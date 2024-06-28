Ducati DesertX Discovery

The new Ducati DesertX Discovery comes loaded with extra equipment.

The DesertX Discovery is equipped as standard with reinforced hand guards and engine guard with protection for the water pump, radiator grill and reinforced sump guard to protect the bike on the most difficult sections.

The heated grips and the larger windshield increase comfort at low temperatures, and the centre-stand eases access to luggage during stops and maintenance operations on the chain and rear wheel.

The aluminium side pannier set is, however, an optional extra.

The turn-by-turn navigator, which can be used through the Ducati Link App, guides the rider towards his destination by showing the directions directly on the dashboard.

The DesertX is a versatile motorcycle, at ease on mixed alpine routes as well as on dirt tracks, thanks to a chassis based on a steel trellis frame, with long suspension travel, which makes it suitable for any adventure.

The heart of the DesertX is the 937 cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° desmodromic distribution engine with 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Three Riding modes are dedicated to road use while two are specifically designed for off-road riding.

Thanks to a tank with a capacity of over 21 litres, it is possible to travel whilst limiting refuelling stops to a minimum.

The Ducati DesertX 2025 in standard trim remains available in the Matt Star White Silk livery only and retails in Australia from $26,400 ride away. At $29,800, the new DesertX Discovery model pictured here is a $3400 premium over the base DesertX model, but it is $7000 less than the range-topping DesertX Rally. The DesertX Discovery is expected to arrive in Australia at some point during the fourth quarter of 2024.