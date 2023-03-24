ASBK 2023
Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park
Superbike FP3
Broc Pearson was the first of the Superbike riders to make considerable gains in the third and final 30-minute session that got underway at 1645 on Friday evening at SMP. It was still daylight but with plenty of cloud cover, however the forecast heavy rain had still not arrived. Pearson dropped more than a second from his previous best to indicate that the DesmoSport Ducati squad were finally starting to make some strides forward with the V4 R, although at 1m31.638 they were still more than a second slower than what Broc managed during testing here early last month.
Other than that there was not too much of interest to report in this session, that was until Cru Halliday then reeled off an incredible 1m29.003 on his eighth lap of the session with just under seven-minutes still remaining in the session.
A couple of minutes later his YRT team-mate Mike Jones lowered his own marker to 1m29.497. But Cru was now on another flyer…. Under at the first split, under at the second split, were we going to see the first 1m28s lap around SMP…? Yes we do! A 1m28.895 to Cru Halliday! Take that he says!
Josh Waters left it until pretty late to put in a 1m29.867 to go P3 on combined times, he then improved further to 1m29.573 before the clock ran out.
Further back other riders were making progress but they weren’t in the same league as the YRT men and Waters.
Bryan Staring had made good progress, improving on his FP2 best by half-a-second to go P4 on combined times. Herfoss improved by a couple of tenths to go P5 while Arthur Sissis finished sixth on combined times courtesy of his FP2 time. Glenn Allerton seventh and Ted Collins eighth. Max Stauffer improved to ninth and Broc Pearson rounded out the top ten.
Superbike FP3/Combined Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|FP1
|FP2
|FP3
|Best
|1
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1m29.496
|1m29.540
|1m28.895
|1m28.895
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|1m29.875
|1m29.807
|1m29.497
|1m29.497
|3
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|1m30.548
|1m29.744
|1m29.573
|1m29.573
|4
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|1m31.386
|1m30.615
|1m30.195
|1m30.195
|5
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|1m30.820
|1m31.034
|1m30.602
|1m30.602
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|1m33.074
|1m30.643
|1m31.162
|1m30.643
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|1m31.200
|1m31.062
|1m30.680
|1m30.680
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|1m32.196
|1m31.350
|1m31.033
|1m31.033
|9
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|1m32.538
|1m31.583
|1m31.308
|1m31.308
|10
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|1m32.655
|1m32.719
|1m31.638
|1m31.638
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|1m33.819
|1m33.255
|1m32.093
|1m32.093
|12
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati
|1m34.349
|1m34.584
|1m33.563
|1m33.563
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|1m36.331
|1m34.188
|1m33.565
|1m33.565
|14
|Scott ALLARS (
|Yamaha
|1m35.600
|1m34.689
|1m34.207
|1m34.207
|15
|Leanne NELSON
|Kawasaki
|1m35.561
|1m35.717
|1m35.026
|1m35.026
|16
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|1m37.534
|1m35.636
|1m36.462
|1m35.636
|17
|Dominic DE LEON
|Kawasaki
|1m36.344
|1m36.014
|1m36.126
|1m36.014
|18
|Nicholas MARSH
|Yamaha
|1m37.136
|1m37.933
|1m37.832
|1m37.136
Supersport QP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:32.509
|254
|2
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.744
|255
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.029
|253
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.213
|258
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.249
|257
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.609
|259
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.652
|260
|8
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.773
|261
|9
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.961
|254
|10
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.973
|260
|11
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.104
|251
|12
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.121
|256
|13
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.395
|248
|14
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.587
|256
|15
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.831
|257
|16
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki ZX6
|+3.253
|255
|17
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.281
|259
|18
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+3.334
|255
|19
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.688
|262
|20
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.904
|253
|21
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.776
|259
|22
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.034
|253
|23
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.125
|258
|24
|Simone BOLDRINI
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.197
|242
|25
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+5.738
|254
|26
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.907
|251
Supersport 300 / R3 Cup QP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|R3
|YZF-R3
|1m43.092
|193
|2
|Jai RUSSO
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+0.725
|196
|3
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+0.943
|188
|4
|Brodie GAWITH
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+1.273
|194
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+1.288
|188
|6
|Henry SNELL
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+1.831
|191
|7
|Luke JHONSTON
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+1.928
|194
|8
|Marcus HAMOD
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+2.115
|188
|9
|Casey MIDDLETON
|SSP300
|Ninja
|+2.190
|194
|10
|Joshua NEWMAN
|SSP300
|Ninja
|+2.335
|193
|11
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+2.522
|194
|12
|Ryan LARKIN
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+2.613
|187
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+2.699
|190
|14
|Harrison WATTS
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+2.997
|187
|15
|Jordy SIMPSON
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+3.029
|193
|16
|Calvin MOYLAN
|SSP300
|Ninja
|+3.369
|190
|17
|Tara MORRISON
|SSP300
|Ninja
|+3.486
|197
|18
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+3.839
|190
|19
|Steve SFORZIN
|SSP300
|YZF-R3
|+4.205
|195
|20
|Abbie CAMERON
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+4.878
|186
|21
|Ryder GILBERT
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+5.941
|185
|22
|Daley MILLS
|SSP300
|Ninja
|+6.706
|188
|23
|Will NASSIF
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+6.711
|190
|24
|William HUNT
|R3
|YZF-R3
|+7.576
|182
|25
|Brock QUINLAN
|SSP300
|Ninja
|+8.100
|182
OJC QP1
Superbike Masters QP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Keo WATSON
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|1m36.638
|263
|2
|Troy CORSER
|P5F1
|Yamaha TZ 750
|+1.545
|249
|3
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|Suzuki GSXR 1127
|+3.169
|260
|4
|Brian BOLSTER (
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|+4.147
|252
|5
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1290
|+4.414
|255
|6
|Greg AVERY
|P5F1
|Suzuki Katana 1100
|+4.694
|242
|7
|Corey GLOCK
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 749
|+5.436
|226
|8
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|Honda VFR 750
|+6.099
|242
|9
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Suzuki Katana 1100
|+6.304
|247
|10
|Robert YOUNG
|P6F7
|Ducati 888
|+6.386
|241
|11
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5F1
|Suzuki XR69 1170
|+7.702
|242
|12
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6F7
|Honda VFR 750
|+8.550
|233
|13
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|Harris XR69 1200
|+8.880
|247
|14
|Stephen KAIRL
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|+9.342
|254
|15
|Richard EASTON
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 750
|+9.371
|229
|16
|Roger GUNN
|P5UN
|Suzuki Katana 1260
|+9.565
|246
|17
|Paul RIGNEY
|P5UN
|Kawasaki Z 1000 R
|+10.223
|232
|18
|Damien COPPOLA
|P5UN
|Kawasaki Z1J 1000
|+11.278
|233
|19
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|Bimota YB6 1000
|+11.359
|242
|20
|Laurie FYFFE
|P6F7
|Honda RC30 750
|+11.521
|238
|21
|Mick JOHNSTON
|P6F7
|Ducati TTF1 900
|+11.944
|222
|22
|Paul PARLETT
|P5F1
|Harris XR69 1100
|+12.262
|232
|23
|Mick MOLONEY
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1170
|+12.599
|232
|24
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki TR 738
|+13.687
|203
|25
|Gregory FARRELL
|P6F7
|Honda RC30 750
|+13.769
|214
|26
|Andrew RELPH
|P6F7
|Kawasaki ZXR 750
|+14.031
|213
|27
|Kurt GRAINGER
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 750
|+15.344
|224
|28
|Ross DOBSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1290
|+17.963
|224
|29
|Darren LARK
|P6F7
|Kawasaki ZXR 749
|+35.846
|200
|Friday 24th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|930
|950
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters)
|B1
|20 mins
|1000
|1020
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|B2
|20 mins
|1100
|1125
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|1130
|1150
|SSP300 / R3 cUP
|FP1
|20 mins
|1155
|1225
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|1230
|1245
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|1250
|1305
|Superbike Masters
|FP1
|15 mins
|1310
|1335
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|1335
|1405
|ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break
|30 mins
|1405
|1410
|Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|1440
|1500
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|1505
|1520
|Superbike Masters
|FP2
|15 mins
|1525
|1540
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|1545
|1610
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|1615
|1635
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1640
|1710
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|1720
|1735
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|Q
|15 mins
|1755
|1900
|Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides
|65 mins
|Night Sessions
|1900
|1920
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1925
|1950
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1955
|2010
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|2015
|2035
|Superbike
|Q1
|25 mins
|2045
|2100
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|2100
|2110
|ASBK TV & Media Interviews
|ASBK TV
|10 mins
|2110
|2135
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R1
|20 mins
|2140
|2200
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|2205
|2220
|Superbike Masters
|R1
|6 Laps
|Saturday 25th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|1400
|1405
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|1410
|1415
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|1420
|1430
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|1435
|1440
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1445
|1450
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|1450
|1510
|ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break
|20 mins
|1510
|1530
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1540
|1610
|Supersport
|R1
|11 Laps
|1620
|1655
|Superbike
|R1
|13 Laps
|1705
|1730
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|6 Laps
|1755
|1930
|Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|95 mins
|Night Races
|1930
|1950
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|2000
|2030
|Supersport
|R2
|11 Laps
|2040
|2105
|SSP00
|R3
|8 Laps
|2115
|2150
|Superbike
|R2
|13 Laps
|2200
|2215
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|6 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3