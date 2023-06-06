2024 Ducati Panigale V4 – ‘Black on Black’ Livery

Ducati have revealed a new colour-way for their remaining twin-cylinder Panigale, with the V2 to be available in a ‘Black on Black’ colour scheme for MY24, alongside the traditional Ducati Red.

Suggested ride away pricing is currently listed as $26,300 in Australia and $28,437 in New Zealand.

The livery runs predominantly Dark Matt Grey bodywork, interspersed by red details and glossy black elements across the double-layer fairings, encompassing the iconic LED headlights and air-intakes.

The Panigale V2 is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder, which is Euro 5 approved with 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and torque at 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

The Panigale V2 runs a Monocoque aluminium frame, with Showa BPF 43 mm BPF fork and Sachs rear shock, both fully adjustable.

Brembo provide the brakes with dual 320 mm front rotors and M4.32 four-pot calipers, with a 245 mm rear rotor and two-pot caliper.

The bike weighs in at 200 kg at the kerb, with an 840 mm seat height and 17 L fuel tank.

Service intervals are 12,000 km with 24,000 km Desmoservices.

Safety and control are boosted by the electronic equipment of the Panigale V2, based on the use of the six-axis inertial platform.

The electronic package includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which helps the rider to optimize the stability of his or her Ducati in extreme cornering conditions.

Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications