“I think the Ducati DesertX is pretty sharply priced at $24,200 Ride Away, getting up around 28k if you tick the Termi option. Which you’d have to, surely. And probably the engine protection bars, some proper bark busters to replace the OEM plastic ones. By then you’re probably looking at around 30k. Which gets you a seat on arguably the best looking middle-weight Adventure bike, with more power than its sub 1000cc direct competitors. The only thing left to do then is to throw your soft luggage on and get out of Dodge.” – Wayne