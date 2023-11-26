Francesco Bagnaia

2023 MotoGP World Champion

Francesco Bagnaia is the 2023 MotoGP World Champion. Thanks to a win in the Valencia GP season finale the Ducati Lenovo Team rider secured his second world title in the premier class.

Having made history for being the first Italian rider to win in MotoGP with an Italian motorcycle last year, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider has now written another important chapter in motorcycle racing history by reconfirming himself on the top of the world with his Desmosedici GP.

For the Bagnaia-Ducati duo it has been another emotional journey with 7 successes achieved in the 20 GPs and 4 victories in the Saturday Sprint races, introduced this year in the event program.

From his first win in the opening Grand Prix at Portimão, to an unforgettable success in Jerez, to triumph in front of his home crowd at Mugello, up to his great wins in the Netherlands and Austria, Pecco and his Desmosedici GP’s march towards a second title seemed to be unstoppable, but the dramatic accident at Barcelona, from which the rider from Chivasso fortunately emerged with bruises but no fractures, put a halt to his rise.

With Jorge Martín increasingly in tune with his Pramac Racing team Desmosedici GP, the fight for the world title soon became a head-to-head between the two Ducati riders. However, Bagnaia’s response did not take long to arrive and with another spectacular victory in Indonesia, coming back from thirteenth position on the grid, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider resumed his climb to the top of the World Championship.

The exciting finale at Valencia saw Bagnaia start from first on the grid following a penalty for Viñales (Aprilia) in the warm-up and the defending champion made the most of his advantage with a great start. At Turn 1 of lap 2 Martin made a late braking move on Pecco to try and take the lead, but they touched, and the Spaniard went wide. Martin then crashed out on lap 6, bringing an end to the title battle.

Francesco Bagnaia

“I’m super happy, more than this is impossible, also because we won the race so it’s fantastic. I want to say a big thanks to all the team, they did an amazing job, from Barcelona, it was quite tough for us, but we deserved this title more than anyone. I didn’t see anything behind me, I was thinking Jorge was still in the race, and I was quite scared about that. I just was thinking of winning the race because it was the best way to finish the season.”

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO

“One year ago I remember that together with fans from all over the world we celebrated the MotoGP and WorldSBK World Titles, being overwhelmed by joy and enthusiasm. Today we find ourselves once again in a condition of extraordinary happiness, but at the same time I like to define this as the ‘victory of awareness’: that of being at this moment the best in the world in racing. Pecco has had an incredible season and today he rewrites our history again, becoming the first Ducati rider to be two-time World Champion in MotoGP. I also want to congratulate Jorge for having ignited the duel for the title and Bez, who was part of the World Championship challenge for a long time. The podium in the MotoGP overall classification rewards three Ducati riders and this is the greatest and most evident demonstration of our supremacy in the top two-wheel competition. Confirming ourselves at these levels after the fantastic 2022 season was a complex challenge, which we welcomed with passion and pride. The competence and dedication with which everybody has worked during this season have allowed us to improve on last year’s results, adding the Supersport World Titles to the MotoGP and Superbike World Titles. To all the women and men of Ducati and Ducati Corse I want to say that I couldn’t be prouder, while to the Ducatisti I promise that not even this time will we be satisfied, but we will work to win again.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“We are truly delighted! Winning the title last year was incredible but being able to defend it this year is even more so. It’s been a fantastic season for Ducati, three of our riders are on the podium in the world championship so what more can I say. Pecco and his team have done a sensational job throughout the season, and I am really very proud of them. I’m sorry about how the title fight ended for Jorge. He put his heart into it right until the end. As always, I would like to thank all the men and women of Ducati Corse who work here, but also back home. Without them this second consecutive title would not have been possible. And now, it’s time to celebrate!”

For Ducati it is now time to celebrate the MotoGP World Championships, but also the titles won in Superbike and Supersport. On December 15th in Bologna all the protagonists of these successes will celebrate this unforgettable season together with the public.

Francesco Bagnaia

GPs started: 191 (86 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Victories: 28 (18 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint victories: 4

First GP victory: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 25 (18 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

2023 Final MotoGP Championship Points