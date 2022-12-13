Ducati DesertX Video Review
“I think the Ducati DesertX is pretty sharply priced at $24,200 Ride Away, getting up around 28k if you tick the Termi option. Which you’d have to, surely. And probably the engine protection bars, some proper bark busters to replace the OEM plastic ones. By then you’re probably looking at around 30k. Which gets you a seat on arguably the best looking middle-weight Adventure bike, with more power than its sub 1000cc direct competitors. The only thing left to do then is to throw your soft luggage on and get out of Dodge.” – Wayne
Why I like the Ducati DesertX:
- What a pretty looking thing. Very stylish. A fresh take blending retro Dakar and modern themes.
- Once settled in and setup it’s quite the blend of agility and poise.
- That proper V-Twin note is hard to beat, especially with the Termi full system.
I’d like the Ducati DesertX more if:
- Should have a rear luggage rack I’d have thought.
- Adjustable screen would be nice and heated grips should come as standard.
- That Termi full system bumps the price up a bit though doesn’t it… and the crash bars… which I’d put in the must tick option.
Ducati DesertX Specifications
|2022 Ducati DesertX Specifications
|ENGINE
|Ducati Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinders, Desmodromic valvetrain, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
|DISPLACEMENT
|937 cc
|BORE X STROKE
|94 x 67.5 mm
|COMPRESSION RATIO
|13.3:1
|POWER
|110 hp (81 kW) @ 9,250 rpm
|TORQUE
|92 Nm (68 lb-ft, 9.4 kgm) @ 6,500 rpm
|FUEL INJECTION
|Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Ø53 mm throttle bodies with ride-by-wire system
|EXHAUST
|Stainless steel single mufler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
|Transmission
|GEARBOX
|6 speeds
|PRIMARY DRIVE
|Straight cut gears, ratio 1.85 : 1
|RATIO
|1=38/14, 2=31/17, 28=28/20, 4=26/22, 5=24/23, 6=23/25
|FINAL DRIVE
|Chain, front sprocket Z15, rear sprocket Z49
|CLUTCH
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
|Chassis
|FRAME
|Tubular steel trellis frame
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|KYB Ø 46 mm upside-down fork, fully adjustable, 230 mm
|WHEELS
|Cross-spoked, tubeless, 2.15 x 21in, 4.50 x 18in
|REAR SUSPENSION
|KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, remote preload adjustment, aluminium double-sided swingarm, 220 mm travel
|TYRES
|Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, 90/90 – 21 M/C 54V M+S TL (A), 150/70 R18 M/C 70V M+S TL,
|FRONT BRAKE
|2 x Ø 320 mm aluminum flange semi-floating discs, Radial mount Brembo monobloc 4-pistons calipers, Bosch Cornering
|REAR BRAKE
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo floating 2 pistons caliper, Bosch
|INSTRUMENTATION
|5’’ TFT colour display
|Dimensions & Weights
|DRY WEIGHT
|202 kg (445 lb)
|KERB WEIGHT*
|223 kg (492 lb)
|SEAT HEIGHT
|875 mm (34.4 in)
|WHEELBASE
|1608 mm
|RAKE
|27,6°
|TRAIL
|122 mm
|FUEL TANK CAPACITY
|21 l (5.54 US gal)
|NUMBER OF SEATS
|2
|Equipment
|SAFETY EQUIPMENT
|Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control), Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS),
|STANDARD EQUIPMENT
|Cruise control, full LED lighting system, DRL, Ducati brake light, (DBL), USB power socket, 12V socket, self canceling turn, indicators, Steering damper
|READY FOR
|Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Antitheft system, Turn by turn navigation via app, fog lights, heated grips, auxiliary fuel tank
|Warranty & Maintenance
|WARRANTY
|24 month, Unlimited mileage
|MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS
|15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months
|VALVE CLEARANCE CHECK
|30,000 km (18,000 miles)
|Emissions & Consumption
|STANDARD
|Euro 5
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|133 g/km
|CONSUMPTION
|5.6 l/100 km
|RRP
|$24,200 Ride Away