MotoGP 2025

Ducati Lenovo Team Launch

The start of the MotoGP season is around the corner, with the first official test kicking things off on February 5th in Malaysia, when Marc Márquez joins Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia on the Lenovo Ducati Desmosedici GP.

Overnight, Ducati management joined with the race team and sponsors to launch their 2025 MotoGP campaign in fine style in the Dolomites at Madonna di Campiglio.

Claudio Domenicali – CEO Ducati Motor Holding

“The presentation of the 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team is an important moment for the whole Company. Our goal of continuous improvement has guided the choices for this season and we are confident that a Team with two champions like Pecco and Marc will be an inspiration for the entire crew. The mutual contribution that Pecco, a great interpreter and expert of the Ducati package with which he has won more than anyone else in recent past years, and Marc, a rider of unquestionable talent and experience, means for sure an extra value. In these years we have always believed in our abilities, and being able to invest in a system, we built our best moment ever: from a sporting point of view, creating the fastest bike on the grid and attracting the strongest riders of this generation and from a business point of view, applying this winning method also in planning, design and in the development of the series products. 2025 promises to be full of challenges and we are preparing to face them with the strength of a product range made of light and technological bikes and an extraordinary Team that promises an unprecedented show”.

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“As usual, Madonna di Campiglio welcomes us in its truly evocative setting for the Ducati Lenovo Team Launch. After a record-breaking year in terms of performance and results, our goal remains the same. We want to continue improving, even if every year, looking at the numbers and statistics, it is increasingly difficult. We are very proud of the entire working group and we are ready to face a new challenge in MotoGP, which has always been the maximum expression of motorcycle racing. Expectations are high, is normal, because we have an excellent technical package and a pair of riders that need no introduction with 11 World Championship titles across the various categories. They are probably among the strongest guys on the entire MotoGP grid: Pecco (Bagnaia) remains a point of reference for Ducati and I am sure Marc (Márquez) will be able to settle into the Team and show all his talent. We know that the other manufacturers are making a strong effort and I expect even higher competition where Ducati Corse can be competitive”.

Francesco Bagnaia

“It will be the fifth season with the Ducati Lenovo Team, we have shown that we are a close-knit working group. I will return to the track with the number 63 after a 2024 that did not give me the greatest joy, the title I mean, but was very hard-fought and I have achieved several records. I have learned a lot, I tried to make the most of each situation and the sensations on the bike, in Barcelona in the first testing session after the GP, were immediately positive. I have a new team-mate, a strong and competitive rider and, together, we can take the development of the bike to an even higher level. It will be demanding, I will try not to leave anything to chance and to face the season with the same spirit as always”.

Marc Márquez

“I am really happy to be here wearing the official colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team. It is exciting to be here today in Madonna di Campiglio, opening a new MotoGP season that marks the start of what I consider to be the most important challenge of my career. During this winter I have been able to disconnect a little but I also had time for training hard and now I’m feeling ready for facing a new year that will be challenging and exciting. I am really looking forward to continuing with the work that we started at the Montmeló testing session last November and getting back on the bike in Sepang and then in Buriram. My first short-term goal is to enjoy riding because I kwon that if I manage to do that everything else will follow. As I have said many times, when you are in an official team, the goal cannot be other than to be competitive in every race, fighting for podiums and victories and to try to be protagonist in the World Championship. During the days I have been able to share with the Team so far I have seen that the working atmosphere is fantastic and I can’t wait to ride the Desmosedici GP again. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Claudio Domenicali, Gigi Dall’Igna, Mauro Grassilli and Davide Tardozzi for their trust and the wonderful and warm welcome they gave me. We can have a lot of fun this season”.

Ducati Desmosedici GP25 Specifications

Engine: Liquid-cooled, 90° V4, four-stroke, Desmodromic DOHC, four valves per cylinder.

Capacity: 1,000cc.

Maximum power: Over 250 hp.

Maximum speed: Over 350 km/h (218 mph).

Transmission: Ducati Seamless Transmission. Chain final drive.

Induction: Indirect electronic injection, four throttle bodies with injectors above and below the butterfly valves. Throttles operated by double Ride by Wire systems.

Fuel: Shell Racing V-Power.

Lubricant: Shell Advance Ultra 4.

Exhaust: Akrapovič. Final Drive: D.I.D Chain.

Frame: Aluminium alloy twin-spar.

Suspension: Öhlins inverted front fork with carbon outer tubes and Öhlins rear shock absorber, adjustable for preload and damping.

Electronics: Marelli ECU programmed with Dorna Unified Software.

Tyres: Michelin 17″ front and rear.

Wheel Rims: Front and rear – Marchesini forged magnesium alloy – 5 spoke Y design.

Front Brakes – monobloc finned aluminum GP4 Brembo calipers entirely machined from solid, with a radial attachment of 4 titanium pistons. Double Brembo carbon brake disc.

Rear Brake – Brembo aluminum caliper, with axial attachment of 2 pistons. Brembo steel brake disc.

Dry weight: 157 kg

Ducati Desmosedici GP25 Images

