Ducati MotoGP Hospitality Suite Phillip Island 2024
Join a host of Ducatisti and special guests to watch the 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix round at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit this coming October in the exclusive Turn Four Ducati MotoGP Hospitality suite!
Where: Turn Four, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
When: October 18-20
What: 3-Day Ducati MotoGP Hospitality Suite Pass
- Access to the event for Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Indoor seating in exclusive Ducati suite
- Covered outdoor viewing area with seating
- Exclusive Ducati Corse supporter package
- Pit Lane walks
- Shared access to MotoGP paddock
- Ducati Superscreen
- Barista coffee
- Morning tea, catered lunch, afternoon tea
- Beer, wine and soft drink included
- Official program
- Price: $2750 per person
Tickets will be extremely limited and all sales are final.
Head to the Ducati website to book your tickets today (link).