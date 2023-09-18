2023 Ducati MotoGP Official Dinner

Don’t miss your chance to meet Ducati teams riders in an intimate dinner setting prior to the race weekend at the iconic Phillip Island, with extremely limited spots available to a gourmet three-course dinner on October 19, the eve of the Australian MotoGP.

The Ducati MotoGP Official Dinner is an exclusive three-course meal with beer, wine and soft drinks included, held at Penguin Parade on Phillip Island.

What makes this pre-race dinner so special is the opportunity for guests to meet and chat with several of Ducati’s current MotoGP riders from several supported teams in the MotoGP World Championship.

Ducati Australia Director, Sergi Canovas, is looking forward to joining Ducatisti and fans of the brand at the MotoGP Official Dinner.

“One of the driving forces behind the Ducati brand is its sense of community. By coming together and celebrating our continued success in the MotoGP World Championship with our race teams and riders we all get to share in our common passion for racing.”

Tickets to the dinner cost $325 per person and are strictly limited. With the opportunity for guests to meet, take photographs with and get signatures from Ducati riders on offer, it is expected tickets will sell out fast.

Guests can purchase tickets to the Ducati MotoGP Official Dinner from:

https://www.ducatiaustralia.com.au/MotoGP-2023

Ducati MotoGP Dinner details:

When: 19th October, 6pm – 9:30pm

Location: 1019 Ventnor Rd, Summerlands Victoria*

Ticket cost: $325 per person

*A Ducati guest courtesy bus running to the venue and back again from Cowes Transit Centre (58 Church St, Cowes) will be offered. For those guests wishing to ride or drive to the dinner, parking is available at the venue