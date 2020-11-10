Moto News Weekly Wrap

November 10, 2020

Tim Gajser wins 2020 MXGP World Championship

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser has won his fourth world motocross championship in just six years, after winning this year’s 2020 MXGP title. Crowned at the Trentino circuit in Italy, home to many great memories for the Slovenian rider, Gajser wrapped up the title with three motos left to go in another season of fast, controlled riding. This title now moves him to the top of the list of HRC world champions, one clear of greats like Dave Thorpe, Eric Geboers, Georges Jobe and Andre Malherbe and it confirms his place as one of the best ever riders in motocross history.

Tim Gajser

“It feels unbelievable to be world champion for a fourth time. Winning one time is amazing, but four times, I’m just speechless. It was a weird season with the COVID-19 and then the break between the rounds two and three, but in the end, everything came together and we won another title! Racing today was very nice, in the first race, I didn’t have the best start but I was still able to come through the field and finish second and that meant that if I could win race two, I would take the overall. In the second moto I grabbed the holeshot and then had a really good battle with Romain all the way to the chequered flag. We were pushing the whole time so I’m super happy to win this title and the overall on the same day. A big thanks to the whole of Team HRC, there are a lot of people who are involved who couldn’t be here today so a big thank you to all of them and to everyone who has supported me all year long. It is a privilege to ride for this team and I appreciate every single person who has helped me. Thank you!”

In what has been a difficult season due to the global pandemic, the #243 has consistently shown he is the fastest rider on the track, winning 13 races and 4 overalls (before the MXGP of Pietramurata) on his way to this historic moment. Starting off the year back in March with moto wins at Matterley Basin, UK and Valkenswaard, Netherlands, Gajser immediately showed that he was a threat for victories on whatever surface they rode on, and that form continued when he won the first race back after the restart in Kegums, Latvia.

With the new one-day format in place, qualification was just a 25-minute timed session after 20 minutes of free practice and while other riders struggled to adapt, Gajser again showed the speed of the new Honda CRF450RW by getting first gate pick at six out of the next 10 rounds, and inside the top three in nine of them. Good gate picks led to good starts and holeshots and it also meant the Honda rider has led more laps, and has led in more races than any other rider in the field.

While race wins were coming often, an overall remained elusive and it wasn’t until round 11 when Gajser was able to put in two strong motos and get onto the top step of the podium at the MXGP of Europe in Mantova, Italy. It was nothing more than he deserved and it allowed him to cement his position at the top of the class, after first getting the red plate at round nine. Since that moment, he has gone from strength to strength, podiuming in 12 straight races and extending his lead to over 70 points. This was highlighted at the triple-header in Belgium where Gajser won two of the three overalls, picking up an incredible 142 out of 150 points in the deep sand of Lommel, known as the toughest race on the motocross calendar.

From Lommel, it was back to Italy for the season-finale three rounds in Trentino, the venue where Gajser won his first ever world championship overall in 2015 and also where his 2019 campaign was kick-started after an epic encounter that ended with him going one-one, sparking amazing scenes of celebration. Unfortunately, fans weren’t allowed to witness this years’ success but the outpouring of support from the around the world has been immense and shows just what a popular figure ‘Tiga243’ is within the motocross community and beyond. With one round left, there is still chance for him to add to his amazing statistics but for now, Gajser is celebrating his amazing achievement of winning his fourth world championship title.

See below for the final MXGP report and standings.

Tom Vialle clinches MX2 title at mid-week MXGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle was crowned 2020 FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion after winning the first moto aboard his KTM 250 SX-F at the MXGP of Pietramurata in Arco di Trento, Italy today, Wednesday November 4, with three races remaining for the season.

Tom Vialle – FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion

“I’m so happy but there have been a lot of emotions today. I was a bit angry with the verdict (in qualifying) this morning but to make the holeshot and lead the first moto was fantastic. I was almost crying on the last lap. There was so much emotion. It was really special. Crazy. In the second moto we had some bad luck, but the important thing is that we achieved our goal. I want to say a big thanks to the whole team and everybody who worked together to make this happen. It was tiring to have a lot of races so close together and also keep the concentration through the training. I think we did it pretty good.”

Vialle continues a rich MX2 history for KTM as the ninth rider to win a championship title in the lower capacity class aboard a KTM 250 SX-F. The Frenchman, who came into the penultimate round of 2020 with a sizeable points lead, took a dominant win in the opening moto at the picturesque Italian track to secure an emotional first world title.

In only his second term racing at Grand Prix level, 20-year-old Vialle has demonstrated incredible talent and maturity in his approach throughout the 18-round championship. In a year of difficulties due to the global pandemic, Vialle’s strong start to 2020 was halted when MXGP racing was abruptly paused after just two rounds back in early March.

The Frenchman returned for round three in Kegums, Latvia in August to win his second Grand Prix of the season, ahead of an intense schedule of races in the weeks following. The KTM star battled hard with the MX2 competition, scoring consistently strong results to earn a comfortable lead thanks to his seven Grand Prix overall victories heading into the final triple-header of the year.

With 13 moto wins and 13 podiums so far this season, Vialle sensationally put his name in the history books by clinching the 2020 MX2 World Championship title to add to KTM’s outstanding success tally. The Frenchman’s victory confirms KTM’s fifth consecutive title in the category, with 13 championship victories in 17 years of MX2 competition for the Austrian manufacturer.

Dirk Gruebel – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Tom showed his potential in his first year with us in 2019. There was real progression, but then over the winter he made another big step to be a title contender and world champion. He didn’t look back. He doesn’t get nervous. He had real competition, but Tom finished every race in a good spot, mainly in the top five, mostly in the top three. That’s the key to being world champion and now we are here celebrating. Hats-off to him and his family, it’s unbelievable. We are known for having a fast 250 – also a 450! – but I still think we have the benchmark in MX2 for everybody and Tom is another rider who knows how to make starts with it. It’s a really good motorcycle and we’ve been winning since 2004 with that concept. Tom being the ninth world champion shows its quality.”

2020 MXGP Awards

2020 MXGP of Garda Trentino – Round 18

As the races of the MXGP of Garda Trentino finished for the day, it concluded an intense season of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, which saw Champions decided a round early, when Team HRC’s Tim Gajser claimed his fourth World Title in MXGP and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle secured his very first Championship in MX2.

For the final round this shifted the focus onto who would finish the season off with a medal alongside the two victors, with Tim Gajser also presented with the MXGP Trophy, wrapped with plagues which are engraved with all the world champions’ names from 1957 until now in the main class.

Tim Gajser took the overall round win, narrowly beating Romain Febvre on account of a final race victory, with both riders taking a win and a runner up position a-piece. Gautier Paulin took the final podium position, from Jeremy Seewer, both on 38-points and with identical results, but Paulin the better performer in the final race.

Tim Gajser

“Today, my goal was just to go out there and have fun and we did that, winning the last overall of the year and it couldn’t have gone better. I want to say a huge thank you to all my team who have worked so hard and put in so much effort. In March, we did two GPs in Matterley and Valkenswaard and they went well, but then we had a long break and when we returned, I wasn’t feeling good, I was struggling. Now, the second half of the season I found good speed, I was consistent, and I was able to win the title.”

Second and third in the MXGP championship were also still up for grabs, with Jeremy Seewer claiming the silver medal on the day with the addition of 38-championship points to his name. Tony Cairoli had a mixed weekend, with sixth in Race 1, but no points in Race 2. It was enough for the bronze medal however.

Romain Febvre was fourth overall, followed by Gautier Paulin. Jorge Prado was sixth, Clement Desalle seventh, Glenn Coldenhoff eighth, and Jeremy Van Horebeek and Brian Bogers ninth and 10th respectively. Despite still being out injured Mitch Evans finished the season in 14th.

Clément Desalle retires

Clement Desalle has been a benchmark in MXGP for the last fifteen years but the GP of Garda-Trentino this weekend will mark the end of his outstanding career. With twenty-three GP wins, thirty-five moto wins and eighty-two GP podiums, the thirty-one-year-old has been one of the most successful riders of his era. He never claimed the ultimate prize of an individual world title but he ended in the top three of the premier off-road world series no less than six times and won Gold with Team Belgium at the 2013 Motocross of Nations.

When Clement joined the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team in 2016 he was one of the elite riders capable of winning GPs and challenging for the title. For five full seasons he put all his energy to help the team to perform to the highest level and provided the best advice to the factory in order to be ever more competitive.

Despite several injuries during these five seasons Clément gave the team excellent results with four GP wins, eighteen podiums and an MXGP world championship bronze medal in 2018. The thirty-one-year-old Belgian from La Louvière, between Mons and Charleroi near the French frontier in the south of the country, officially announced last month that he would retire following the final GP of the current season, his fifteenth as a professional rider; that moment arrives this weekend with the MXGP of Garda Trentino at the dramatic Pietramurata track where he celebrated victory in 2014 and has already recorded his most recent GP moto victory just one week ago. Kawasaki thanks Clément for his commitment to the Green family throughout the past five seasons and wishes him all the best for the future in both his professional career and private life.

Clément Desalle

”I always had a good relationship with François (Lemariey) who was my mechanic earlier in my career; when I signed for Kawasaki I was delighted to work with him again. It has always been really important for me to be happy in my working environment and to have a good feeling with the people around me. I’m really proud with the job we’ve done together. Of course I would have liked to have offered Kawasaki yet more race wins, more podiums, more GP wins and even a world title as I’ve been working for this all my life. After Latvia I started to ask myself questions about my future and made a decision; just before Spain I was sure of my decision and announced that I would retire at the end of this season. I will miss racing of course, but I have a big passion for motocross and for sure I will still ride bikes.”

2020 MXGP of Garda Trentino

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 22 25 47 2 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 25 22 47 3 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 18 20 38 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 20 18 38 5 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 14 14 28 6 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 16 12 28 7 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 10 13 23 8 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS HUS 12 11 23 9 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 0 16 16 10 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 0 15 15 11 Cervellin, Michele ITA YAM 8 7 15 12 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 15 0 15 13 Monticelli, Ivo ITA GAS 4 9 13 14 Bernardini, Samuele ITA YAM 7 6 13 15 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 13 0 13 16 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 6 5 11 17 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 9 2 11 18 Guillod, Valentin SUI HON 11 0 11 19 Lupino, Alessandro ITA YAM 0 10 10 20 Walsh, Dylan GBR HON 2 8 10 21 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 3 3 6 22 Koch, Tom GER KTM 1 4 5 23 Valentin, Ander ESP HUS 5 0 5 24 Petrov, Petar BUL KTM 0 1 1

2020 MXGP Final Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 720 2 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 618 3 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 599 4 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 572 5 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 505 6 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 476 7 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 466 8 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 375 9 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 316 10 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 298 11 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 271 12 Herlings, J. NED KTM 263 13 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 248 14 Evans, M. AUS HON 228 15 Monticelli, I. ITA GAS 219 16 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 206 17 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 184 18 Lupino, A. ITA YAM 150 19 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 134 20 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 130 21 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 110 22 Bobryshev, E. RUS HUS 107 23 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 94 24 Guillod, V. SUI HON 88 25 Walsh, Dylan GBR HON 82 26 Petrov, Petar BUL KTM 81 27 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 76 28 Paturel, B. FRA HON 67 29 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 36 30 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 31

MX2

In MX2 Tom Vialle was already crowned champion and Jago Geerts had cemented his place as runner up, with the final championship podium position between Maxime Renaux and Australian Jed Beaton.

While Ben Watson won the MX2 round overall from Tom Vialle and Maxime Renaux, Jed Beaton finished fourth, four-points behind Renaux. Unfortunately for Beaton that left him in fourth overall – an amazing result nevertheless, while Renaux’s 581 championship points was enough to claim the bronze.

Ben Watson

“I really want to congratulate the whole team. They work really hard and it’s really nice for me and Jago to give them a 1-2 on the podium. It is a little bit difficult to pass out there, but I have been feeling really good on the bike. I had a mediocre start in the first race, but I came through good and then in the second one, I took a good start and it’s always a nice race when you can battle with your teammate up front. I finished second, but I am really happy with second overall.”

Overall Beaton enjoyed a highly positive year in 2020. Showing race-winning speed throughout the season, he came agonisingly close to a maiden overall win at the penultimate round. Proving to be a capable racer on any surface, the 22-year-old claimed three overall podium finishes, along with nine moto podiums and was the first rider in the standings to score points in every race. A memorable season with many career milestones reached.

Jed Beaton

“Well that’s a wrap for this season, been a pretty good year, had some up’s and down’s but out of anything we can pull all the positives out of this season and work on the important things for next season, just want to start by saying a huge thank you to all the team and sponsors that are apart of the team @nestaan_mx, my girlfriend @holly_forsyth for bending over backwards for me and helping out always! Everyone from back at the factory for providing us with the best equipment! Everyone definitely plays their own part and if I was to thank everyone I’d have to write a novel… but you know who you are.. Ending up fourth in the championship which was a little disappointing for me, but it is what it is, we are healthy and got through the season. Thanks so much, we will be back next year for more. Also to Thomas thanks for being a great team mate, was an awesome few years, best of luck with the big boys.”

Bailey Mailkiewicz finished 15th in Race 1, improving to ninth in Race 2, and was 11th overall for the weekend, claiming 18-championship points. This saw him finish the 2020 season in 14th overall.

MX2 MXGP of Garda Trentino 2020 results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 20 25 45 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 16 41 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 22 18 40 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 14 22 36 5 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 15 20 35 6 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 13 14 27 7 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 8 15 23 8 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 9 13 22 9 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA HON 10 11 21 10 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 16 4 20 11 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 6 12 18 12 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 18 0 18 13 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 7 7 14 14 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 12 0 12 15 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 11 0 11 16 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 0 10 10 17 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 1 9 10 18 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 4 6 10 19 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 0 8 8 20 Sandner, Michael AUT GAS 2 5 7 21 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 3 2 5 22 Renkens, Nathan BEL KTM 5 0 5 23 Meier, Glen DEN YAM 0 3 3 24 Nermann, Johannes EST HUS 0 1 1

2020 MX2 Final Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 759 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 679 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 581 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 564 5 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 551 6 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 540 7 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 466 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 365 9 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 343 10 Rubini, S. FRA HON 279 11 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 263 12 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 248 13 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 234 14 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 164 15 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 163 16 Forato, A. ITA HUS 156 17 Lesiardo, M. ITA HON 143 18 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 137 19 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 118 20 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 115 21 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 112 22 Renkens, N. BEL KTM 103 23 Crawford, N. AUS HON 91 24 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 90 25 Genot, Cyril BEL YAM 85 26 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 73 27 Sikyna, R. SVK KTM 72 28 Sandner, M. AUT GAS 67 29 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 62 30 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 59

EMX Open

EMX Open action saw Karel Kutsar become the very first European Champion in the brand-new category, as he claimed his maiden EMX title. It was a tough day for the Estonian, who rode tight all day to place 5th and 10th in the races, to miss out on the podium. Though this didn’t matter, as he took to the podium anyways, to pick up his championship winning gold plate and medal.

Karel Kutsar

“It felt a bit impossible and now, I am a champion. Maybe when I get home, I will understand what this means but it feels really good to be a champion. I felt the pressure a little bit today, I tried to not to make mistakes and finally I did it and I get the title.”

Entering today’s races, Kim Savaste was the main championship rival, but unfortunately, we did not see the rider from Finland line-up for the races, due to an injury this morning. With no points scored, this pushed Savaste down to third in the standings, while Toms Macuks moved into the silver medal scoring position.

Macuks had two strong races, finishing second and third, despite a small get-off in the second heat that lost him a position or two. These results also handed the Latvian his fifth podium of the season, which was a positive way to end the season.

While Kutsar claimed the title, it was Jimmy Clochet who stood on the top step of the podium, after a race win in the opening heat and a second in race two. Clochet had a much tougher second heat, after getting another good start, the Frenchman had an off on one of the corners, then fought back to second, to crash in the same spot once again. He could only manage to fight back to P2, while Cornelius Tøndel of JWR Honda took the race win in the second heat.

Jimmy Clochet

“I had good feeling all day. In the second race I took the holeshot and crashed two times in the same corner, so yeah that was a difficult race, but I pushed really hard to come back to second for another overall. It was a difficult second race but I’m happy about it and happy about the overall.”

Finishing the day second overall was Macuks, while Martin Michek was the third rider to make it onto the box. It was Michek’s first visit to the EMX Open podium this season, and it was a 4th in race one and a 5th in race two that helped him on his way to a trophy scoring overall.

Looking back on the first season of the all-new EMX Open, things started in Latvia, for the first triple header of the season. That time around it was Macuks who was victorious on home soil, as he won both races and became the early championship leader. Though this didn’t last long, as during the second round he didn’t score any points, as Savaste and Kutsar took a race win each, though it was Kutsar who was the overall winner.

The Estonian then became the new series leader by the second round, and he held on to the red plate until today’s final round when he swapped the red plate for a gold one. He held on to the red plate through his consistent results, as the champion ended the season with 4 podiums, 2 race wins and one overall victory. In terms of overall victories, Macuks and Clochet were the most successful riders, with two overall victories each, while Kutsar and Savaste were on one each, as they took to the top of the box during the round of Riga and Kegums.

EMX Open Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Clochet, Jimmy FRA KAW 25 22 47 2 Macuks, Toms LAT KTM 22 20 42 3 Michek, Martin CZE KTM 18 16 34 4 De Bortoli, Davide ITA HON 12 18 30 5 Thornhill , Dan GBR HON 15 15 30 6 Ekerold, Stefan GER SUZ 13 14 27 7 Kutsar, Karel EST KTM 16 11 27 8 Toendel, Cornelius NOR HON 0 25 25 9 Michalec, Petr CZE HON 11 10 21 10 Jazdauskas, Domantas LTU HUS 7 13 20 11 Adamson, John GBR KTM 20 0 20 12 Bartos, Petr CZE KTM 8 9 17 13 Maylin, Brice FRA KAW 9 7 16 14 Rathousky, Petr CZE KTM 14 1 15 15 Bolink, Mike NED KTM 6 8 14 16 Windt, Rob NED KTM 10 4 14 17 Gryning, Mathias DEN YAM 0 12 12 18 Malin, Wiljam FIN HUS 4 5 9 19 Tornau, Fynn-Niklas GER KTM 5 3 8 20 Haberland, Paul GER HON 0 6 6 21 Wedage, Damian NED KTM 3 2 5 22 Vetrovsky, Radek CZE KTM 2 0 2 23 Pletka, Libor CZE KTM 1 0 1

EMX Open Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Kutsar, Karel EST KTM 230 2 Macuks, Toms LAT KTM 216 3 Savaste, Kim FIN KTM 192 4 Ekerold, S. GER SUZ 161 5 Toendel, C. NOR HON 134 6 Clochet, Jimmy FRA KAW 130 7 Jazdauskas, D. LTU HUS 113 8 De Bortoli, D. ITA HON 101 9 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HUS 101 10 Lusbo, Andero EST HUS 93 11 Michek, Martin CZE KTM 87 12 Matikainen, J. FIN HUS 83 13 Thornhill , D. GBR HON 77 14 Kalejs, Karlis LAT HUS 75 15 Smets, Greg BEL KTM 67 16 Adamson, John GBR KTM 64 17 Ubach, Simeo ESP HUS 60 18 Gryning, M. DEN YAM 58 19 Bolink, Mike NED KTM 58 20 Sjoholm, Mads DEN KTM 57

EMX2T

The EMX2t races saw Nicholas Lapucci of Fantic Racing dominated the races once again, as he was victorious in both heats with quite an impressive margin, over the newly crowned 2020 EMX2t Presented by FMF Racing Champion, Brad Anderson.

Nicholas Lapucci

“It was another perfect day for me, I’m really happy about my riding and the bike. The team did an incredible job. We came here without knowing anything and at the end we got the best results for me and for Fantic as well. We took four victories and for that I want to say thanks to everybody that helped me getting these incredible results.”

With two second place finishes, Anderson ended the season with his fifth podium of the series. While, JK Yamaha Racing’s Manuel Iacopi was the third rider on the podium today, with some nice battles in the races with Anderson, which saw him finish 4th and 3rd in heats one and two.

Brad Anderson

“It’s been great. The worst position this season was second place and I’ve been really consistent, I’ve had a good fight behind me. As I said, I struggled a little bit on this track, but Nicholas [Lapucci] was going really well, but I was happy to finish with two second places and finish the season off. The races were pretty tough. I didn’t get the best starts, I struggled to get past one rider and then me and Manuel had a good battle, then I made a move and he caught back up, it was a good little battle, but as I said I’m just please to finish second overall and take this championship.”

With Anderson securing his third EMX title at the previous round of Pietramurata, this shifted the focus onto who would occupy second and third in the championship standings. Two fifth place finishes, were enough for Federico Tuani to claim the silver medal, after races that saw him battle with Kade Tinkler-Walker and his teammate, Eugenio Barbaglia. Tuani completed the season with three podiums, with his best result in Faenza during the opening round of the championship, where he finished second overall.

Though it was the fight for the third spot that was the main focus in the second race, as there was nothing in between Walker and Loris Freidig. Walker rode a strong race and had some nice battles to claim 5th, while Freidig had a much tougher time and only finished the race in 13th. Eventually, Walker secured third in the standings with a seven-point advantage over the Swiss.

Looking back on the season, Anderson dominated the first three rounds in Faenza, as he took 5 race wins and 3 overall victories. His lowest point scoring results came here in Pietramurata, as he finished the two rounds second overall, behind Lapucci, who dominated the last two stages of the championship, winning all 4 races. Apart from Anderson and Lapucci, the only other rider, to win a race, during the 2020 campaign, was Freidig, who was victorious during the first race at the round of Italy.

EMX2T Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Lapucci, Nicholas ITA FAN 25 25 50 2 Anderson, Brad GBR KTM 22 22 44 3 Iacopi, Manuel ITA YAM 18 20 38 4 Tinkler-Walker, Kade CAN SUZ 20 15 35 5 Barbaglia, Eugenio ITA HUS 14 18 32 6 Tuani, Federico ITA HUS 16 16 32 7 Alberio, Emanuele ITA KTM 13 14 27 8 Ermini, Paolo ITA HUS 11 13 24 9 Michelis, Martin EST KTM 12 11 23 10 Freidig, Loris SUI YAM 15 8 23 11 Tamai, Mario ITA KTM 10 12 22 12 Christensen, Nikolaj Skovgaard DEN KTM 6 10 16 13 Lolli, Marco ITA YAM 7 7 14 14 Zenato, Sebastian ITA HUS 8 6 14 15 Bicalho, Rodolfo BRA KTM 4 9 13 16 Salina, Pietro ITA HUS 5 4 9 17 Nedved, Jonas CZE KTM 9 0 9 18 Putnam, Charlie GBR HUS 3 5 8 19 Ongley, Aaron GBR KTM 2 3 5 20 Haas, Thomas GER HUS 0 2 2 21 Aabroe, Mikkel DEN YAM 0 1 1 22 Williams, Aidan GBR KTM 1 0 1

EMX2T Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Anderson, Brad GBR KTM 235 2 Tuani, F. ITA HUS 167 3 Tinkler-Walker, K. CAN SUZ 154 4 Freidig, Loris SUI YAM 147 5 Barbaglia, E. ITA HUS 143 6 Iacopi, Manuel ITA YAM 140 7 Tamai, Mario ITA KTM 131 8 Alberio, E. ITA KTM 131 9 Lolli, Marco ITA YAM 117 10 Michelis, M. EST KTM 105 11 Lapucci, N. ITA FAN 100 12 Christensen, N. DEN KTM 90 13 Nedved, Jonas CZE KTM 84 14 Ermini, Paolo ITA HUS 73 15 Zenato, S. ITA HUS 70 16 Deghi, G. ITA KTM 56 17 Haas, Thomas GER HUS 47 18 Williams, A. GBR KTM 44 19 Bicalho, R. BRA KTM 26 20 Rampoldi, J. ITA KTM 26 21 Maiolani, G. ITA HUS 17 22 Putnam, C. GBR HUS 17 23 Salina, Pietro ITA HUS 16 24 Piazza, M. ITA KTM 16 25 Marques, A. POR HUS 11 26 Bonetta, A. ITA YAM 8 27 Gwyther, K. GBR KTM 7 28 Ongley, Aaron GBR KTM 7 29 Aabroe, Mikkel DEN YAM 1

2020 EnduroGP of Portugal

Day 1

The first day of the Acerbis GP of Portugal saw three special tests perfectly carved out by Moto Clube Marco, drier weather than expected, and riders all keen to do battle after more than a month and a half of break – everything was in place to have a hell of a day of racing!

While Brad Freeman started out very strong and took the lead on the first lap his great rival Steve Holcombe was closing in. The dark horse of weekend, the returning Josep Garcia was also pushing hard, ready to jump on the slightest mistake from the defending champion. The second lap went in favour of Holcombe who took the lead in the category by 2.96 seconds from Freeman.

The third lap got extremely intense as the result came down to the very last special test! Indeed Freeman had dominated the morning head and shoulders over his rivals, but he set off into the last Technomousse Xtreme Test with just a 2.17 second advantage. However, his Factory Beta team-mate and compatriot threw everything into this final special and finally won the day by 1.76 seconds, to the detriment and disappointment of Freeman.

For his part, Garcia made some mistakes on the second lap, and the Spaniard had to settle for an excellent podium finish on his return to EGP after three years of absence. In any case, there is no doubt that the 2017 E2 World Champion has everything he needs to come and fight for victory with the two Brits.

Andrea Verona never really had to worry about defending his comfortable fourth position overall and he was able to continue gaining valuable experience in first season in Senior, while keeping an eye on the top three. Finally, Antoine Magain is certainly one of the riders of the day as he came up from 14th on the first special, and headed straight for the top five with test times at the same level as Freeman and Holcombe.

As for Enduro 1, with his new victory coupled with the third place of his rival Thomas Oldrati, Verona now has a seven-point lead overall. The Factory TM rider, in addition to his own excellent performance, can also thank the good pace of Antoine Magain who got between the two Italians. Eero Remes and the local Diogo Ventura completed the top five.

In Enduro 2, Steve Holcombe therefore remains undefeated despite the presence of Josep Garcia who finished second on his EnduroGP comeback. Danny McCanney completed the top three, to the detriment of reigning E2 Champion Loïc Larrieu and Matteo Cavallo.

Like Holcombe in E2, Freeman also remains at the top of his E3 class. He dominated his category, more than one and half minutes ahead of runner-up Jaume Betriu. Antoine Basset completed the podium ahead of his compatriot David Abgrall, and Rudy Moroni closed the day in fifth.

In the often hotly-contested Junior class, we didn’t have to wait long for the first moment of drama. Provisional title leader Théo Espinasse was forced to retire from the start due to a spark plug problem. The task of regaining control of the standings will be very difficult even if the Frenchman will be able to start tomorrow morning. Even more so due to the fact that his teammate at Sherco Factory and title rival, Hamish Macdonald won the day after a magnificent Southern Hemisphere duel with Wil Ruprecht.

The Kiwi has therefore seized the title leadership in Junior with only three days of racing to go. Behind him, it was Finland’s Roni Kytonen who snatched the last step of the podium after a nice comeback following a big mistake in the first Technomousse Xtreme Test of the day. Chile’s Ruy Barbosa took fourth place by 7 seconds ahead of the Czech Republic’s Krystof Kouble!

In J1, Roni Kytonen won once again, and consolidates his position as leader, ahead of Ruy Barbosa and Antoine Criq, who took a great podium. While in J2 Macdonald naturally takes the lead while winning the day ahead of Ruprecht and Kouble.

As for the exciting Youth 125cc class, for a long time it seemed Sergio Navarro could win the day but that was without counting on the sensation of the season, Jed Etchells. The Fantic D’Arpa Racing rider took his fourth victory of the season, more than 30 seconds ahead of his Spanish rival. Italy’s Claudio Spanu completed the podium ahead of Harry Edmondson. Hermanni Haljala completed the top five.

Finally, in the Champion Lubricants Enduro Open World Cup, Gonçalo Reis remains undefeated in Open 2-Stroke class as he wins the day ahead of compatriot Gonçalo Sobrosa and the Czech rider Robert Friedrich. In battle of the Belgians, Damiaens Diegter got the better of Mathias Van Hoof in Open 4-Stroke. They were joined on the podium by Jorge Paradelo. Alessio Paoli meanwhile took a third straight victory in the Open Senior class ahead of David Martinez and Duccio Graziani.

Day 2

‘The toughest weekend of the season…’ This is how many riders summed up the second day at the Acerbis Grand Prix of Portugal. Pouring rain was the theme of Sunday in Marco de Canaveses, but we still saw 99 protagonists take to the start line, ensuring a spectacular day of racing which saw a new winner in the EnduroGP class…

After three years of absence Josep Garcia made a great comeback on Saturday when he took 3rd overall, but on Sunday he brilliantly won the EnduroGP category by more than 15 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Brad Freeman! Matching the pace of the British duo of Freeman – Holcombe from the first lap, the Spaniard increased his speed on the second lap, which allowed him to take advantage of the various errors of the two Beta Factory riders to build a gap of more than 20 seconds! Determined to give everything to get back to the top step of the EnduroGP podium, Garcia then managed his lead to secure an excellent victory!

Josep Garcia

“It’s been three years since I last raced in EnduroGP, so I was really motivated to do well this weekend. It has been a really difficult GP, but also great to be back racing and of course to come away with good results. Day one was going really well, it was very close between myself, Brad and Steve, but I took myself out of the battle with a big mistake on the final extreme test. Even with the mistake I was pleased with my results and riding during the day. Today, day two, my plan was to push hard like I did on day one, but to not make any mistakes. I fell on the first enduro test, so things didn’t go exactly to plan, but I kept pushing. In the second lap I managed to open up a small advantage so in the final few special tests I didn’t push too hard. This was a difficult race, but my experience in extreme races really helped me. I’m looking forward to the next GP now, next weekend.”

Demoted by the Factory KTM rider, Freeman had to accept the 17 points given for second place and therefore take two points over his season-long rival, Steve Holcombe. There’s still all to play for between the two British team-mates. Behind the ‘untouchable’ trio, Thomas Oldrati got the better of his great rival for the E1 title, Andrea Verona who brings up the rear of the top five in EnduroGP.

Brad Freeman

“I’m so disillusioned again today! Really disappointed! I felt good here and I think I’m setting good test times but unfortunately each time I am beaten… I still took a few points from Steve and everything is still under control, but it’s annoying not to win!”

In Enduro 1, after dropping five-points yesterday in the race for the title, Thomas Oldrati gains three points back today from his compatriot Andrea Verona, with the TM rider placing second on the day. The Honda RedMoto rider is now only four points behind in the standing and everything remains very uncertain in the small-displacement category. Antoine Magain takes a third podium this season ahead of Davide Soreca and the local man Diogo Ventura.

Thomas Oldrati

“I never really managed to keep in touch with Andrea yesterday and lost a lot of points there so I was keen to make up for it today. Not easy when Andrea was very fast all weekend! I’m 4 points behind, and that’s okay! The goal is just for next weekend, always finishing ahead of my rival.”

In E2, Steve Holcombe was toppled! It was the man of the day, Josep Garcia, who brought the Brit down from the top step of the podium. The Beta Factory rider had to settle for the runner-up position this time around. As on the previous day, it was Danny McCanney who completed the podium ahead of Joe Wootton and Loïc Larrieu.

Steve Holcombe

“It’s been a big fight this weekend, so to come away with a win and keep the championship alive with one round to go is great. Weather conditions played a big part with a lot of heavy rain chewing up the course. You really needed to nail your line choices as things seemed to change each lap. On Saturday I started too safe but got into the swing of things after lap one. It was down to the wire on the final lap and with a strong extreme test I got the win. I started out today fastest in the first special test but opening some of the later tests as conditions worsened worked against me. But that’s how racing goes sometimes. With one round left I’m in a strong position with a seven-point lead in EnduroGP and 25 in Enduro 2. Fingers crossed things will work out well next weekend and I can end the year with a world title.”

Over in the big class, E3, we saw the sixth win in a row for Brad Freeman who remains on stunning form. To give you an idea of his E3 domination, he relegated today’s second place finish, Jaume Betriu by 1 minute and 54 seconds. Third place, Antoine Basset, was more than 3 minutes back! Rudy Moroni and David Abrall completed the top five.

In the under 23 category, we thought we were on course to see a new winner in the class that has so far been ruled by Sherco Factory duo Espinasse – Macdonald this season. Indeed, flying Finn Roni Kytonen was on fire from the start of the day onwards, building a huge lead over his rivals. Unfortunately, on the penultimate test of the day, his bike was playing up and the Finn lost more than 11 minutes, waving goodbye to his victory chance.

But one man’s loss is another man’s gain, and it was Hamish Macdonald who took full advantage of the Finn’s misfortune by taking his third victory in a row. The New Zealander now has a 19 point lead in the standings, over his team-mate Théo Espinasse who finished second today. Wil Ruprecht had to settle for third position while Bruno Crivilin took a nice fourth place in Junior overall. Beta Boano rider Matteo Pavoni completed the top five.

Hamish Macdonald

“I was clearly not the fastest rider today. Roni was impressive and I’m disappointed for him that he had this mechanical problem. But that’s part of the racing and I won’t regret having the win. I’m now 19 points ahead, which is really good. Now I have to give everything without panicking to get the title next Saturday!”

In J1, Kutonen’s setbacks benefitted the Bruno Crivilin who enters the history books of the FIM Borilli Enduro World Championship by becoming the first Brazilian rider to win! He won ahead of Ruy Barbosa and Lorenzo Macoritto while in J2, Macdonald won ahead of Espinasse and Ruprecht.

In the Youth 125cc class, there was a fifth consecutive victory for Fantic D’Arpa Racing rider Jed Etchells. This time around, the Manxman had to work hard to see off the attacks from Sergio Navarro. The Spaniard finished just 16 seconds behind the big favourite for the title. Once again, it was Claudio Spanu who took third position and once again, it was Harry Edmondson who finished just off the podium in fourth. Another Fantic rider, Hugo Svard was fifth.

Finally, in the Champion Lubricants Enduro Open World Cup, Gonçalo Reis remains undefeated in Open 2-Stroke. He won the day with an advantage of 1 minute and 38 seconds over Arvid Modin and 2 minutes over Robert Friedrich. As for Open 4-Stroke, Damiaens Diegter was given a penalty on Saturday and had to hand the victory over to his rival and compatriot, Mathias Van Hoff. But the KTM rider made up for it on Sunday and the two men are now tied on points again. Jorge Paradelo, once again completes the podium. In Open Senior Enduro legend Alessio Paoli won again ahead of David Martinez and Duccio Graziani.

What a tough weekend for the riders! And to think that we have to do it all again next weekend, once again in Marco de Canaveses for the season finale of the FIM Borilli Enduro World Championship!

EnduroGP Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 112 2 FREEMAN Bradley GBR Beta 105 3 VERONA Andrea ITA TM 76 4 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 69 5 LARRIEU Loic FRA TM 66 6 BETRIU AMENGOL Jaume ESP KTM 52 7 McCANNEY Daniel GBR Honda 49 8 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 39 9 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 35 10 CAVALLO Matteo ITA Sherco 32

E1

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA TM 111 2 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 107 3 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 84 4 REMES Eero FIN Yamaha 54 5 SORECA Davide ITA Beta 50 6 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Beta 41 7 SNOW Alexander GBR Honda 37 8 BURUD Kevin NOR Yamaha 35 9 TARROUX Jeremy FRA Sherco 30 10 ALUN Richard SWE Sherco 27

E2

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 117 2 LARRIEU Loic FRA TM 92 3 McCANNEY Daniel GBR Honda 86 4 CAVALLO Matteo ITA Sherco 71 5 WOOTTON Joe GBR Husqvarna 57 6 VIAL Max FRA Husqvarna 48 7 GESLIN Anthony FRA Beta 46 8 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 37 9 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA Honda 28 10 HUEBNER Edward DEU KTM 26

E3

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Bradley GBR Beta 120 2 BETRIU AMENGOL Jaume ESP KTM 100 3 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 80 4 ABGRALL David FRA Beta 63 5 GUERRERO RUIZ Cristobal ESP Beta 53 6 GUARNERI Davide ITA TM 46 7 SANS SORIA Marc ESP KTM 45 8 MORONI Rudy ITA KTM 45 9 FRANCISCO Enric ESP Sherco 40 10 PASSET Thibaut FRA Beta 30

Junior

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 111 2 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Sherco 92 3 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Beta 72 4 PAVONI Matteo ITA Beta 68 5 KYTONEN Roni FIN Honda 65 6 BARBOSA Ruy CHL Husqvarna 62 7 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 49 8 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Beta 41 9 CORTES Bernat ESP KTM 30 10 CRIQ Antoine FRA Sherco 29

Cheyne Boyd GoFundMe raises $25K in 24 hours

A fundraiser has been launched by motocross rider Mick Sinclair for the injured Cheyne Boyd, and raised $25k in the first 24 hours. Boyd has a long road to recovery ahead of him, with Sinclair also sharing that Park4 MX has been heavily impacted by coronavirus restrictions in Victoria.

Mick Sinclair

“The accident will require Cheyne to remain in hospital for several weeks, possibly up to eight and the road to recovery will be long and arduous, to make things worse his business, Park4 MX has been plagued by the coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne, Victoria. Cheyne and his wife have three loving young children and have patiently been waiting for restrictions to be lifted. Unfortunately, Cheyne will not be able to work or operate machines for months and is already under enormous duress because of his business being uncontrollably closed.”

If you’d like to donate you can find the GoFundMe here – www.gofundme.com/f/4-boydy-road-to-recovery

Sebastien Bühler wins 2020 Baja Portalegre 500

Portalegre brought good fortune to Sebastian Bühler (Hero) for the third successive season, as he claimed victory over team-mate Joachim Rodrigues and third-placed Micael Simão (KTM). Unfortunately, incessant rain and intense flooding hit the Portuguese region and forced the organisation to shorten the third stage from 300km to 79km.

The Baja Portalegre 500 rounded off a very unusual 2020 season decimated by Covid-19. With German rider Bühler (Hero) winning the race and also claiming the FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup title from Micael Simão ( KTM) and Maciej Giemza (Husqvarna).

Sebastien Bühler

“Yesterday, it was a difficult stage because we crossed it in the rain. Having said that, I was able to increase the gap to my rivals, so it was a positive day. Unfortunately, today, we were only able to run a very small special of 79km instead of the planned 300km. It is frustrating but the organisation made this decision for our safety. I am obviously happy to win this event once again and it is a great satisfaction to win the FIM Baja World Cup title with Hero.”

Victory fell to Janaina Souza (Honda) in the women’s category. She finished ahead of Rosa Romero (KTM) and Sara Garcia (Yamaha).

In Juniors, Maciej Giemza (Husqvarna) secured victory laurels and the title, the Polish rider finishing in front of the Chilean Tomas de Gavardo (KTM) – who has learned a lot in the last two Baja seasons – and Konrad Dabrowski (KTM), who has also been learning Baja basics.

Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) won the Veteran Trophy in the FIM Bajas World Cup.

Overall Rankings after Stage 2

Sebastian Buhler, Hero MotoSports Team Rally, 1h 55m 16s Joaquim Rodrigues, Hero MotoSports Team Rally, +1m 14s Bruno Santos, Team Can-Am Off Road, +5m 16s Salvador Vargas, JB Racing, +8m 47s David Megre, Vitoria Fc, +9m 27s

2020 FIM Cross-Country BAJAs World Cup Standings

Sebastian Buhler, Hero MotoSports Team Rally – 50 Points Micael Simao, KTM Exc F 450 – 29 Points Maciek Giemza, Husqvarna Fe 450 – 29 Points Tomas De Gavardo, KTM Exc F – 22 Points Joaquim Rodrigues, Hero MotoSports Team Rally – 20 Points

Silk Way Rally scheduled for 2021

The 11th edition of the Silk Way Rally (from 1 to 11 July 2021) offers a brand-new route across three countries and a return to Mongolia, with 10 stages covering approximately 5,000 kilometres in total. Mongolia is back in the route for 2021 and competitors will cross Russian and Mongolian Altai, before finishing in China and the crossing of the Gobi Desert.

The start will be held in Omsk (Russia, Siberia) on 1 July 2021. The rally will take the competitors across the countryside of the South-West of Siberia then West to East across the Russian and Mongolian Altai region, before a Chinese final in the Gobi Desert, with a finish in Urumqi on 11 July, after covering 5000 kilometres, of which approximately half will be selective sector.

Vladimir Chagin – Director of the Silk Way Rally

“The events of the last months have had a profound effect on the world, that of sport and motorsport in particular. Nevertheless, the Silk Way Rally team has been active throughout this difficult year and continue to be so, in order to be ready for the coming edition. Next July, the Silk Way Rally competitors will discover completely new regions over a route that has never been used before: The South-West of Siberia, the Altai region with its untouched nature and it’s breath-taking scenery, Mongolia once again but in a different area to that of the previous edition, and of course the Gobi Desert – an indispensable part of the Silk Way Rally, eagerly anticipated by every competitor.”

2021 Silk Way Rally Programme

October, 2020 presentation of the host regions and race categories

15 of February, 2021 opening of registration for competitors

01 of April, 2021 opening of accreditation for media

April – May general reconnaissance – preparation of the final route

01 of June, 2021 closure of the entries

30 of June _ 01 of July, 2021 administrative checks and scrutineering, Omsk, Russia

01 of July, 2021 start ceremony, Omsk, Russia

02-11 of July, 2021 race: 10 legs in Russia, Mongolia, China

11 of July, 2021 finish podium in Urumqi, China

2020 GNCC Buckwheat 100

The 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, finished out its season on Sunday, November 8, 2020 with the inaugural AMSOIL Buckwheat 100 event in Newburg, West Virginia. With unseasonal weather throughout the entire weekend, temperatures in the high 70’s helped heat up the season finale of racing.

After three-hours of intense racing at the GNCC season finale it would be AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. standing atop the podium for his fourth overall win of the season. Baylor would battle throughout the day and he would ultimately cross the finish line second, however, Ben Kelley, who crossed the finish line first, was given a one position penalty placing him second overall.

Kelley would work his way back from a fourth place start on the opening lap, moving into third and then second before battling for the lead position. Baylor and Kelley would continue to engage in a heated battle all the way to the checkered flag.

Jordan Ashburn got a great jump off the line grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 holeshot award. Ashburn would lead the pack of XC1 Open Pro riders into the woods, and he would continue to lead the race for the first two laps of racing. Ashburn would then fall back to third overall, but he would push for the remainder of the race to hold onto that final podium position.

Earning fourth overall on the day was Grant Baylor. When the green flag flew, Baylor found himself towards the back of the pack but would battle throughout the day to make his way up front. Baylor physically crossed the finish line in fifth, but after a penalty to a fellow XC1 competitor he would be credited with fourth at the final race of the 2020 GNCC season.

Rounding out the top five overall finishers was Layne Michael. After working his way up to fourth from a seventh place start to the day, an on track incident would move him back to fifth overall. This is Michael’s third-straight fifth place finish overall. Michael remains seventh in the points standings for the XC1 Open Pro class.

Three riders will be credited with eighth place finishes after reviewing and assessing penalties on the day. Andrew Delong was having a good race running sixth as the checkered flag flew, however Delong was penalized two positions for two separate on-track occurrences. Thad Duvall found himself running in second during the first part of the race, though as he came around on lap four, he would find himself running ninth. Duvall put his head down and pushed making some necessary passes but would ultimately be one of the three riders credited with an eighth place finish after crossing the line in seventh.

As the checkered flag waved, Josh Strang physically crossed the finish line ninth overall but would be credited with an eighth place finish on the day. As the two lap board came out Strang found himself running fourth, but on that lap, he would have to make a longer-than-normal pit stop as he had found that his rear brake line had burst.

Josh Strang

“Not all to plan yesterday, I had a rock come up with 2 laps to go and bust my rear brake line. I enjoyed the new track, a little slippery and rocky but enjoyable! Thanks to the boys for getting me back out to finish off the year! At the beginning of the GNCC season I felt ready but was unsure of where I stood. I’m getting older and the guys are getting faster. I ended up second in the series with nine podiums that included two wins. I had an absolute blast racing this year, maybe the most enjoyable to date, and I was more competitive than I had been in the past. A massive shoutout to @teambabbitts & @racekawasaki for the support they have thrown into this program! The bikes truly are awesome and I believe we have shown that they are super competitive in off-road racing! Thanks to @maurer44 for having my bikes ready every weekend and @faroffroad & @dennybartz making the show run effortlessly… @mrs.cameronstrang and Maverick also for the endless support! I’m excited for a break but will be excited for the 2021 season when it’s time thanks to everyone for the support it’s been a good one.”

Trevor Bollinger made his return to the GNCC Racing circuit after missing the season due to a knee injury. Bollinger was off to a good start as he ran inside the top five for the first part of the race. As the checkered flag flew Bollinger would be credited with a ninth place finish on the day, after a one position penalty was assessed. Rounding out the top 10 in the XC1 Open Pro class was Evan Earl. Earl had a consistent race running inside the XC1 top 10 for the duration of the three-hour race.

Coming into the final round the XC2 250 Pro National Championship was still up for grabs. The battle for the championship was between Craig Delong and Michael Witkowski, with 11 points separating them. As the race got underway it was Sam Evans grabbing the $100 Hot Cams XC2 holeshot award, but it would soon be Witkowski taking over the lead.

Delong would work his way back from a fourth place start to the day to overtake second place with three laps remaining the in the race. As the checkered flag came out it would be Witkowski physically crossing the finish line first, but after a one position penalty he would officially place second in the XC2 class for the day. Delong would come through physically second, enough to earn the XC2 National Championship, but after Witkowski’s penalty he would be credited with the XC2 class win as well as earning his first-ever XC2 National Championship.

Cody Barnes came through to round out the XC2 class podium after falling back to fifth at one point in the race. Barnes would make the necessary moves through the pack to make his way back to the podium as the checkered flag waved. Barnes finishes out the year fourth in the points standings.

In the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class it was National Champion, Zack Hayes taking his seventh win of the season after leading all seven laps of racing at the AMSOIL Buckwheat 100 GNCC. Max Fernandez came through to take second in the FMF XC3 class, followed by Michael Delosa rounding out the top three. Fernandez made the jump to the XC3 class after securing second overall in the 150 A points standings.

Coming through to clinch her first-ever WXC win was Rachel Gutish. After grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC holeshot award, Gutish put her head down to place a gap over the rest of the WXC field. Gutish would come through timing and scoring with the lead position on all four laps, taking the win by 39 seconds.

After starting out the day third in WXC, Becca Sheets made the pass for second and set her sights on Gutish. Sheets would ultimately run out of time and cross the line second on the day at the 2020 GNCC season finale. Korie Steede battled back after falling to fourth at one point in the race to round out the WXC top three in West Virginia.

In the 8 a.m. youth race it was Cole Forbes taking his second-straight youth overall win and YXC1 class win of the season. Chase Landers and Nicholas Defeo rounded out the top three overall finishers, and the top two in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class. Wyatt Marshall and Dylan Sharpe finished second and third in the YXC1 class, with Matthew Hallenbeck taking third in the YXC2 class. Peyton Feather came through to take seventh overall and the 85cc (12-13) class win, with Rivers Morris and Colton Shields rounding out the top three in the class.

Due to health concerns arising from the COVID crisis, series organiser Racer Productions cancelled the traditional season-ending awards banquets set for December 12th (ATV) and 13th (Bikes), which hosts well over 700 guests each night. In their stead, the first-ever online GNCC Virtual Awards Ceremonies was announced.

Buckwheat 100 Bike PM Results – Top 25

Place Racer Class Brand Elapsed 1 STEWARD BAYLOR JR 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike YAM 03:01:21.298 2 BENJAMIN M KELLEY 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike KTM 03:01:21.810 3 JORDAN ASHBURN 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike KAW 03:04:30.291 4 GRANT BAYLOR 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike SHR 03:07:44.977 5 LAYNE MICHAEL 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike YAM 03:07:45.719 6 CRAIG B DELONG 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike HQV 03:10:45.491 7 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike YAM 03:10:46.350 8 ANDREW R DELONG 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike HON 03:11:46.511 9 CODY J BARNES 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike BET 03:10:49.458 10 JONATHAN T JOHNSON 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike HON 03:10:55.750 12 THADDEUS DUVALL 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike HQV 03:11:42.998 12 RYDER LAFFERTY 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike HQV 03:14:06.640 13 TREVOR BOLLINGER 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike HQV 03:14:59.450 14 JOSH V STRANG 01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike KAW 03:14:58.257 15 JESSE ANSLEY 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike KTM 03:16:33.539 16 TRISTON LANDRUM 05. 250 A – Bike YAM 03:19:01.817 17 BENJAMIN NELKO 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike HQV 03:19:09.235 18 SAMUEL EVANS 02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike KTM 03:20:14.979 19 BRAYDEN NOLETTE 05. 250 A – Bike KTM 03:21:10.036 20 WILL SIEVENPIPER 04. Open A – Bike KTM 03:21:12.617 21 CHASE HAYES 04. Open A – Bike KTM 03:22:17.059 22 ZACK HAYES 03. FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am – Bike KTM 03:22:32.099 23 DAKODA DEVORE 05. 250 A – Bike KTM 03:23:57.492 24 COLE WHITMER 07. 4-Stroke A Lites – Bike HQV 03:24:01.319 25 MAX FERNANDEZ 03. FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am – Bike BET 03:24:56.19625

XC1 Pro Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Kailub Russell 295 2 Josh Strang 253 3 Jordan Ashburn 206 4 Steward Baylor Jr. 188 5 Craig Delong 186 6 Benjamin Kelley 178 7 Michael Witkowski 175 8 Grant Baylor 170 9 Jonathan Girroir 146 10 Cody Barnes 134

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Craig Delong 316 2 Michael Witkowski 304 3 Jonathan Girroir 280 4 Cody Barnes 229 5 Liam Draper 204 6 Jonathan Johnson 158 7 Ryder Lafferty 150 8 Thorn Devlin 145 9 Benjamin Nelko 125 10 Jesse Ansley 118

Buckwheat 100 Bike AM Results – Top 25

Place Racer Class Brand Elapsed 1 CAMERON SISK 43. Sportsman A – Bike HQV 01:56:14.930 2 TYLER J SORIANO 43. Sportsman A – Bike HON 01:57:16.879 3 DESHAUN HORTON 43. Sportsman A – Bike KTM 01:59:03.619 4 RACHEL GUTISH 17. WXC – Bike BET 01:59:16.759 5 BECCA N SHEETS 17. WXC – Bike YAM 01:59:56.339 6 GREGORY V FUNK 43. Sportsman A – Bike KAW 02:00:22.350 7 NICK SMITH 43. Sportsman A – Bike YAM 02:01:43.316 8 CONNER KEEGAN 43. Sportsman A – Bike HQV 02:02:41.179 9 KORIE STEEDE 17. WXC – Bike TM 02:03:34.658 10 GARY FRIDLEY 43. Sportsman A – Bike YAM 02:04:26.130 11 BILL J ATKINSON 18. Super Senior A (45+) – Bike KTM 02:04:53.299 12 DACOTA J ABBOTT 43. Sportsman A – Bike BET 02:04:55.377 13 BROOKE COSNER 17. WXC – Bike SHR 02:05:42.330 14 ZACHARY KROPP 43. Sportsman A – Bike KTM 02:05:52.398 15 COLE ROBBINS 43. Sportsman A – Bike YAM 02:05:54.413 16 PAYDON E SIMMONS 44. Sportsman B – Bike KTM 02:06:20.459 17 AARON STUTER 43. Sportsman A – Bike KTM 02:06:33.015 18 ANTHONY OPLINGER 44. Sportsman B – Bike HQV 02:06:43.490 19 SCOTT PHELPS 18. Super Senior A (45+) – Bike YAM 02:06:43.540 20 JOHN HAWKINS 44. Sportsman B – Bike KTM 02:07:19.318 21 AUSTIN P ZINK 43. Sportsman A – Bike KAW 02:07:44.331 22 JASON KEY 43. Sportsman A – Bike YAM 02:08:09.138 23 JUSTIN L MURPHY 43. Sportsman A – Bike HQV 02:08:11.219 24 RANDALL ERVIN 43. Sportsman A – Bike YAM 02:08:52.558 25 DJ WOLFORD 44. Sportsman B – Bike HON 02:09:04.570

2020 WX MX State Championship – Round 3

Regan Duffy swept the MX1 and MX2 championships at Bunbury over the weekend, winning all three races in each classes in perfect form.

In MX1, Duffy won the round from Charlie Creech and Josh Adams, while the championship standings saw him win with 315-points, to John Darroch on 259, while Creech was third overall on 257, three-points ahead of Josh Adams.

In MX2 Duffy took the win from Brock Flynn and Josh Adams, with only two-points separating Flynn and Adams. Duffy won the MX2 title on 315-points, with Adams second overall on 274. Conan Forrester completed the podium on 243 points.

MX1 Results – Round 3

Pos Racer Total R1 R2 R3 1 REGAN DUFFY 105 35 35 35 2 CHARLIE CREECH 90 30 32 28 3 JOSH ADAMS 88 32 30 26 4 JOHN DARROCH 83 26 25 32 5 STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT 81 25 26 30 6 CONNOR TIERNEY 81 28 28 25 7 LUKE FEW 71 24 24 23 8 MICHAEL KENNEDY 68 22 22 24 9 STEVEN POCOCK 65 23 21 21 10 JAKE WATLING 60 21 19 20 11 BRYNN CUTTS 59 20 20 19 12 DANE CUTTS 55 19 18 18 13 BENJIMAN GIBBS 50 17 16 17 14 GAVIN HEGGS 48 18 14 16 15 BLAIR OUTRAM 46 15 17 14 16 DYLAN HEARD 45 – 23 22 17 MITCHELL WILHELM 40 16 9 15 18 DANNY MAYES 39 14 13 12 19 RUSSELL WORBOYES 35 13 11 11 20 ZACH SANDOW 28 – 15 13 21 REECE LAWRENCE 22 12 10 – 22 BRAYDON WILSON 12 – 12 –

MX1 Standings – Top 20

Pos Name Total 1 REGAN DUFFY 315 2 JOHN DARROCH 259 3 CHARLIE CREECH 257 4 JOSH ADAMS 254 5 STUEY WILMOT 222 6 STEVEN POCOCK 184 7 LUKE FEW 182 8 CONNOR TIERNEY 164 9 BRYNN CUTTS 164 10 DYLAN HEARD 145 11 DANE CUTTS 136 12 CORBEN WEINERT 129 13 ANTHONY HICKS 116 14 BLAIR OUTRAM 93 15 DEAN PORTER 90 16 MITCHELL WILHELM 82 17 CHRISTIAN SILVESTRO 81 18 DANNY MAYES 76 19 CODY CHITTICK 70 20 MICHAEL KENNEDY 68

MX2 Results – Round 3

Pos Racer Total R1 R2 R3 1 REGAN DUFFY 105 35 35 35 2 BROCK FLYNN 92 28 32 32 3 JOSH ADAMS 90 32 30 28 4 CONAN FORRESTER 78 24 28 26 5 JAKE TURNER 76 30 16 30 6 SETH MANUEL 74 25 24 25 7 ANTHONY HICKS 70 21 26 23 8 CODY CHITTICK 67 23 20 24 9 EVAN BROWNE 66 22 25 19 10 REVONN NIEUWOUDT 65 20 23 22 11 BRENDON BAYLISS 61 18 22 21 12 BEN COOK 60 19 21 20 13 SHANE MURRAY 54 17 19 18 14 TOM LILLY 50 16 17 17 15 SHAUN SNOW 45 15 14 16 16 DYLAN HENNESSEY 44 26 18 – 17 ZAC SAFFIOTI 42 13 15 14 18 MASON PAYNE 29 14 – 15 19 HANNAH BAGNALL 25 12 13 –

MX2 Standings – Top 20