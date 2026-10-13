Continental TKC 80² now in Australia

Continental’s second-generation TKC 80² adventure tyre has now arrived in Australia, with ten sizes listed for local buyers and recommended retail prices starting at $249.95 for a front and $164.95 for a rear.

It’s the Australian retail arrival of a tyre we first sampled at its international launch in Portugal back in March, rather than the unveiling of an entirely new product. Since then, Continental has also moved to a new Australian motorcycle tyre distributor, A1 Accessory Imports, which is supplying the range through its national dealer network.

The original TKC80 dates back to 1985 and became a familiar choice for adventure riders who wanted real off-road ability without giving up the capacity to cover serious distances on bitumen. Continental has revised its construction over the years, but the TKC 80² represents its biggest rethink of the pattern and compound in four decades.

More grip without losing the TKC80 character

Continental’s brief was to keep the familiar knobbly character while addressing the demands of considerably heavier and more powerful modern adventure motorcycles. That meant improvements to wet-road grip, stability and traction away from the bitumen, rather than simply designing a more road-biased replacement.

A new silica-activated compound incorporating Continental’s RainGrip technology is central to the wet-weather claims. Continental says the compound improves adhesion on damp and wet tarmac, an area where traditional open-block adventure tyres can require considerable restraint.

The new tread has larger, more closely supported blocks, additional biting edges and staggered shoulder blocks intended to improve drive and grip on loose surfaces. Continental also claims a 17 per cent increase in tread footprint area, while its asymmetrical block arrangement is designed to reduce the repeated frequencies that can make aggressive adventure tyres howl on the road.

Underneath, the TKC 80² continues with bias-ply construction, but with a revised carcass designed to control flex and maintain stability beneath the weight and torque of modern adventure bikes. Continental’s engineers tested radial alternatives during development before deciding that the bias construction delivered the balance they wanted for mixed on- and off-road use.

What we found at the international launch

We put close to 300 kilometres on the TKC 80² during its Portugal launch, splitting the day between a Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Ducati Multistrada V2 S and BMW R 1300 GS. The route mixed winding tarmac with rocky trails, climbs, descents and loose surfaces in the mountains above the Algarve.

The standout impressions were its composure on the road and the predictable way it communicated when we approached the limits of its grip. Despite the substantial tread blocks, there was little of the squirm or vagueness that can accompany a heavily treaded adventure tyre. It also remained a genuinely dirt-capable option rather than simply a road tyre wearing an off-road costume.

That was an initial assessment, not a long-term mileage test. The conditions also did not allow us to independently verify Continental’s improved wet-grip claims. For the complete account, including tyre behaviour on each motorcycle and detailed observations on noise, carcass control and wear, see our Continental TKC 80² launch review from Portugal.

We also spoke in depth with Emily Altenhofen, Continental’s Head of Motorcycle Tyre Development and Industrialisation, about compound chemistry, the different constructions used across sizes, tubes, heat management and the challenge of achieving acceptable road noise from a knobbly.

In a separate interview with Christoph Ettenhuber, Head of Continental’s Motorcycle Business Unit, we explored why the company finally chose to replace such a successful tyre, the lengthy development programme and the manufacturing investment behind it.

Continental TKC 80² Australian sizes and prices

The initial Australian listing covers four front sizes, for 19- and 21-inch wheels, and six rear sizes, for 17- and 18-inch wheels. All ten carry an R speed rating and are marked tubeless (TL). Continental has confirmed that the tyres can also be used with suitable tubes where the wheel requires them.

Position Tyre size Load / speed RRP Front 100/90-19 57R $299.95 Front 110/80B19 59R $299.95 Front 120/70-19 60R $309.95 Front 90/90-21 54R $249.95 Rear 130/80-17 65R $329.95 Rear 150/70B17 69R $329.95 Rear 170/60B17 72R $429.95 Rear 120/90-18 65R $164.95 Rear 140/80-18 70R $319.95 Rear 150/70B18 70R $339.95

Those are the Australian distributor’s published retail prices. The R speed symbol corresponds to 170 km/h, so riders should check the specified tyre size, load capacity, speed rating and wheel requirements for their particular motorcycle before ordering.

Continental’s wider motorcycle tyre range moved to A1 Accessory Imports in Australia earlier this month. The TKC 80² can now be sourced through participating motorcycle dealers, with the full Australian TKC 80² size and price listing, a tyre-size search and a dealer finder available online.