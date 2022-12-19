Dakar 2023

Analysis that have been conducted during 2022 World Championship rounds showed that first riders who opened the stage are at a disadvantage to others.

Due to that, the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship & World Cups Committee decided to introduce a time bonus to award the 3 riders opening the track during a Selective Section. This bonus is applicable to all riders’ categories.

First rider to validate the WP Bonus: 1.5 seconds X distance travelled since the previous Waypoint (WP) Bonus expressed in kilometres and rounded down to the nearest hundred metres.

Second rider to validate the WP Bonus: 1 second X distance travelled since the previous WP Bonus expressed in kilometres and rounded down to the nearest hundred metres.

Third rider to validate the WP Bonus: 0.5 seconds X distance travelled since the previous WP Bonus expressed in kilometres and rounded down to the nearest hundred metres.

The scratch time at the finish of the Selective Section will automatically be credited with the Bonus in order to determine the starting order of the Stage the next day. The Bonus will be rounded down to the whole second and indicated on the time card at the end of the Selective Section.

Road to RallyGP

The Winner of the FIM World Rally-Raid Cup in the Rally2 category will automatically be promoted to the RallyGP category the following year (compulsory passage). The prize money for the Rally2 winner will represent 100 per cent of the entry fee for the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship season offered by ASO.

World Rally Raid Technical Regulations

AirBags

Each rider must be present at the airbag technical inspection to check the effectiveness of his equipment. The number of spare cartridges required will be adapted to each round and will be detailed in the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship Supplementary Regulations. As a reminder, dual cartridge airbags will be implemented according to the following schedule: