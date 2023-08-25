2023 Manx Grand Prix
Report #3
Dean Harrison gave a warning to Michael Dunlop that he won’t have it all his own way in the RST Classic Superbike Race as he topped the leaderboard of Thursday evening’s qualifying session for the centenary Manx Grand Prix.
Harrison lapped at an impressive 125.597 mph on the Key Racing Ducati which compared favourably to Dunlop’s lap of 126.046 mph set earlier in the day.
Harrison also topped the Carole Nash Classic Senior leaderboard with a lap of 110.248 mph on the Craven Manx Norton, to close the gap to John McGuiness who still sits on top of the combined times thanks to his 110.848 mph lap on Wednesday.
Classic Superbike
(Combined Times)
- Michael Dunlop (Suzuki GSX-R750) 126.046
- Dean Harrison (Ducati 916) 125.597
- David Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 125.414
- Rob Hodson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.701
- Dominic Herbertson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.116
- Craig Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.097
- Michael Rutter (Suzuki XR69) 122.898
- Brian McCormack (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.735
- Julian Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.302
- Paul Jordan (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.063
- Derek Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.771
- Nathan Harrison (Honda RC45) 120.822
- Ryan Cringle (Kawasaki ZXR750) 120.685
- Baz Furber (Suzuki GSX-R750) 119.625
- Tom Weeden (Suzuki GSX-R750) 119.021
Classic Senior
(Combined Times)
- John McGuinness (Paton A1-B22) 110.848
- Dean Harrison (MV Agusta 500) 110.248
- Mike Browne (Norton 500 Manx) 109.265
- Shaun Anderson (Pataon A1-B22) 108.105
- Dominic Herberston (Yamaha 500) 107.580
- Adam McLean (Royal Enfield T-Bike 500) 106.794
- Michael Rutter (Yamaha 500) 106.597
- James Hillier (Yamaha 500) 105.462
- Michael Russell (Norton 500 Manx) 103.107
- Alan Oversby (Honda CB500) 102.458
Senior
(Combined Times)
- Marcus Simpson (Yamaha R6) 120.813
- Daniel Ingham (Yamaha R6) 120.251
- Tom Robinson (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 120.128
- Joe Yeardsley (Yamaha R6) 120.116
- Maurizio Bottalico (Honda CBR600RR) 119.184
- Samuel Mousley (Yamaha R6) 119.037
- Chris Cook (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 118.949
- Victor Lopez (Yamaha R6) 118.486
- Jamie Williams (Honda CBR600RR) 118.388
- David Rigby (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 118.041
Lightweight
(Combined Times)
- Michael Dunlop (Honda RS250) 116.535
- Ian Lougher (Yamaha TZ250) 116.515
- Dan Sayle (Honda RS250) 113.328
- Paul Jordan (Yamaha FR450GP) 112.972
- Gareth Arnold (Yamaha TZ250) 112.770
- Shaun Anderson (TBC) 112.198
- Stuart Hall (Yamaha TZ250) 111.518
- Michal Dokoupil (Yamaha TZ250) 111.443
- Rhys Hardisty (Yamaha TZ250) 110.478
- Chris Moore (Yamaha TZ250) 110.191
Ultra Lightweight
(Combined Times)
- Paul Cassidy (Yamaha FZR400) 109.281
- Daniel Ingham (Honda RVF400) 106.622
- Michael Rees (Yamaha FZR400) 106.191
- Jonathan Perry (Honda CBR400) 106.117
- Tom Snow (Honda NSF250) 105.155
- Stephen Tobin (Yamaha FZR400) 105.044
- Leon Murphy (Kawasaki ZXR400) 104.320
- Radley Hughes (Kawasaki ZXR400) 103.485
- Steven Moody (Honda CBR400) 103.333
- Steven Price (Kawasaki ZXR400) 102.498
Junior
(Combined Times)
- Joe Yeardsley (Paton S1R) 117.373
- Victor Lopez (Paton S1R) 116.629
- Andrea Majola (Paton S1R) 116.102
- Marc Colvin (Kawasaki ER650) 115.872
- Daniel Ingham (Aprilia RS660) 115.713
- Maurizio Bottalico (Paton S1R) 115.460
- Marcus Simpson (Kawasaki ER-6) 115.417
- Michael Rees (Paton S1R) 114.663
- David Rigby (Kawasaki Z650) 114.224
- Jamie Williams (Kawasaki ER650) 113.956