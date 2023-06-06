2024 Ducati Panigale V4 – ‘Black on Black’ Livery
Ducati have revealed a new colour-way for their remaining twin-cylinder Panigale, with the V2 to be available in a ‘Black on Black’ colour scheme for MY24, alongside the traditional Ducati Red.
Suggested ride away pricing is currently listed as $26,300 in Australia and $28,437 in New Zealand.
The livery runs predominantly Dark Matt Grey bodywork, interspersed by red details and glossy black elements across the double-layer fairings, encompassing the iconic LED headlights and air-intakes.
The Panigale V2 is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder, which is Euro 5 approved with 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and torque at 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.
The Panigale V2 runs a Monocoque aluminium frame, with Showa BPF 43 mm BPF fork and Sachs rear shock, both fully adjustable.
Brembo provide the brakes with dual 320 mm front rotors and M4.32 four-pot calipers, with a 245 mm rear rotor and two-pot caliper.
The bike weighs in at 200 kg at the kerb, with an 840 mm seat height and 17 L fuel tank.
Service intervals are 12,000 km with 24,000 km Desmoservices.
Safety and control are boosted by the electronic equipment of the Panigale V2, based on the use of the six-axis inertial platform.
The electronic package includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which helps the rider to optimize the stability of his or her Ducati in extreme cornering conditions.
Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Engine
|Superquadro 90° V2, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
|Displacement
|955 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|100 x 60.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Power
|114 kW (155 hp) @ 10.750 rpm
|Torque
|104 Nm (76.7 lb-ft) @ 9.000 rpm
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full rideby-wire elliptical throttle bodies
|Exhaust
|2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes
|Gearbox
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2
|Primary Drive
|Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.77:1
|Ratio
|1=37/15 2=30/16 3=27/18 4=25/20 5=24/22 6=23/24
|Final Drive
|Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Chassis
|Frame
|Monocoque Aluminium
|Front Suspension
|Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes
|Front Wheel
|5-spokes light alloy 3.50″ x 17″
|Front Tyre
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17
|Rear Suspension
|Fully adjustable Sachs shock. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
|Rear Wheel
|5-spokes light alloy 5,50” x 17”
|Rear Tyre
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17
|Wheel Travel(F/R)
|120 mm (4.72 in) – 130 mm (5.12 in)
|Front Brake
|2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers with Cornering ABS EVO
|Rear Brake
|245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO
|Display
|Digital unit with 4,3″ TFT colour display
|Dimensions
|Dry Weight
|176 kg (388 lb)
|Kerb Weight*
|200 kg (441 lb)
|Seat Height
|840 mm (33,1 in)
|Wheelbase
|1436 mm (56,5 in)
|Rake
|24°
|Front Wheel Trail
|94 mm (3.70 in)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|17 l – 4.5 gallon (US)
|Number Of Seats
|Dual seat
|SAFETY EQUIPMENT
|Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction, Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Engine, Brake Control (EBC) EVO, Auto tyre calibration
|STANDARD EQUIPMENT
|Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2, Full LED lighting with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs steering damper, Auto-off indicators, Ducati Data Analyser+ (DDA+) with GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), anti-theft, Ducati Lap Timer GPS (DLT GPS)
|Maintenance & Warranty
|Maintenance (Km/Months)
|12,000 km (7,500 m)/12 months
|Valve Clearance Adjustment
|(KM) 24,000 km (15,000 m)
|Warranty (Months)
|24 months unlimited mileage