Ducati MotoGP Hospitality Suite Phillip Island 2024

Join a host of Ducatisti and special guests to watch the 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix round at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit this coming October in the exclusive Turn Four Ducati MotoGP Hospitality suite!

Where: Turn Four, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

When: October 18-20

What: 3-Day Ducati MotoGP Hospitality Suite Pass

Book Now Here.

Access to the event for Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Indoor seating in exclusive Ducati suite

Covered outdoor viewing area with seating

Exclusive Ducati Corse supporter package

Pit Lane walks

Shared access to MotoGP paddock

Ducati Superscreen

Barista coffee

Morning tea, catered lunch, afternoon tea

Beer, wine and soft drink included

Official program

Price: $2750 per person

Tickets will be extremely limited and all sales are final.

Head to the Ducati website to book your tickets today (link).