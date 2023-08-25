2023 Manx Grand Prix

Report #3

Dean Harrison gave a warning to Michael Dunlop that he won’t have it all his own way in the RST Classic Superbike Race as he topped the leaderboard of Thursday evening’s qualifying session for the centenary Manx Grand Prix.

Harrison lapped at an impressive 125.597 mph on the Key Racing Ducati which compared favourably to Dunlop’s lap of 126.046 mph set earlier in the day.

Harrison also topped the Carole Nash Classic Senior leaderboard with a lap of 110.248 mph on the Craven Manx Norton, to close the gap to John McGuiness who still sits on top of the combined times thanks to his 110.848 mph lap on Wednesday.

Classic Superbike

(Combined Times)

Michael Dunlop (Suzuki GSX-R750) 126.046 Dean Harrison (Ducati 916) 125.597 David Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 125.414 Rob Hodson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.701 Dominic Herbertson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.116 Craig Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.097 Michael Rutter (Suzuki XR69) 122.898 Brian McCormack (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.735 Julian Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.302 Paul Jordan (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.063 Derek Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.771 Nathan Harrison (Honda RC45) 120.822 Ryan Cringle (Kawasaki ZXR750) 120.685 Baz Furber (Suzuki GSX-R750) 119.625 Tom Weeden (Suzuki GSX-R750) 119.021

Classic Senior

(Combined Times)

John McGuinness (Paton A1-B22) 110.848 Dean Harrison (MV Agusta 500) 110.248 Mike Browne (Norton 500 Manx) 109.265 Shaun Anderson (Pataon A1-B22) 108.105 Dominic Herberston (Yamaha 500) 107.580 Adam McLean (Royal Enfield T-Bike 500) 106.794 Michael Rutter (Yamaha 500) 106.597 James Hillier (Yamaha 500) 105.462 Michael Russell (Norton 500 Manx) 103.107 Alan Oversby (Honda CB500) 102.458

Senior

(Combined Times)

Marcus Simpson (Yamaha R6) 120.813 Daniel Ingham (Yamaha R6) 120.251 Tom Robinson (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 120.128 Joe Yeardsley (Yamaha R6) 120.116 Maurizio Bottalico (Honda CBR600RR) 119.184 Samuel Mousley (Yamaha R6) 119.037 Chris Cook (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 118.949 Victor Lopez (Yamaha R6) 118.486 Jamie Williams (Honda CBR600RR) 118.388 David Rigby (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 118.041

Lightweight

(Combined Times)

Michael Dunlop (Honda RS250) 116.535 Ian Lougher (Yamaha TZ250) 116.515 Dan Sayle (Honda RS250) 113.328 Paul Jordan (Yamaha FR450GP) 112.972 Gareth Arnold (Yamaha TZ250) 112.770 Shaun Anderson (TBC) 112.198 Stuart Hall (Yamaha TZ250) 111.518 Michal Dokoupil (Yamaha TZ250) 111.443 Rhys Hardisty (Yamaha TZ250) 110.478 Chris Moore (Yamaha TZ250) 110.191

Ultra Lightweight

(Combined Times)

Paul Cassidy (Yamaha FZR400) 109.281 Daniel Ingham (Honda RVF400) 106.622 Michael Rees (Yamaha FZR400) 106.191 Jonathan Perry (Honda CBR400) 106.117 Tom Snow (Honda NSF250) 105.155 Stephen Tobin (Yamaha FZR400) 105.044 Leon Murphy (Kawasaki ZXR400) 104.320 Radley Hughes (Kawasaki ZXR400) 103.485 Steven Moody (Honda CBR400) 103.333 Steven Price (Kawasaki ZXR400) 102.498

Junior

(Combined Times)