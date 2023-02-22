Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Adventure Academy

Ducati Australia and New Zealand has today launched two customer experiences for 2023, once again offering riders a chance to experience the latest technology from Ducati and get expert tuition from the Ducati Adventure Team.

For 2023, Ducatisti will be offered the two-day Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Adventure Academy, which takes owners and

their own Ducati adventure models into an intensive training camp with instructor Nick Selleck, designed to improve riding skills

and off-road confidence.

For those riders who would like to test the complete Ducati adventure range, Ducati will once again make available in 2023 the

Ducati Adventure Experience Series. This is a test-ride event where riders can experience the Multistrada V2, Multistrada V4 and

DesertX in their natural environment.

Both programmes will be available in both central and northern New South Wales as well as Victoria throughout the first half of

the year.

Customers can register for either Ducati Adventure Academy or Adventure Experience in their preferred location now at:

https://www.ducati.com/au/en/adventure-experience-series

or

https://www.ducati.com/au/en/experience/ducati-riding-experience/riding-courses/dre-adventure-academy-au

Ducati Australia and New Zealand Managing Director

Sergio Canovas

“We’re thrilled to be back full-throttle with a wide selection of adventures and experiences for our Ducatisti in 2023, after

several years impacted by the pandemic. Our Australian customers love nothing more than exploring the country on their Ducatis and we can’t wait to empower them to journey even further. We are also pleased to once again host the Ducati Adventure Experience Series where riders can test ride the complete range of Ducati adventure models.”

DRE Adventure Academy

An all-inclusive, intensive adventure ride and training camp, designed to test riders and discover the secrets of the adventuring

world – from the right body position and most effective riding techniques, through to how to load bags correctly and repair a

damaged tyre on the trail.

Divided into two days, the first is dedicated to theoretical explanation and practice drills of technical exercises to gain the right confidence in off-road riding.

The second day includes a tour on public roads with both on-road and off- road sections in real world-terrain. This programme, which also includes main meals for guests, is for riders who want to get more out of touring and explore Australia off the beaten path.

Ducati Adventure Acamedy programs are priced from $845.

2023 DRE Adventure Academy Dates and Locations

16th – 17th April Macedon Ranges, VIC

14th – 15th May Hunter Valley, NSW

28th – 29th May Byron Bay, Northern NSW

Ducati Adventure Experience

Part test-ride, part off-road tour, Ducati’s Adventure Experience Series is for those riders who want to experience the Ducati

adventure lifestyle, getting a chance to sample the latest from Ducati, with customer rides available of the Ducati Multistrada V2

and V4S, and DesertX.

The two-hour test-ride programme includes an in-depth, expert talk on the features and benefits of each model followed by a ride experience of approximately 45 minutes duration. The experience aims to highlight the differences between Ducati’s key adventure models, while also sharing expert knowledge on how to get the most out of adventure touring.

The Ducati Adventure Experience is priced from $40 for up to two sessions.

2023 Ducati Adventure Experience Dates and Locations