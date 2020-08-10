2020 MXGP

Round 3 – Kegums, Latvia

The MXGP of Latvia saw Glenn Coldenhoff take a historic win for Gas Gas, going 2-1 and taking the overall GP win on 47-points, with Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre separated by just a point in second and third. Aussie Mitchell Evans also added five-points to his championship tally, with a 19-18 result.

Jeffrey Herlings retained his championship lead however, sitting four-points clear of Tim Gajser on 130, while round winner Coldenhoff moved into third with 103 points. Antonio Cairoli and Arminas Jasikonis complete the top five in the championship standings. Mitchel Evans sits 13th in the championship standings following Round 3, now on 39-points.

In the MX2 Tom Vialle came out on top, after a consistent performance finishing 2-1, extending his championship lead. Roan Van De Moosdijk was second overall for the GP, with Mathys Boisrame third. Aussie Jed Beaton had to settle for ninth after a challenging Race 1, with Nathan Crawford 12th, and Bailey Malkiewicz 27th.

The MX2 standings now see Tom Vialle with a strong 22-point lead heading into round four, ahead of Geerts and Jed Beaton, with Maxime Renaux and Ben Watson completing the standings top five.

MXGP Race 1

As MXGP racing commenced in Kegums, Latvia, it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who claimed the first FOX Holeshot, closely followed by GasGas Factory rider Glenn Coldenhoff and Yamaha Factory Racing’s Arnaud Tonus.

Lap 2 saw Coldenhoff jump into the lead, while Jeffrey Herlings was down in P9, following a crazy crash in the Time Practice session. Arminas Jasikonis had a pretty good start and in the early stages of the race was Jeremy Seewer and Clement Desalle for P6.

By lap 4, Romain Febvre was all over the back of Jorge Prado and eventually found his way past the Spaniard to move into fourth place.

Gajser meanwhile, managed to clinch the lead from Coldenhoff halfway through the race, while Jasikonis was trying find a way past Desalle and Herlings. He passed the two riders a couple of laps later, then set his sights on fifth.

With 5 minutes and 2 laps to go, Herlings was on a mission passing Prado, Jasikonis and breathing down Seewer’s neck. By the end of the race he managed to pass the Yamaha rider and move into fourth place.

At the finish line it was Tim Gajser who claimed the win from Coldenhoff and Febvre, with Herlings and Seewer completing the top five.

Jasikonis had to settle for sixth, ahead of Cairoli and Prado, with Gautier and Van Horebeek rounding out the top 10. Aussie Mitchell Evans came come in 19th, claiming two-points.

MXGP Race 2

As the gate dropped for the second MXGP race of the day, it was the Coldenhoff who reached the FOX Holeshot line first, followed by Gajser and Seewer who were also quick out of the gate.

The opening lap saw Coldenhoff lead Gajser, Seewer, Prado, Desalle, Febvre and Jasikonis, while Tonus was not having the best of luck coming back from the back of the field.

Jasikonis, with a crowd of Lithuanian fans supporting him, was keen to put on a show as he moved quickly past Desalle for P5 and then Prado for P4.

As the top five continued to battle amongst themselves, Tonus found himself caught in more trouble as he crashed out and was left fighting from dead last.

A couple of laps later and Febvre was chasing down Jasikonis for fourth, and the two had a brief battle changing positions among one another for a couple of corners, though it was Febvre who came out on top.

Antonio Cairoli was having a tough day, as he made his way through the back end of the field, but all eyes were on the three riders out front, with Coldenhoff, Gajser and Seewer all neck and neck, with it proving hard to predict a clear winner.

Gajser may have pushed a little too hard and went down pretty hard in the wave sections, giving Coldenhoff a little bit of breathing room, though not for long as Seewer was straight on the back of him. The last two laps saw the GasGas and Yamaha factory riders locked in battle, though Coldenhoff was able to keep it cool and maintain the lead.

Overall, it was a historic day for GasGas and Glen Coldenhoff as they claimed the first race win and podium for the manufacturer, with Seewer second and Febvre completing the podium. Top KTM rider was Herlings in fourth, ahead of Gajser. Jasikonis was once again sixth, ahead of Prado and Patural, while Tixier and Desalle completed the top 10. Mitchell Evans improved to 18th, taking a further three points for the weekend.

Despite missing out on the podium, Jeffrey Herlings still managed to hold on to his championship lead, heading into round 4 on Wednesday with the MXGP of Riga.

Glenn Coldenhoff – P1

“What can I say? It’s been a great day! After qualifying we made some adjustments to my bike’s suspension and it really paid off in the races. The Standing Construct team have worked hard during lockdown to keep improving our bikes on the starts and it clearly showed today. I started 2nd in race 1, nearly had the holeshot and then I took the lead on the 3rd lap. After a few laps there was a big rock in the rut I was in, which I hit, and it knocked me off balance just before the waves section. I re-joined the race quickly and made another charge towards the end, but it was too late. I finished in 2nd place, which was really good after a not so great qualifying. Race 2, another great start taking the holeshot! It was a tough race though, especially during the final laps, but I’m really happy to have won for myself and the team, especially as it’s only the 3rd MXGP for GASGAS. It’s just awesome. It’s nice to be back in MXGP, I really like the 1-day format and I can’t wait for Wednesday.”

Tim Gajser – P2

“I got a solid start in both motos, getting the holeshot on my Honda CRF450RW in race one and then right behind Glenn in race two, so I’m happy with how that went. My qualification was good too, giving me first gate pick and it was good to see that we were able to adapt to the new format quickly. Unfortunately, after winning the first race, I had a crash in the waves in race two as I tried to change my lines in order to make the pass for the lead. I did my best to re-join the race as quickly as possible but I dropped down to fifth, which is where I finished. Obviously I would have liked to have made that pass but it didn’t quite work and instead I had to settle for second overall. The championship gap has closed to four points so I’m happy with that and I’m excited for the next two rounds here on Wednesday and Sunday. A big thanks to everyone for getting the series running again and for my team who have continued to work hard during this break.”

Romain Febvre – P3

“It was good. This is my first MXGP race of the year, we came far with my injury and not racing the first two GPs, so I’m really happy about that and also for the team even if I want more. At some point I was faster and was catching the leaders at the end but the last few laps were complicated, finished 3rd twice so I’m happy to be on the podium.”

Jeremy Seewer – P4

“Decent start to the week. We need to consider that we have three races this week as well, so it is important we stay healthy. Any crash that could make you feel stiff a few days after will make it tricky. In the first race I started off calm, I dropped back a bit but I was still in safety mode after not racing for such a long time. I didn’t want to make that mistake of going too hard too soon, and I managed to pick up my pace as the race went on and finished fifth. In race two, I felt I knew the track a lot better and that I had to speed to win. I almost got Glenn in the last lap, but just missed out and missed the podium, but I feel good and I look forward to the next two GP’s here.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P5

“Today could have been better. Some bad starts, and in the first moto I was a bit too slow at the beginning. I came back from last to 4th but wasted too much energy pushing through to the front. I’m definitely not satisfied but we’ve started racing again now and I know what to do for when we go again in three days.”

Arminas Jasikonis – P6

“It was nice to be back racing MXGP again today with a slightly different format with everything on one day. I think it was good. I was consistent with my results, so this is a good thing, sixth place in both races, which is a good place to build from. I rode a little tight early in the first race and just eased my way back into racing the MXGP class. About halfway in I went from ninth to fifth in a couple of laps so that was good and then ended the race in sixth. Race two I was a little too eager and hit the start gate, but as I was on the inside I stayed tight around the first corner and missed a big pile up. I then had a battle with Jorge Prado for a few laps before moving into sixth place around halfway through the race. I then stayed here until the finish so two sixths and sixth overall. The bike was great on the track today, it was a tough track but the bike set up was perfect, so it made it much easier for me.”

Mitch Evans – P19

“It’s good to be back racing and it’s good to back at the GPs with everyone, even though there is a few restrictions. I’m just glad to be here racing really because the surgeon told me when I first had my operation that I would be out for six months so to be on the line in four months, I’m pretty happy with it. Unfortunately I got caught up in the first turn pile ups in both motos, and fought my way back to 19th and 18th so it wasn’t great but I’m treating it as a building process and I need to regroup for Wednesday and work on my starts in order to make my life a bit easier. Still, the first race is done and I’m sure I’ll feel better and better as the season progresses.”

MXGP of Latvia 2020 – Results