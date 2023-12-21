2024 DRE Adventure Academy

Hot on the heels of the announcement that the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Adventure Academy will be heading to New Zealand for the first time, we’ve also seen 2024 dates announced, with Western Australia added to the calendar in October, 2024.

Covering the eastern seaboard, the DRE Adventure Academy will return to Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales, alongside the new addition of Western Australia, so those in Perth will also be able to take part.

The DRE Adventure Academy is the riding course designed for Ducati adventure enthusiasts who want to learn all the secrets of on and off-road riding by fully experiencing the qualities of Ducati bikes, in particular, the new DesertX or the Multistrada range.

The Adventure Academy provides attendees the opportunity to unlock new skills and discover the secrets of the adventuring world: from the right body position, to learning the most effective riding techniques, to the correct loading of bags and the repair of a damaged tyre.

Ducati Product Expert and Adventure Academy Chief Instructor, Nick Selleck, who recently completed the ‘un-Finkeable’, ridiing the Finke Desert Race track twice in one day using one tank of fuel on a DesertX, explained why the series continually proves so popular:

Nick Selleck

“The DRE Adventure Academy is designed to give our most passionate Ducatisti the chance to learn and experience adventure riding in its most natural form, and it’s great to be able to expand our offering in 2024 by opening our unique DRE mixed-road classroom to WA-based Ducatisti as well. Ducati’s approach to the Adventure Academy series has always been about things being better experienced than explained. And while we do cover the technical aspects throughout the programme, our guests are able to put these lessons to the test themselves to really lock-in that new-found knowledge.”

The DRE Adventure Academy programme runs for two days with the first day dedicated to theoretical explanation and practice drills of technical exercises to gain the right confidence in off-road riding. The second day includes a tour of public roads with both on-road and off-road sections in real world terrain.

Each location uses venues that offer access to suitable riding terrain to progress riders’ skills, while also offering a chance to sample each region’s local food and wine when the day is done.

The cost of the programme is AUD $945 with lunch included both days and dinner at a local restaurant at the end of day one.

For more information or to register, guests can access the DRE Adventure Academy booking link:

https://maschine.com.au/ducati-events/

Ducati Adventure Experience 2024 Dates

Ducati Adventure Experience VIC – 6-7 April

Ducati Adventure Experience Central NSW – 18-19 May

Ducati Adventure Experience QLD – 14-15 September

Ducati Adventure Experience WA – 5-6 October

Check out Nick Selleck’s Mission: Un-Finkeable journey on YouTube if you’re after some adventure inspiration!