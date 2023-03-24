ASBK 2023

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Superbike FP3

Broc Pearson was the first of the Superbike riders to make considerable gains in the third and final 30-minute session that got underway at 1645 on Friday evening at SMP. It was still daylight but with plenty of cloud cover, however the forecast heavy rain had still not arrived. Pearson dropped more than a second from his previous best to indicate that the DesmoSport Ducati squad were finally starting to make some strides forward with the V4 R, although at 1m31.638 they were still more than a second slower than what Broc managed during testing here early last month.

Other than that there was not too much of interest to report in this session, that was until Cru Halliday then reeled off an incredible 1m29.003 on his eighth lap of the session with just under seven-minutes still remaining in the session.

A couple of minutes later his YRT team-mate Mike Jones lowered his own marker to 1m29.497. But Cru was now on another flyer…. Under at the first split, under at the second split, were we going to see the first 1m28s lap around SMP…? Yes we do! A 1m28.895 to Cru Halliday! Take that he says!

Josh Waters left it until pretty late to put in a 1m29.867 to go P3 on combined times, he then improved further to 1m29.573 before the clock ran out.

Further back other riders were making progress but they weren’t in the same league as the YRT men and Waters.

Bryan Staring had made good progress, improving on his FP2 best by half-a-second to go P4 on combined times. Herfoss improved by a couple of tenths to go P5 while Arthur Sissis finished sixth on combined times courtesy of his FP2 time. Glenn Allerton seventh and Ted Collins eighth. Max Stauffer improved to ninth and Broc Pearson rounded out the top ten.

Superbike FP3/Combined Results

Pos Rider Bike FP1 FP2 FP3 Best 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 1m29.496 1m29.540 1m28.895 1m28.895 2 Mike JONES Yamaha 1m29.875 1m29.807 1m29.497 1m29.497 3 Josh WATERS Ducati 1m30.548 1m29.744 1m29.573 1m29.573 4 Bryan STARING Yamaha 1m31.386 1m30.615 1m30.195 1m30.195 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 1m30.820 1m31.034 1m30.602 1m30.602 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 1m33.074 1m30.643 1m31.162 1m30.643 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 1m31.200 1m31.062 1m30.680 1m30.680 8 Ted COLLINS BMW 1m32.196 1m31.350 1m31.033 1m31.033 9 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 1m32.538 1m31.583 1m31.308 1m31.308 10 Broc PEARSON Ducati 1m32.655 1m32.719 1m31.638 1m31.638 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 1m33.819 1m33.255 1m32.093 1m32.093 12 Josh SODERLAND Ducati 1m34.349 1m34.584 1m33.563 1m33.563 13 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 1m36.331 1m34.188 1m33.565 1m33.565 14 Scott ALLARS ( Yamaha 1m35.600 1m34.689 1m34.207 1m34.207 15 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki 1m35.561 1m35.717 1m35.026 1m35.026 16 Michael KEMP Yamaha 1m37.534 1m35.636 1m36.462 1m35.636 17 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki 1m36.344 1m36.014 1m36.126 1m36.014 18 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha 1m37.136 1m37.933 1m37.832 1m37.136

Supersport QP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 1:32.509 254 2 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.744 255 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.029 253 4 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.213 258 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.249 257 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.609 259 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.652 260 8 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.773 261 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.961 254 10 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.973 260 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.104 251 12 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.121 256 13 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.395 248 14 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.587 256 15 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.831 257 16 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6 +3.253 255 17 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.281 259 18 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +3.334 255 19 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.688 262 20 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.904 253 21 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.776 259 22 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.034 253 23 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.125 258 24 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.197 242 25 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +5.738 254 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.907 251

Supersport 300 / R3 Cup QP1

Pos Rider Class Machine Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron SWAIN R3 YZF-R3 1m43.092 193 2 Jai RUSSO R3 YZF-R3 +0.725 196 3 Cooper ROWNTREE R3 YZF-R3 +0.943 188 4 Brodie GAWITH R3 YZF-R3 +1.273 194 5 Brandon DEMMERY R3 YZF-R3 +1.288 188 6 Henry SNELL R3 YZF-R3 +1.831 191 7 Luke JHONSTON R3 YZF-R3 +1.928 194 8 Marcus HAMOD R3 YZF-R3 +2.115 188 9 Casey MIDDLETON SSP300 Ninja +2.190 194 10 Joshua NEWMAN SSP300 Ninja +2.335 193 11 Lincoln KNIGHT R3 YZF-R3 +2.522 194 12 Ryan LARKIN R3 YZF-R3 +2.613 187 13 Sam PEZZETTA R3 YZF-R3 +2.699 190 14 Harrison WATTS R3 YZF-R3 +2.997 187 15 Jordy SIMPSON R3 YZF-R3 +3.029 193 16 Calvin MOYLAN SSP300 Ninja +3.369 190 17 Tara MORRISON SSP300 Ninja +3.486 197 18 Valentino KNEZOVIC R3 YZF-R3 +3.839 190 19 Steve SFORZIN SSP300 YZF-R3 +4.205 195 20 Abbie CAMERON R3 YZF-R3 +4.878 186 21 Ryder GILBERT R3 YZF-R3 +5.941 185 22 Daley MILLS SSP300 Ninja +6.706 188 23 Will NASSIF R3 YZF-R3 +6.711 190 24 William HUNT R3 YZF-R3 +7.576 182 25 Brock QUINLAN SSP300 Ninja +8.100 182

OJC QP1

Superbike Masters QP1

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Keo WATSON P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 1m36.638 263 2 Troy CORSER P5F1 Yamaha TZ 750 +1.545 249 3 Murray CLARK P6F13 Suzuki GSXR 1127 +3.169 260 4 Brian BOLSTER ( P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +4.147 252 5 Aaron BENNETT P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +4.414 255 6 Greg AVERY P5F1 Suzuki Katana 1100 +4.694 242 7 Corey GLOCK P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 749 +5.436 226 8 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +6.099 242 9 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1100 +6.304 247 10 Robert YOUNG P6F7 Ducati 888 +6.386 241 11 Glenn HINDLE P5F1 Suzuki XR69 1170 +7.702 242 12 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +8.550 233 13 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Harris XR69 1200 +8.880 247 14 Stephen KAIRL P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +9.342 254 15 Richard EASTON P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +9.371 229 16 Roger GUNN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1260 +9.565 246 17 Paul RIGNEY P5UN Kawasaki Z 1000 R +10.223 232 18 Damien COPPOLA P5UN Kawasaki Z1J 1000 +11.278 233 19 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota YB6 1000 +11.359 242 20 Laurie FYFFE P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +11.521 238 21 Mick JOHNSTON P6F7 Ducati TTF1 900 +11.944 222 22 Paul PARLETT P5F1 Harris XR69 1100 +12.262 232 23 Mick MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki GSX 1170 +12.599 232 24 Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki TR 738 +13.687 203 25 Gregory FARRELL P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +13.769 214 26 Andrew RELPH P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 750 +14.031 213 27 Kurt GRAINGER P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +15.344 224 28 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +17.963 224 29 Darren LARK P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 749 +35.846 200

Friday 24th March Time Class Event Duration 930 950 Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters) B1 20 mins 1000 1020 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) B2 20 mins 1100 1125 Supersport FP1 25 mins 1130 1150 SSP300 / R3 cUP FP1 20 mins 1155 1225 Superbike FP1 30 mins 1230 1245 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 1250 1305 Superbike Masters FP1 15 mins 1310 1335 Supersport FP2 25 mins 1335 1405 ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break 30 mins 1405 1410 Superbike FP2 30 mins 1440 1500 SSP300 / R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 1505 1520 Superbike Masters FP2 15 mins 1525 1540 bLU cRU FP2 15 mins 1545 1610 Supersport Q1 25 mins 1615 1635 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1640 1710 Superbike FP3 30 mins 1720 1735 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 1740 1755 Superbike Masters Q 15 mins 1755 1900 Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides 65 mins Night Sessions 1900 1920 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1925 1950 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1955 2010 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 2015 2035 Superbike Q1 25 mins 2045 2100 Superbike Q2 15 mins 2100 2110 ASBK TV & Media Interviews ASBK TV 10 mins 2110 2135 SSP300 / R3 Cup R1 20 mins 2140 2200 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 2205 2220 Superbike Masters R1 6 Laps Saturday 25th March Time Class Event Duration 1400 1405 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 1410 1415 Supersport WUP 5 mins 1420 1430 Superbike WUP 10 mins 1435 1440 SSP300 / R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1445 1450 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 1450 1510 ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break 20 mins 1510 1530 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1540 1610 Supersport R1 11 Laps 1620 1655 Superbike R1 13 Laps 1705 1730 SSP300 / R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1740 1755 Superbike Masters R2 6 Laps 1755 1930 Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk 95 mins Night Races 1930 1950 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 2000 2030 Supersport R2 11 Laps 2040 2105 SSP00 R3 8 Laps 2115 2150 Superbike R2 13 Laps 2200 2215 Superbike Masters R3 6 Laps

