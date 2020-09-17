Motorcycle Test by Adam Child ‘Chad’ – Photography by Joe Dick

Ducati’s 2020 top-spec Scrambler, the 1100 Sport PRO, is hands-down the most sophisticated of its hugely popular Scrambler range.

It is one of two new Scramblers Bologna has introduced into its line-up which must comply with the stringent new Euro 5 rules in some markets, and while they share the same lovely air-cooled Desmodromic L-twin, the Sport PRO comes with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension front and back, while the 1100 PRO rides on fully adjustable 45mm Marzocchi forks and a side-mounted direct Kayaba rear.

Ducati has also made a lot of welcome design changes for 2020, which include a restyled rear-end, a unique double-stacked exhaust, and a repositioned number-plate.

Certain Ducatisti will only ever crave the arm-stretching brilliance of the winged Superleggera, or perhaps the sometimes-scary new Streetfighter, which are getting all the headlines, but I’m wired a little differently. The still-air-cooled Sport PRO is the bike I have been waiting for. My summer evening blasts demand it.

Why? Simple. I don’t need to be on the wrong side of the law to get my thrills. The Scrambler doesn’t make those kinds of demands on you. It’s a grab your jacket and a pair of protective jeans and enjoy the ride thing.

But that summer-evening happiness is a little pricey.

And what you’re paying for is the suspension.

The slightly cheaper $18,400 (Ride Away) Marzocchi-forked 1100 PRO is offered in very summery ‘Ocean Drive’ livery and carries wider bars, which you’d normally find on the traditional Scrambler.

Spend a few dollars more, $21,100 (Ride Away) for the Öhlins-equipped Sport PRO, and you’ll find the handlebars are lower, narrower, and topped with bar-end mirrors. And it comes in matte black, which is maybe not very summery, but it certainly is hot.

STILL COOLED BY AIR

The Italian-made, two-valves-per-cylinder engine is pure Ducati DNA. A remarkably similar motor was used in the Monster back in 2011. It produced a stated 100 hp before tight emission laws appeared, and it remains one of the most attractive-looking engines Ducati ever produced. Now mated to the new double-stacked exhaust, which looks like a classy aftermarket item, it has greatly enhanced the Scrambler’s kerb-side appeal.

Thankfully, Euro 5 hasn’t strangled the note too much. The 1100 burbles nicely as it ticks over at idle, and is quite charismatic on the throttle. It’s not as symphonic as the older-gen Ducatis you may remember, but considering the stringency of the new regulations Ducati had to conform to, it’s quite impressive.

Because I’m old, and because I grew up with air-cooled bikes, I’m very pleased Ducati stayed with the soulful, air-cooled motor, rather than chasing more power from an unsightly and relatively characterless liquid-cooled lump.

SNATCH BE GONE

Those same Euro 5 laws also mean revised fueling for both models. But there has been no loss of refinement. If you haven’t ridden a Ducati twin for a while, that notorious snatchy fueling is all but a distant memory. From small throttle openings, it is effortless and accurate, with usable torque from low in the rev range and a willingness to pull away from slow speeds in a tall gear. This makes it a doddle to ride around town, and for relatively inexperienced riders getting on their first big bike.

Its performance may be unintimidating, but it’s still enough to be entertaining, and to pop the front wheel up in the lower gears. When I first rode the original 803 Scrambler back in 2015 on its press launch in America, I adored its style, image, and handling. But as an experienced rider, I was left a little disheartened by a shortage of power. I wanted another 20 or 30 horses; just a little extra. Ducati has answered my want with the 1100. Just keep short-shifting though the smooth gearbox and enjoy successive dollops of grunt.

But choose to ride the torque, and it is more than quick enough, especially since it weighs just 189 kg dry. If you find yourself revving the Scrambler PRO above 7500 rpm and towards the soft rev-limiter then, sorry, you’ve bought the wrong bike.

Fuel economy isn’t bad, as you’d expect from a relatively low-revving air-cooled twin. The nicely sculpted 15-litre fuel tank offers a range of around 250-270km, which isn’t bad.

The ergonomics are accommodating, more so on the standard PRO, with its more relaxed riding position. The unique digital clocks have two trip-metres, a digital fuel gauge along the bottom and range to empty.

NOW FOR FUN STUFF

On the sportier Öhlins-clad Sport, the ’bars are much lower and straighter, nudging you into a more aggressive riding attitude when compared to the standard PRO model with its wider bars.

The Sport’s new ergonomics move you further forward in the chassis, while the bar-end café racer-style mirrors give it a more sportier profile and feel.

On the move, you instantly feel the Scrambler’s plus points: ease-of-use and natural ability, which is mainly down to its innate handling and that low weight. The Öhlin’s suspension is controlled but not too sporty-firm; the ride is comfortable and rather luxurious, which is quite an achievement given there’s no rear linkage on the suspension.

As a consequence, the ride is hugely satisfying. You roll into bends, carry corner speed, feel the feedback through that excellent suspension, and use the torque on the exit. The Pirelli MT60RS rubber might be styled like race wets, but the tyres handle and grip far better than they might appear to. And if you get over-excited, you have cornering ABS on the way in and lean-sensitive traction control on the way out. Mid-corner there is abundant ground clearance; this Scrambler isn’t afraid of showing the world what the bottom of its engine looks like mid-corner.

PRO OR SPORT PRO?

Just because the standard PRO isn’t dripping in Öhlin’s suspension doesn’t mean Ducati went to the Dollar Shop for its suspension. Neither Marzocchi or Kayaba are rubbish, and have the same adjustment options as the top model. The MT60RS tyres remain the same, as do rake, trail, all other chassis dimensions, and, according to Ducati, the dry weight is identical.

That said, more upright ’bars give the sensation the PRO model is a fraction lighter, which is possibly because the wide ’bars give you more leverage, allowing you to turn the bike easier.

Again, on the standard PRO model the ride quality is impressive, possibly a fraction easier with less load on the spring and more laden sag on the rear compared to the Sport. The main difference, aside from the stance, is how the suspension copes with road imperfections, bumps, and crests at speed.

The Sport is more relaxed: it holds its weight perfectly, the suspension moving freely while keeping the bike stable and giving feedback – like a swan that’s so graceful on the pond’s surface, while its legs churn frantically below.

On the Marzocchi/Kayaba-equipped PRO there is more jolting at speed. It’s not as smooth or as quick to react, or iron the road flat like the Öhlins set-up. The PRO isn’t bad, but you’d notice the difference when riding them back to back.

When you open up the throttle and really start to push the handling, the Öhlins set up is always precise. On the road, you’re nowhere near the boundaries of the Sport’s suspension set up, but on the standard bike, if you decide to put your head down and really go for it, its limitations wouldn’t be too far away.

But who rides a Scrambler chasing lap times? And a new or inexperienced rider may well favour the softer set-up of the standard model. If you’d never ridden the Sport you’d find little to fault with the standard PRO. It’s bit like eating a burger at a McDonalds: fine, unless you’ve just had a homemade burger at a really good pub.

After riding both bikes back to back, I’m still uncertain which new Scrambler I favour.

Yes, the Öhlins set-up works better on the Sport model, but I prefer the taller, wider, more upright riding position of the standard PRO. You can push it into corners almost Supermoto-like, rather than hanging off the inside, which feels peculiar on a Scrambler. And I prefer the looks of the PRO.

THINGS THAT HELP OUT

The Ducati Safety Pack comes as standard on both models (that’s rider aids to you and me) and is identical on both machines. There’s excellent cornering ABS and also lean-sensitive traction control, which can be deactivated only at standstill.

To make life simpler there are three rider modes – City, Journey and Active. Ducati has moved away from the former Urban, Touring and Sport for some reason; I’m sure it keeps someone in marketing happy.

City mode cuts 10 hp, offers a soft throttle map and increases the traction control. Journey and Active are both full power, but have dissimilar engine and throttle characteristics, and TC settings. It’s relatively easy to change between the modes on the move and the simple dash is relatively straightforward and easy to use. There aren’t countless submenus within menus, and you don’t have to be IT expert to work it all out. However, in today’s market, should we expect full-colour TFT clocks on a premium Ducati?

Non-intrusive ABS is always a bonus, but you could argue whether you really need changeable traction control, or a rider mode that reduces the Scrambler’s 86 hp any further, especially on perfect summer days (like we had on the test) when the grip seems endless. I’d imagine many Scramblers will find themselves in fashionable cobbled city streets of Rome, Paris, and Barcelona, and piloted by relatively inexperienced riders which may well end in embarrassment or hilarity, with or without those aids.

The Scrambler isn’t afraid to attempt some light off-road. Mainly dusty tracks and smooth fire trails – and the rider aids may come in handy there too, especially for less experienced riders.

As you’d expect, the new Scrambler comes with a huge number of accessories for both you and your bike. Remember, you’re not just buying a motorcycle, you’re buying into ‘the land of joy’, or ‘just PROs’, as the new hashtag tells you and everyone else. Some may grimace at the marketing and ‘cool’ imagery, but it works for Ducati at hitting a new audience. And I have to say the clothing and accessories range really is pretty cool.

THE VERDICT PLEASE

I really enjoyed the now venerable Ducati Scrambler 1100, and appreciated the simple air-cooled platform. It was unassuming, yet sophisticated, and elegant. It handled, and had just enough power to brighten up your day.

Ducati has now upped its game, and I adore the new styling. The new Scrambler is a significant step above over the older bike. But, if you were wanting more power and improved handling, then you may be slightly disheartened.

Compared to the BMW and Triumph Scrambler competition, the Ducati is down on power and torque.

But if you are hoping for Italian panache, and arguably the best styling in this sector, then look no further.

Your only decision now is PRO or Sport PRO?

1100 Sport PRO Specifications Engine 1,079 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Bore x Stroke 98 x 71 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Claimed Power 63 kW / 86 hp at 7,500 rpm/min Claimed Torque 88.4 Nm at 4,750 RPM Fueling Electronic fuel injection, Ø55 mm throttle body with full Ride by Wire (RbW) Gears 6 speed, Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.85:1,chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 39, /1=37/15 2=30/17 3=28/20 4=26/22 5=24/23 6=23/24 Clutch Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Frame Trellis Forks Öhlins fully adjustable Ø48 mm usd fork Shock Öhlins monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustable Tyres /Wheels 10-spoke in light alloy, 3.50″ x 18″ / 10-spoke in light alloy, 5.50″ x 17″ Front Brakes 2 x Ø320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Rear Brake Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Electronics Riding Modes, Power Mode, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, LED light-guide, LED rear light with diffusion-light, LCD instruments with gear and fuel level indications, Steel tank with interchangeable aluminium side panels, Machine-finished aluminium belt covers, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socket Instrumentation LCD Dry Weight 189 kg Kerb Weight 206 kg Seat Height 810 mm Wheelbase 1,514 mm Rake / Trail 24°.5 / (4,4 in) Fuel Capacity 15 L / 5.2 l/100km – CO2 120 g/km Service Intervals 12,000 km /12 months Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Available Now Price $21,100 Ride Away. 1100 PRO Specifications Engine 1,079 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Bore x Stroke 98 x 71 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Claimed Power 62,3 kW / 86 hp at 7500 rpm Claimed Torque 88.4 Nm at 4750 rpm Fueling Electronic fuel injection, Ø55 mm throttle body with full Ride by Wire (RbW) Gears 6 speed, Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.85:1,chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 39, /1=37/15 2=30/17 3=28/20 4=26/22 5=24/23 6=23/24 Clutch Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Frame Trellis Forks Marzocchi fully adjustable Ø45 mm usd fork Shock Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustable Tyres /Wheels 10-spoke in light alloy, 3.50″ x 18″ / 10-spoke in light alloy, 5.50″ x 17″ Front Brakes 2 x Ø320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Rear Brake Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Electronics Riding Modes, Power Mode, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, LED light-guide, LED rear light with diffusion-light, LCD instruments with gear and fuel level indications, Steel tank with interchangeable aluminium side panels, Machine-finished aluminium belt covers, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socket Instrumentation LCD Dry Weight 189 kg Kerb Weight 206 kg Seat Height 810 mm Wheelbase 1,514 mm Rake / Trail 24°.5 / (4,4 in) Fuel Capacity 15 L / 5.2 l/100km – CO2 120 g/km Service Intervals 12,000 km /12 months Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Available Now Price $18,400 Ride Away