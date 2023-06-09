Ducati DRE Adventure Academy

& Adventure Experiences

Ducati’s Riding Experience (DRE) Adventure Academy and Adventure Experience programs in New South Wales’s Hunter Valley and Byron Bay regions have wrapped up, after giving Ducati enthusiasts a taste of the adventure riding lifestyle under the guidance of Ducati product expert and chief instructor, Nick Selleck, and his team.

Over two weekends in April and May, 25 riders took part in the Adventure Academy, exploring a combination of sealed roads and unsealed trails across 200 km in the Hunter Valley wine region, and 160 km in the Byron Bay hinterland respectively.

Ducati’s Adventure Experience extended test-ride programs hosted close to 100 riders across the two locations in the same regions, adding to the over 60 riders who took part in the Adventure Experience in the Macedon Ranges in Victoria earlier in the year.

DRE Adventure Academy Experience the road less-travelled Taking its cues from the world-renowned DRE Academy in Italy, the Australian Adventure Academy program is for those who want to take their riding experience to the next level, with an all-inclusive, intensive two-day adventure ride and training camp, designed to test riders and discover the secrets of the adventuring world – from the right body position and most effective riding techniques, through to how to load bags correctly and repair a damaged tyre on the trail.

The first day of the Adventure Academy features a mixture of practical demonstrations (such as exploring electronic rider aids like ABS and traction control) and riding exercises, whereas on day two, riders are given a chance to put their knowledge to the test with a curated ride across a variety of terrains.

Nick Selleck – DRE Adventure Academy Chief Instructor

“Attending World Ducati Week in Misano 2022 gave me an opportunity to meet some of the Italian DRE accredited instructors and see the way their program is structured, along with the riding drills they utilise.” Mr. Selleck said. “We have adapted the DRE Adventure Academy program to suit Australian riders’ skill levels and the typical riding conditions we encounter. Throughout both weekends of the New South Wales programs, one element I was chuffed to see is the growth of the Ducati adventure community we are building. I was thrilled to see how all the riders got along so well and I can’t wait to get them together again at future events.”

Adventure Experience – The ultimate Ducati ADV test-ride

The Ducati Adventure Experience program is Ducati’s adrenaline-charged version of a test-ride, well beyond what is possible at a suburban dealership.

The Adventure Experience gives riders saddle-time on a range of surfaces on a selection of Ducati adventure and off-road bikes, including the unstoppable Ducati DesertX, which proved incredibly popular for test ride bookings throughout the program, and globetrotting Ducati Multistrada V2S and V4 models, which passionate riders raved about its power delivery and approachable ergonomics.

Within a three-hour period, guests receive ample time to test the bikes in their natural environment, learn more about the on-board technology and customisation options available, and of course rub shoulders with their fellow Ducatisti.

While the Ducati Adventure Experience programs are complete for 2023, a Victoria-based DRE Adventure Academy will be offered later in the year, with further details to be released closer to the program commencement.