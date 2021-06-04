D.I.D. VR46 VX3 SB Chain

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi and D.I.D. have teamed up to create the signature series VR46 racing chain, which his Petronas Yamaha Racing Team YZR-M1 will be equipped with this season.

Featuring the “Sole e Luna (Sun and Moon)” VR46’s symbol mark, the chain runs a silver outer plate, and gold inner plate, with a VR46 yellow master-link.

The D.I.D. VR46 VX3 SB series includes the 520VX3, 525VX3 chains, suitable for both street and off-road motorcycles from 350 cc to 1100 cc.

D.I.D’s VX series X’ring chains boasts a much longer chain life than the VO Series O’ring chains due to the patented X-Ring technology. The 520VX3 has a 32 per cent longer chain life than the 520VO and the 525VX3 has a 41 per cent longer chain life!

D.I.D’s VX series also has increased rigidity in order to reduce flex, so riders can ride smoother with confidence.

VR46 D.I.D. Collaboration Chain