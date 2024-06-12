Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Review

I was more than pleasantly surprised when I tested the Multistrada V4S last year. Not so much at how good it was on the tarmac, as I had expected that. No, the surprise at the time was how well it performed off-road, even with 50-50 tyres. The chassis showed real class. And even with that knowledge in mind, I was still blown away this time around by how good the Multistrada V4 Rally variant is.

Spoiler alert in paragraph two – this is an exceptional motorcycle. Far more confidence-inspiring for me than a certain newly released German rival. There is a bit of undefinable magic going on here in the way that such a big bike can be so playful and usable when out and about playing on gravel and fire trails. Just remarkable.

But before I discuss how it felt, let’s review the main changes and updates that distinguish the Rally from the V4 S I rode last year.

While the engine is the same mind-bendingly glorious 1158 cc GranTurismo V4 pumping out 170 hp and 121 Nm, the Rally now comes with rear cylinder deactivation at idle and low throttle load. This is to both reduce fuel usage and heat generated back to the rider’s legs

Suspension is beefed up to 50 mm Skyhook EVO DDS forks and DSS Shock with an extra 30mm up front and 20 mm out back. And it’s noticeable. Now, at 200 mm, travel both ends, which puts ground clearance up 15 mm at 235 mm over the regular Multi. There are numerous seat height options, too; you can go from 825-845 mm with the low seat, all the way to 885-905 mm with the high seat. There is also a low suspension option, which drops things a further 20 mm.

The Rally gets even better wind protection up front with a 20 mm taller and wider front screen that’s easily adjustable and works a treat. It also has some vents on the side that open or close, letting engine heat flow through onto your legs if you want it or stopping it if you don’t. Clever.

Tank size is up from 21 litres on the regular Multis to 30 litres in the Rally, offering well over 500 km touring range. Importantly, that fuel is not held any higher, but slightly wider than the regular multi. It does bring the overall centre of mass up slightly, though, of course.

All of the extra bits and bobs give it an increase of 15 kilos over the V4 S (including the extra fuel weight).

So they’ve basically focussed on what I’d consider to be the most important areas for a long-haul, off-road capable Adventure bike: off-road performance, range, and rider comfort. Bellissimo.

First impressions? There’s no denying these are big bikes. Stepping directly off my middleweight Tiger when first picking the bike up, it’s noticeably bigger and feels more top-heavy. Especially when that big 30-litre fuel tank is topped right up. It did have those nice Ducati branded Alloy side cases fitted too, which would have added some weight for sure. As nice as they are, they came off and stayed in the shed as soon as I got it home…

On the road, it felt very familiar. The larger frontal area certainly offers an even more protected ‘zone’ for the rider while on the road. You feel quite cosseted. But the star of the show remains that utterly addictive V4 engine and silky smooth quick-shifter. I honestly don’t have enough superlatives for this drivetrain. It is simply sublime.

The engine is perfectly fuelled. Buttery smooth at all revs and throttle openings. It purrs away happily down low whether you’re commuting through traffic or picking your way down a fire trail. And then, when you twist that right mitt a little, it makes sounds that have me going wobbly at the knees as you get it into the mid-range. Sweet Jesus.

And that quick-shifter is still the business. Easily best in class. Any revs, any throttle opening. Smoother than a very smooth thing. The new box in the R1300GS can only dream of being that good…

The upgraded suspension isn’t really noticed on the sealed stuff to be fair. There will be a slight step back in terms of pure on-road performance, no doubt, with the taller height overall, but it’s marginal, and I honestly couldn’t really tell with the Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres we had on this test bike. I’d asked for some aggressive rubber so we could put it to the sword offroad. Either way, it’s certainly a compromise I’d be willing to make for the gain on gravel roads and fire trails. That’s where It steps things up noticeably again over the S.

I was prepared for a little more capability, but the level of suspension is more than a little better when the going gets rough… Both ends are beautifully balanced and strike a terrific blend of plushness and damping control with outright performance on bigger hits and landings. And it’s damn comfy.

Normally, there is a trade-off between outright performance and comfort, but the fact that I had it set to medium and it was taking everything I threw at it shows there is still plenty left in reserve for either charging harder, jumping higher, or riding with more weight loaded up. I had Rob, our photographer, as a pillion up some bumpy trails, and he commented on just how comfortable and smooth it was as a pillion, too.

The thing that brings this all together, or makes it all the more accessible if you like, is the sublime electronics. Enduro mode drops the power back to a very usable 114 hp and with traction control adjustable over 8 Levels (plus off), you’re bound to find your sweet spot for the tyre and surface you’re playing with.

With the Scorpion Rally rubber we had fitted (which I rate very highly), my sweet spot was with TC set to its lowest intervention at 1. This just reigned back the angle of the occasional ‘ooh that stepped out more than I thought’ moment and gave me masses of confidence to simply explore the bike’s extraordinary abilities and have fun. Brilliant.

One other thing I will say about this engine is that it’s SO usable from down low in the rev range. It might make 170 hp on the road when you’re really getting up it, but it’s not an almighty hit of brute force torque down low when in Enduro mode. What it is, is infinitely adjustable via the throttle.

To be honest, I didn’t think a bike this big and heavy could feel this agile. There’s no fighting physics, but they’ve done a damn good job of hiding that weight. If anything, the Rally actually felt lighter on the trail with the same half-tank of fuel I ran in the V4S. I can’t state enough just how encouraging this bike is on the trail. It urges you to have fun more than any other bike of this size I’ve ever ridden. Extraordinary.

And while it might feel more top-heavy with a full tank of fuel, if you’re out for a play you don’t need to fill the tank up all the way. Those heated seats aren’t bad for Victorian mornings this time of year either… 🙂

So, if you’ve read this far, you can probably tell I’m more than a bit impressed by this one. This is my new benchmark for full-sized Adventure bikes in terms of finding a blend of outright performance, comfort and character. What an amazing thing it is. In fact, I’d say the only reason why more folks aren’t singing its praises might have something to do with the price.

They aren’t cheap, for sure, and that will no doubt limit the likelihood of folks actually putting them through their paces properly as they were intended. More’s the pity. Not everyone will be up for potentially scratching something in this price range.

Prices start at just over $41k for the base trim, which gets active radar and blind spot systems. Then, the ‘Adventure Travel and Radar’ spec, which adds aluminium panniers, heated grips, and a seat, steps up to nearly $46k. Then, you could take one final deep breath for the $48k ‘Full Adventure’ spec, which adds the Akrapovic muffler, carbon front guard, and Adventure Travel and Radar spec.

That is a lot of dollaridoos, no matter how you look at it. Ducati could cut some costs by not forcing punters to opt for radar cruise control, which seems like a solution to a nonexistent problem. Are we seeing a lot of riders run up the backs of cars from inattention? I wouldn’t have thought…

Personally, I’d go with the base spec and tick some options. I’d probably add the Akrapovic muffler, heated grips and seat, and crash protection for both the engine and tail unit by way of a soft luggage rack. I’m not sure if that’s a combo they want to sell, but I’d be trying to talk my dealer into something along those lines. I’d be trying to swap those hard cases for the Akrapovic muffler and some soft bags… But that’s just me.

So, we’re talking mid-40s to get you the king of the full-size, genuine do anything class. If these were selling at 10k less, I’d reckon Ducati wouldn’t be able to make enough of them…

12/10 I can’t rate it highly enough. This is the best bike I’ve ever ridden. Anyone looking to buy a kidney?

I like the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally because:

What a blend of performance, comfort, character and style

That engine and gearbox are simply sublime

And now it has the suspension chops to be far more playful than you could imagine

The excellent electronics (TC specifically) guarantee you’ll find your sweet spot

I’d like the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally more if:

That’s a lot of money, isn’t it… which will sadly put it out of reach for most punters, and even then, a lot of those who might buy it probably won’t want to risk dropping or scratching it. Which is a shame. More riders should get to experience a bike this good.

I think there are still opportunities to streamline the electronic controls to allow faster adjustment on the go.

Sell it with a package that doesn’t include radar cruise control. I’d prefer to omit the alloy panniers but keep the racks (for my own soft bags), add the Akrapovic muffler, heated grips and seats, and add engine protection. And keep that to the $45k mark… A person’s got to score some points with the partner somehow…

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications ENGINE TYPE Ducati V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin pulse firing order, semi-dry-sump, liquid-cooled DISPLACEMENT 1,158 cc (71 cu in) BORE X STROKE 83 x 53,3 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 14:1 POWER 125 kW (170 hp) @ 10,750 rpm TORQUE 121 Nm (12,3 kgm) @ 8,750 rpm FUEL INJECTION Continental electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46mm equivalent elliptical EXHAUST throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system, Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6-speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down PRIMARY DRIVE Straight-cut gears; Ratio 1.8:1 RATIO 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25 FINAL DRIVE Chain, Front sprocket z16; Rear sprocket Z42 CLUTCH Multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run CHASSIS FRAME Aluminium monocoque frame FRONT SUSPENSION Ø50 mm fully adjustable USD fork with internal stroke sensor. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS) FRONT WHEEL Spoked wheel 3″ x 19″ FRONT TYRE Pirelli Scopion Trail II 120/70 R19 REAR SUSPENSION Cantilever suspension with fully adjustable monoshock. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment. Electronic spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS). Aluminium double-sided swingarm REAR WHEEL Spoked wheel 4,5″ x 17″ REAR TYRE Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 R17 WHEEL TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 200 mm – 200 mm (7,9 in – 7,9 in) FRONT BRAKE 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston callipers, 2-pad, radial master cylinder with cornering ABS as standard equipment REAR BRAKE 265 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper, with cornering ABS as standard equipment INSTRUMENTATION 6,5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full-map navi system DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS DRY WEIGHT 227 kg (500 lb) KERB WEIGHT 260 kg (573 lb) SEAT HEIGHT Adjustable 870 – 890 mm (34.3 – 35.0 in) 885 mm – 905 mm (34.9 in – 35.6 in) with high seat accessory 855 mm – 875 mm (33Þ7 in – 34Þ5 in) with low seat #1 accessory 825 mm – 845 mm (32Þ5 in – 33Þ3 in) with low seat #2 accessory 805 mm – 825 mm (31Þ7 in – 32Þ5 in) with low seat #2 + low suspension kit accessory WHEELBASE 1,572 mm (61,9 in) RAKE 24,7° TRAIL 105,5 mm (4,15 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 30 l (7,9 US gal) NUMBER OF SEATS 2 EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati STANDARD EQUIPMENT Wheelie Control, Ducati Brake Light, Ducati Cornering Light, Vehicle Hold Control Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO, Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Hands-Free, Backlit handlebar switches, 6.5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full- map navigation system, Full LED headlight with DRL, Engine Brake Control (EBC), Extended Cylinder Deactivation (ECD) WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE WARRANTY 24 months, unlimited mileage. MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months VALVE CLEARANCES 60,000 km (36,000 miles)

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Video Review

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Images