before the waves section. I re-joined the race quickly and made another charge towards the end, but it was too late. I finished in 2nd place, which was really good after a not so great qualifying. Race 2, another great start taking the holeshot! It was a tough race though, especially during the final laps, but I’m really happy to have won for myself and the team, especially as it’s only the 3rd MXGP for GASGAS. It’s just awesome. It’s nice to be back in MXGP, I really like the 1-day format and I can’t wait for Wednesday.”
Tim Gajser – P2
“I got a solid start in both motos, getting the holeshot on my Honda CRF450RW in race one and then right behind Glenn in race two, so I’m happy with how that went. My qualification was good too, giving me first gate pick and it was good to see that we were able to adapt to the new format quickly. Unfortunately, after winning the first race, I had a crash in the waves in race two as I tried to change my lines in order to make the pass for the lead. I did my best to re-join the race as quickly as possible but I dropped down to fifth, which is where I finished. Obviously I would have liked to have made that pass but it didn’t quite work and instead I had to settle for second overall. The championship gap has closed to four points so I’m happy with that and I’m excited for the next two rounds here on Wednesday and Sunday. A big thanks to everyone for getting the series running again and for my team who have continued to work hard during this break.”
Romain Febvre – P3
“It was good. This is my first MXGP race of the year, we came far with my injury and not racing the first two GPs, so I’m really happy about that and also for the team even if I want more. At some point I was faster and was catching the leaders at the end but the last few laps were complicated, finished 3rd twice so I’m happy to be on the podium.”
Jeremy Seewer – P4
“Decent start to the week. We need to consider that we have three races this week as well, so it is important we stay healthy. Any crash that could make you feel stiff a few days after will make it tricky. In the first race I started off calm, I dropped back a bit but I was still in safety mode after not racing for such a long time. I didn’t want to make that mistake of going too hard too soon, and I managed to pick up my pace as the race went on and finished fifth. In race two, I felt I knew the track a lot better and that I had to speed to win. I almost got Glenn in the last lap, but just missed out and missed the podium, but I feel good and I look forward to the next two GP’s here.”
Jeffrey Herlings – P5
“Today could have been better. Some bad starts, and in the first moto I was a bit too slow at the beginning. I came back from last to 4th but wasted too much energy pushing through to the front. I’m definitely not satisfied but we’ve started racing again now and I know what to do for when we go again in three days.”
Arminas Jasikonis – P6
“It was nice to be back racing MXGP again today with a slightly different format with everything on one day. I think it was good. I was consistent with my results, so this is a good thing, sixth place in both races, which is a good place to build from. I rode a little tight early in the first race and just eased my way back into racing the MXGP class. About halfway in I went from ninth to fifth in a couple of laps so that was good and then ended the race in sixth. Race two I was a little too eager and hit the start gate, but as I was on the inside I stayed tight around the first corner and missed a big pile up. I then had a battle with Jorge Prado for a few laps before moving into sixth place around halfway through the race. I then stayed here until the finish so two sixths and sixth overall. The bike was great on the track today, it was a tough track but the bike set up was perfect, so it made it much easier for me.”
Mitch Evans – P19
“It’s good to be back racing and it’s good to back at the GPs with everyone, even though there is a few restrictions. I’m just glad to be here racing really because the surgeon told me when I first had my operation that I would be out for six months so to be on the line in four months, I’m pretty happy with it. Unfortunately I got caught up in the first turn pile ups in both motos, and fought my way back to 19th and 18th so it wasn’t great but I’m treating it as a building process and I need to regroup for Wednesday and work on my starts in order to make my life a bit easier. Still, the first race is done and I’m sure I’ll feel better and better as the season progresses.”
MXGP of Latvia 2020 – Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Time/Gap
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|Honda
|34:47.6
|2
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|GASGAS
|+00:01.9
|3
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+00:04.8
|4
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|+00:05.9
|5
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|Yamaha
|+00:07.0
|6
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|Husqvarna
|+00:11.7
|7
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|+00:22.5
|8
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|+00:24.8
|9
|Paulin, Gautier
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+00:41.4
|10
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|Honda
|+00:47.9
|11
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|Yamaha
|+00:52.5
|12
|Desalle, Clement
|BEL
|Kawasaki
|+00:58.7
|13
|Cervellin, Michele
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+01:07.4
|14
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|Honda
|+01:10.5
|15
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|+01:16.5
|16
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|Yamaha
|+01:21.6
|17
|Petrov, Petar
|BUL
|KTM
|+01:22.9
|18
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|KTM
|+01:34.1
|19
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|Honda
|+01:36.1
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Time/Gap
|1
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|GASGAS
|34:42.6
|2
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|Yamaha
|+00:01.2
|3
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+00:18.2
|4
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|+00:21.0
|5
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|Honda
|+00:23.2
|6
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|Husqvarna
|+00:24.3
|7
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|+01:03.3
|8
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|Honda
|+01:07.9
|9
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|+01:15.8
|10
|Desalle, Clement
|BEL
|Kawasaki
|+01:19.0
|11
|Paulin, Gautier
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+01:19.8
|12
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|Yamaha
|+01:27.4
|13
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|KTM
|+01:31.3
|14
|Cervellin, Michele
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+01:32.8
|15
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+01:33.1
|16
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|Yamaha
|+01:34.9
|17
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|+01:35.0
|18
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|Honda
|+01:51.4
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Total
|1
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|GAS
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|25
|16
|41
|3
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|16
|22
|38
|5
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|18
|18
|36
|6
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|HUS
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Paulin, Gautier
|FRA
|YAM
|12
|10
|22
|9
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|HON
|7
|13
|20
|10
|Desalle, Clement
|BEL
|KAW
|9
|11
|20
|11
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|6
|12
|18
|13
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|14
|4
|18
|14
|Cervellin, Michele
|ITA
|YAM
|8
|7
|15
|15
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|KTM
|3
|8
|11
|16
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|HON
|11
|0
|11
|17
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|YAM
|0
|6
|6
|18
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|YAM
|0
|5
|5
|19
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|HON
|2
|3
|5
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|130
|2
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|126
|3
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|GAS
|103
|4
|Cairoli, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|86
|5
|Jasikonis, A.
|LTU
|HUS
|83
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|80
|7
|Paulin, G.
|FRA
|YAM
|80
|8
|Desalle, C.
|BEL
|KAW
|80
|9
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|74
|10
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|HON
|50
|11
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|HON
|41
|12
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|40
|13
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|HON
|39
|14
|Cervellin, M.
|ITA
|YAM
|37
|15
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|KTM
|34
|16
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|31
|17
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|YAM
|28
|18
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|28
|19
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|26
|20
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|21
MX2 Race 1
MX2 riders were the first to take to the line, with their opening race of the day and as the gate dropped it was the Tom Vialle claiming the FOX Holeshot, followed by Jago Geerts, Roan Van de Moosdijk and Ruben Fernandez. Geerts then crashed out of second, dropping down to ninth position, leaving him a tough job on his hands to catch the leaders.
By lap four the top five was made up of Vialle, Moosdijk, Mathys Boisrame, Rene Hofer and Thomas Kjer Olsen. Vialle continued to pull away, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton was making his way back up from P20, despite starting in the top 10. Geerts’ bad luck continued on lap 6, when he went down, dropping from P9 to 22nd place.
A few laps later and we were treated to a battle between Boisrame and Hofer chasing top positions, before Hofer dropped to P5 was Fernandez executed a pass on the KTM rider.
Meanwhile, Ben Watson was locked in a battle with Maxime Renaux, before Watson made a mistake and went off track. Though he did lose any positions straight away.
With three laps to go Vialle continued his lead, as Van de Moosdijk tried to remain within striking distance, while Fernandez separated the two Kawasaki riders with Boisrame in fourth followed by Hofer, Watson, Renaux and Alvin Ostlund.
Vialle proved unstoppable however, taking a clean win with a six-second lead, while Van de Moosdijk was second and Fernandez third. Boisrame and Hofer completed the top five.
Top Australian was Nathan Crawford in 14th, leading Jed Beaton in 15th, with almost nothing to separate the two. Bailey Malkiewicz was 21st.
MX2 Race 2
In race two, it was Vialle once again with a flyer out of the gate as he took the second FOX Holeshot in Latvia, with Boisrame and Van de Moosdijk right there as well. Geerts was hot on their heels, making quick moves and moving into the top three by the end of the lap.
It was bad luck however for Rene Hofer who had a DNF due to a problem with the front wheel, while Jed Beaton was having a much better race, making moves into P8.
With a bad first race, Geerts was not wasting any time in the second as he moved quickly to try passing Van de Moosdijk. A few laps later and Geerts was pushing for Vialle as they came around towards the start side-by-side. Geerts was able to find a gap however and had to muscle his way past the Frenchman to become the new race leader.
In the later stages of the race Watson was eager to catch Van de Moosdijk and vie for fourth place, though his attempts would fail.
Race 2 culminated with a real last lap showdown, as Vialle pushed past Geerts heading into the final lap, before in his eagerness to win Vialle made a mistake allowing Geerts to jump back into first.
That was how the race ended with Jago Geerts taking the win from Vialle, while Boisrame completed the podium. Van de Moosdijk had to settle for fourth, while Watson was fifth.
Top Australian was Jed Beaton in sixth, while Nathan Crawford finished eighth. Bailey Malkiewicz came home in 26th.
Overall it was Vialle who took the GP victory at the MXGP of Latvia with a double podium, while Moosdijk and Boisrame finished second and third respectively. Heading into Round 4, Vialle retains the championship lead with a strong 22-point lead, ahead of Geerts and Beaton.
Tom Vialle – P1
“It was a good weekend and I’m really happy. There was a lot of water on the track in the morning, but I felt good on the bike by the time of the races and made great starts. Jago crashed in the first moto and then I was comfortable in first position. We had a good fight in the second moto and we passed each other on the last lap. It was decent fight and I was happy to overtake him at the end because it was very hot and I was pretty tired. I just made a little mistake and he got me back. It was so close but I’m happy to win the overall.”
Roan Van de Moosdijk – P2
“I had two good starts in the top five and then I just stayed calm the whole day, it was really hot and I had some consistent speed. In the first race I got my best result in MX2 and in the second race, I had a small problem with my bike, but we managed to finish. I am now looking forward to Wednesday.”
Mathys Boisrame – P3
“For me it was a good day, in the first race it was a little bit difficult because I broke my front brake in the start, then all race with no brakes is not easy and I finished fourth. In the second race I started in fourth, I was fast and just wanted to keep cool but overall it was a good weekend and I’m happy to be on the podium.”
Jed Beaton – P9
“Qualifying went really well and I’m happy with my speed. I had a good start in race one and caught the edge of a rut entering a corner early on and fell. I was then dead last and coming through the pack pretty well, I got up to 18th and then someone just ran me off the track. So, the work I did was for nothing and then I had to start over. I used up a little too much energy in that one, basically battling the whole race. In the second moto, I didn’t get the best of starts and ran eighth for a little while. I then pushed hard to get up to sixth but by then fifth was just too far ahead to close in on. I’m looking forward to Wednesday, it’ll be a new race and I’m going in with an open mind so hopefully I can stay out of trouble and get some decent results.”
Nathan Crawford – P12
“I had a few issues with transponders in qualifying and although I put in a really good lap, my transponder didn’t record it. This gave me a poor gate pick which lead to a pretty average start in race one. I battled my way through the pack for the whole race and finished in 14th, which on paper isn’t the best, but I was very happy with my riding. I got a good start in the second race and raced hard to finish 8th, so that was much better and my best result so for on the MX2 World Championship, so that gives me confidence and I feel that I have more speed in me and will build off that result now.”
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Time/Gap
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|35:20.7
|2
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|Kawasaki
|+00:06.9
|3
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|Yamaha
|+00:13.5
|4
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+00:19.0
|5
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|+00:21.8
|6
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|Yamaha
|+00:24.0
|7
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+00:37.9
|8
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|Honda
|+00:38.1
|9
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|Kawasaki
|+00:39.8
|10
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|+00:44.1
|11
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|Husqvarna
|+00:50.9
|12
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|Yamaha
|+00:52.1
|13
|Vaessen, Bas
|NED
|KTM
|+00:56.4
|14
|Crawford, Nathan
|AUS
|Honda
|+00:57.0
|15
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|+00:57.0
|16
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|Yamaha
|+01:15.7
|17
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|Honda
|+01:33.9
|18
|Roosiorg, Hardi
|EST
|KTM
|+01:39.9
|19
|Sikyna, Richard
|SVK
|KTM
|+01:41.4
|20
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|+01:42.9
|21
|Malkiewicz, Bailey
|AUS
|Honda
|+01:51.0
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|Yamaha
|35:16.8
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|00:04.3
|3
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|00:07.5
|4
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|Kawasaki
|00:10.5
|5
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|Yamaha
|00:12.8
|6
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|00:33.5
|7
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|Yamaha
|00:37.7
|8
|Crawford, Nathan
|AUS
|Honda
|00:44.9
|9
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|Husqvarna
|00:49.3
|10
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|Yamaha
|00:55.0
|11
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|01:02.8
|12
|Vaessen, Bas
|NED
|KTM
|01:10.1
|13
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|Honda
|01:12.6
|14
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|Yamaha
|01:15.0
|15
|Sikyna, Richard
|SVK
|KTM
|01:44.0
|16
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|Honda
|01:50.2
|17
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|Yamaha
|01:53.8
|18
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|02:01.5
|19
|Roosiorg, Hardi
|EST
|KTM
|02:12.9
|20
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|1 lap
|21
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|22
|Dickinson, Ashton
|GBR
|KTM
|1 lap
|23
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|1 lap
|24
|Vesterinen, Matias
|FIN
|KTM
|1 lap
|25
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|Kawasaki
|1 lap
|26
|Malkiewicz, Bailey
|AUS
|Honda
|1 lap
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|22
|47
|2
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|KAW
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|KAW
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|YAM
|20
|14
|34
|5
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|15
|16
|31
|6
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|5
|25
|30
|7
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|14
|11
|25
|8
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|HUS
|10
|12
|22
|9
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|6
|15
|21
|10
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|HUS
|11
|10
|21
|11
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|HON
|13
|8
|21
|12
|Crawford, Nathan
|AUS
|HON
|7
|13
|20
|13
|Vaessen, Bas
|NED
|KTM
|8
|9
|17
|14
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|YAM
|9
|7
|16
|15
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|16
|0
|16
|16
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|12
|0
|12
|17
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|4
|5
|9
|18
|Sikyna, Richard
|SVK
|KTM
|2
|6
|8
|19
|Roosiorg, Hardi
|EST
|KTM
|3
|2
|5
|20
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|0
|4
|4
|21
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|HUS
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Dickinson, Ashton
|GBR
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vesterinen, Matias
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malkiewicz, Bailey
|AUS
|HON
|0
|0
|0
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|134
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|112
|3
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|95
|4
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|86
|5
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|79
|6
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|HUS
|73
|7
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|KAW
|71
|8
|Boisrame, M.
|FRA
|KAW
|70
|9
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|69
|10
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|64
|11
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|HUS
|49
|12
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|48
|13
|Crawford, N.
|AUS
|HON
|48
|14
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|YAM
|45
|15
|Vaessen, Bas
|NED
|KTM
|35
|16
|Sydow, Jeremy
|GER
|GAS
|35
|17
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|HON
|34
|18
|Harrison, M.
|USA
|KAW
|22
|19
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|YAM
|21
|20
|Roosiorg, H.
|EST
|KTM
|17
|21
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|16
|22
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|HUS
|15
|23
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|HUS
|15
|24
|Sikyna, R.
|SVK
|KTM
|14
|25
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|11
|26
|Malkiewicz, B.
|AUS
|HON
|9
|27
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|8