Dakar 2022 – Stage 6

Stage 6 was set to see riders swap onto the route used by cars and trucks on the previous day, with Stages 5 and 6 running the classes separately and swapping routes between, however the amount of damage to the course caused by the four-wheelers meant the special had to be cut significantly shorter.

As such the initially planned 404-kilometer special on today’s stage was cut short on safety grounds and instead the day’s results were taken from the first refuelling point, at just over the 100-kilometer mark, with many riders expressing frustration at the issues which arose, particularly due to the predictability of the situation.

That left Aussie Daniel Sanders as the Stage 6 winner, with GasGas teammate Sam Sunderland second and Matthias Walkner third. Monster Energy Honda’s Pablo Quintanilla and Ricky Brabec rounded out the top-five, while Toby Price finished the shortened day in ninth.

For the standings that left Sunderland in the overall lead, ahead of KTM’s Walkner, with Sanders moving up to third. Adrien Van Beveren sits fourth, ahead of Quintanilla, with Sherco’s Lorenzo Santolino sixth. Toby Price is now 12th, 39m09s off the leading rider.

Andrew Houlihan finished the day in 133rd, and now sits 127th.

GasGas top Stage 6

One-two in today’s shortened stage and one-three in the provisional overall, concluding a strong first week’s work for GASGAS Factory Racing’s Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders. Daniel claimed his second stage win of the race with the shortened Stage 6, moving up to third in the overall provisional classification.

Daniel Sanders – P1

“It was going really well for me today and I guess it ended well actually with another stage win. I started off strong, a bit like I have all week, but it was soon pretty clear that the stage was pretty chewed up from yesterday after the trucks had raced through it. So, then it was a case of trying to focus on the dangers in the roadbook but because of how the stage was, there were plenty of additional dangers to keep an eye out for. I’m a little disappointed that today was cut short, though. There was a long day ahead where it would have been possible to make up some time but I’m happy to have taken another stage win and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Rounding out a strong and consistent week of racing, Sam Sunderland finished as runner-up on stage six, just a couple of minutes behind Daniel. Able to accurately read the challenging terrain, the Brit applied a cautious approach throughout the abbreviated special. Safely bringing his GASGAS RC 450F Rally home on the shortened, 100-kilometer stage without any issues, Sam maintains his lead in the provisional standings.

Sam Sunderland – P2

“Ahead of today there were quite a few riders concerned about how the stage would be after the trucks had raced it yesterday, and it was unbelievable out there. So many rocks and square edges where trucks spin up the dirt and leave the rocks behind. So, on a bike, you’re basically coming up to half meter high walls of rock everywhere. You then start going offline to find smooth lines but then your roadbook isn’t quite right as you’ve ridden away from the correct line. For me it was the right decision for it to be shortened today and I’m happy to reach the halfway point still in the lead. I’m looking forward to the rest day tomorrow and a chance to recharge my batteries ahead of next week.”

Matthias Walkner came into today’s stage knowing that the rough terrain would pose a huge challenge to all riders and the chance of some unexpected dangers was very high. As such, the experienced Austrian took extra care on the heavily rutted ground and aimed for a safe finish to the stage. Despite his caution, Walkner was third fastest to the refuelling point at kilometre 100, where the stage was eventually stopped.

Matthias Walkner – P3

“Obviously it was a short day today and the tracks were really rough. You had to focus a lot and really take care – it was also very physical with the ground being cut up so badly. I’m a little disappointed that they let us race the stage only to cancel it at 100 kilometres, but I suppose it was the same for everyone. Thankfully it all went ok, and I reached the finish safely. We have a rest day tomorrow that I’m really looking forward to, so I’ll try and recharge my batteries and then attack once again next week for the final six stages.”

José Ignacio Cornejo and Ricky Brabec found themselves opening the way after the two riders ahead crashed in a dangerous, deeply rutted position. On reaching the refuelling point, the riders were instructed to continue, however, the race direction helicopter subsequently informed them that the special had been shortened to the refuelling point, and from there, competitors were directed back to the bivouac in Riyadh. Pablo Quintanilla, who had been in pursuit, also managed to reach the end of the special at kilometre 101 and later accompanied the other riders to the bivouac.

Pablo Quintanilla – P4

“The organisation decided to stop the stage because of the danger of the terrain. The ruts were very deep and there were many more dangers than there were in the roadbook and the organisation decided to stop the race. I think it was a good decision because it was very dangerous. We will wait to see today’s times, to see where the times are taken. Anyway, I have arrived at the rest day, so it’s time to get the energy back and rest well because the second week of the rally will be tough. We have to stay focused and work on the race day by day.”

Ricky Brabec – P5

“This is the day before rest day. It was supposed to be a little over 400 km. The day was strange. The organisation is trying to do different things with different ideas, I understand that, but I don’t agree with what they did today, which was yesterday to start where the cars passed yesterday; this is not normal. It’s a big safety issue. We’re holding a lot of fuel. They are big and heavy. It’s dangerous out there. A couple of riders have fallen hard. This shouldn’t be part of the rally. The cars and tyres are getting bigger and they are creating bigger ruts. It’s more dangerous. We made it to the rest day and we’re happy. Then we are going to attack the final seven days of the Dakar.”

Faced with a short but highly challenging stage, Adrien Van Beveren applied a cautious approach and paid close attention to his roadbook on stage six to safely complete the shortened, 100-kilometre special as the eighth fastest rider.

Adrien Van Beveren – P8

“I knew that today would be a difficult stage and I’m happy that the organisers shortened it because it was very dangerous. We were racing on the same stage that the cars and trucks raced yesterday and there were a lot of deep ruts in places. Also, in other places, the tyre tracks from yesterday were really spread out. So, it was a difficult day. At the start I was unaware that it would be shortened so I really focused on my roadbook as this was the only way to reach the finish successfully. I’m happy to have completed the stage safely and now going into the next one on Sunday I have a good starting position. Before that we have the rest day and I’m looking forward to regrouping ahead of what will be another tough week.”

As the fifth rider to enter the stage, Toby Price also soon realised that extra care was needed to avoid a crash. Despite a couple of close calls, the two-time Dakar champion safely arrived at the end of the special in ninth place. Lying 12th in the provisional overall standings, Toby trails the leader by just under 40 mins. However, with the toughest, most technical six days of the event left to race, the Australian star is confident of being able to close that deficit.

Toby Price – P9

“It was quite a short stage today. The cars and trucks had all passed through there yesterday, so we were on their stage today. I think we all went into the stage with a bit of a feeling that it wasn’t going to work and yeah, a lot of the dangers were worse than listed on the roadbook and there were a few extra hazards out there too. I think they made the right call to stop it at 100 kilometres – I had a couple of scary moments myself out there. I’m happy to reach the rest day safely, not quite the overall position I would have liked, but there’s still a long way to go, so I’ll give my all and see what I can do next week.”

A solid but safe ride saw Argentinian Luciano Benavides arrive at the refuelling point in 11th place, where he learned that the stage would be cut short. Frustrated not to have been able to make up more time on his rivals, but happy to come away from the stage without damaging himself or his bike, Luciano now looks forward to the rest day, and ahead to the second week of racing at this year’s Dakar.

Luciano Benavides – P11

“Honestly, I think the organisers made the right decision today. We knew the stage would be cut up quite badly – it always is when we follow the trucks and cars. This one seemed quite bad, and it was very easy to make a mistake, especially as a lot of the dangers weren’t listed in the roadbook. I’m happy with how I rode the stage – I chose not to push too hard, to use my brain and bring the bike home safely. Finishing 11th is ok, and it gives me a good start position for Sunday. Now, I’m looking forward to having some rest tomorrow. I feel pretty good, I think I was definitely very well prepared for this year’s race physically, but the final week is always tough and I want to be as strong as I can be to do my best.”

The shortened stage proved to be a blessing for Joan Barreda, who this morning started still visibly in pain after yesterday’s fall where he injured his shoulder. The Monster Energy Honda Team rider was able to complete today’s partial stage and will be grateful to have reached the rest day.

Joan Barreda – P12

“The goal today was to try to continue in the race after yesterday’s fall. I was in a lot of pain over the 100 kilometres, especially on the rocky and sandy parts, where I had to brake to overcome the bumps and dangers; I really suffered. We’ll see how the injury evolves. The aim is that the injury doesn’t get any worse. If it continues like this, I hope to be able to manage the situation and continue in the race. The rally has been complicated since we made the mistake on the first day, because then you try to push to make up time, then in the end I crashed and I was unlucky to injured my shoulder. Now we’re going to try to reach the finish-line, which is the main objective. Today I was able to finish the first 100 km, but I don’t know if continuing the stage would have been feasible. My shoulder hurt a lot during some movements on the bike. We’ll see how it goes in the second week.”

Similarly to his teammates, Kevin Benavides took a measured approach to today’s stage, ultimately completing the 100 kilometres in 15th place, less than six minutes down on the eventual winner. The reigning Dakar Champion still sits inside the top 10 overall going into week two, and with the expected rougher terrain and more technical navigation suiting the Argentinian’s strengths.

Kevin Benavides – P15

“I started off really well today but then came across Ross Branch who had had a crash early on, so I thought maybe it would be a good idea to ease off a little. We arrived at the refuelling and after that I tried my best to push on but then they stopped the stage early and took the results from 100 kilometres. I think it was the right decision as the tracks were really rough and quite dangerous for us. Finishing 15th today gives me a good position to start the second week, so I’m happy.”

José Ignacio Cornejo – P19

“I’m happy to be back in the bivouac. Today’s stage was very dangerous. We’re coming to the rest day after an intense first week of racing. We will have to take advantage of the rest day to recover both body and mind and then give it everything for the remaining six days of racing. Today’s stage was dangerous and was stopped at the refuelling point. Unfortunately, several riders crashed and were out of the race. It could have happened to anyone because it was very dangerous after the cars and trucks passed yesterday. I’m happy to be here in one piece, with no injuries. Let’s get ready for the rest of the Dakar.”

Following on from his outstanding stage win on day six – the first ever for a former MotoGP rider – Tech3 KTM Factory Rcinag’s Danilo Petrucci was given the unenviable task of opening today’s heavily damaged special. The likeable Italian did an extremely good job, even after a crash in the opening few kilometres resulted in a few cuts and bruises. Arriving at the finish in 40th place, just under 13 minutes down, Danilo was pleased with how he had handled the all-new experience and now looks forward to a well-earned day off the bike.

Danilo Petrucci – P40

“Today was the first time in my career that I have opened a stage, and I think it was on one of the toughest stages of this year’s rally because it was used for the cars and trucks yesterday. The team did a good job of warning me about the dangers, but I was still surprised to find a big step in the middle of the track. I had quite a heavy crash and the rider behind me crashed too, but luckily, I was able to continue. I think they made the right decision and now I’m looking forward to having one day of rest before continuing on Sunday.”

Branch a DNF

After narrowly missing out on the stage win yesterday, Ross Branch’s time at the Dakar came to an abrupt end early on in stage six after he was caught out by a rock ledge that pitched the Botswana native from his Yamaha WR450F Rally. Fortunate to escape serious injury during the incident, Ross’ machine was too badly damaged to continue, in addition to suffering from a heavy impact on his upper leg.

Ross Branch

“A really bad day for me and I’m so disappointed that my rally is over. Just two kilometres in I hit a ledge. I tried my best to ride it out but unfortunately I couldn’t. I guess it was the same for everyone but I wasn’t really happy about racing this stage as I know the damage that the trucks can cause. It’s frustrating as things were starting to go really well for me so to be out of the race when things are looking good, it’s tough to take. Thanks to my team, they have all been amazing and the bike ran perfectly all week so I’m disappointed for those guys too. I’d like to wish Adrien and Andrew the best of luck for next week.”

Tomorrow’s Rest Stage

There will be no race stage tomorrow. After six days of tough racing, the competitors have earned a well-deserved rest day. After arriving at the bivouac today, the riders will have the entire day to relax and prepare both physically and mentally for the second week of competition, set to recommence the day after tomorrow, on Sunday, with the seventh stage: Riyadh-Al Dawadimi.

2022 Dakar Stage 6 Results

Pos Rider Team/Bike Time/Gap 1 Daniel Sanders GASGAS FACTORY RACING 00h51m43 2 Sam Sunderland GASGAS FACTORY RACING +00h02m26 3 Matthias Walkner RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING +00h02m36 4 Pablo Quintanilla MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h03m15 5 Ricky Brabec MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h03m19 6 Mason Klein BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM +00h03m33 7 Stefan Svitko SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM +0h04m05 8 Adrien Van Beveren MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM +00h04m10 9 Toby Price RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING +00h04m16 10 Joaquim Rodrigues HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY +00h04m29 11 Luciano Benavides HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING +00h04m46 12 Bradley Cox BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM +00h04m51 13 Lorenzo Santolino SHERCO FACTORY +00h05m21 14 Joan Barreda Bort MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h05m27 15 Kevin Benavides RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING +00h05m31 16 Andrew Short MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM +00h05m41 17 Rui Gonçalves SHERCO FACTORY +00h06m05 18 Maciej Giemza ORLEN TEAM +00h06m46 19 Jan Brabec STROJRENT RACING +00h06m58 20 Antonio Maio FRANCO SPORT YAMAHA RACING TEAM +00h07m07

Overall after Stage 6

Pos Rider Team/Bike Time/Gap Penalty 1 Sam Sunderland GASGAS FACTORY RACING 19h55m59 2 Matthias Walkner RED BULL KTM FACTORY +00h02m39 3 Daniel Sanders GASGAS FACTORY RACING +00h05m35 4 Adrien Van Beveren MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA +00h07m43 5 Pablo Quintanilla MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h17m44 6 Lorenzo Santolino SHERCO FACTORY +00h18m22 7 Stefan Svitko SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM +00h24m29 8 Kevin Benavides RED BULL KTM FACTORY +00h24m56 9 Joan Barreda Bort MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h25m59 00h01m00 10 Mason Klein BAS DAKAR KTM RACING +00h37m08 11 Andrew Short MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA +00h38m12 12 Toby Price RED BULL KTM FACTORY +00h39m09 00h06m00′ 13 Jose Ignacio Cornejo MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h46m54 14 Xavier De Soultrait HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA +00h47m25 15 Ricky Brabec MONSTER ENERGY HONDA +00h49m20 00h02m00 16 Aaron Mare HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM +00h55m11 00h10m00 17 Luciano Benavides HUSQVARNA FACTORY +01h03m36 18 Joaquim Rodrigues HERO MOTOSPORTS +01h05m05 19 Martin Michek ORION – MOTO RACING +01h11m47 20 Bradley Cox BAS DAKAR KTM RACING +01h16m45