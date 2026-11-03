2027 Ducati Panigale V4 SP

Ducati has unveiled the 2027 Panigale V4 SP, bringing carbon-fibre wheels, a dry clutch, a racing gearbox and V4 R-derived aerodynamics to the latest generation of its flagship sportsbike.

The numbered Sport Production model is road homologated and aimed squarely at track-day riders, with a specification that also includes adjustable rearsets, more suspension adjustment and a supplied kit of circuit-use components. Australian pricing starts from $61,500 ride-away. Imagine throwing that down the road on your first time out on it…

1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale makes 218 hp

The 1103 cc, 90-degree Desmosedici Stradale V4 produces a claimed 218 hp at 13,500 rpm and 120.6 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Its desmodromic valve gear, counter-rotating crankshaft and Twin Pulse firing order remain central to the package.

The extra 2 hp over the previous generation comes through refinements to breathing and mechanical efficiency. That engine update also features on the 2027 Panigale V4 S, which shares the SP’s claimed peak output.

The rev limit rises by 500 rpm to 15,000 rpm in second through fifth gears, while final gearing changes from the previous 16/41 combination to 17/42. Ducati says the combination allows riders to hold gears longer and reduce the number of shifts required around a lap.

Racing gearbox moves neutral below first

One of the SP’s more distinctive additions is the Ducati Racing Gearbox with Ducati Neutral Lock. Neutral sits below first gear, leaving a direct shift between first and second. Just like Bulega’s…

The lock prevents an unintended downshift from first into neutral, helping preserve engine braking when entering a first-gear corner. A separate lever on the right handlebar releases the lock when the rider needs to select neutral. Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 provides clutchless changes in both directions.

An STM EVO-SBK dry slipper clutch adds another adjustment tool for circuit riding. Ducati says its slipper action improves behaviour under deceleration, with scope to tailor the mechanical engine-braking response. The supplied open carbon-fibre clutch cover is for track use.

A 520 DID ERV7 racing chain and matching sprockets complete the final-drive package.

V4 R wings and Corner Sidepods

The SP adopts the aerodynamic package introduced on the Panigale V4 R, combining enlarged, two-element wings with Ducati’s Corner Sidepods.

Ducati claims the wings generate 25 per cent more downforce at 270 km/h than those of the standard Panigale V4, improving stability and precision at high speed.

The Corner Sidepods have a different role. Positioned low on the fairing, they are designed to exploit ground effect at large lean angles. Ducati says the resulting aerodynamic forces help the bike hold a tighter line towards the apex and carry more corner speed. I am not sure how much they would help me…

Carbon wheels save 950 grams

Five split-spoke carbon-fibre wheels replace the V4 S’s forged aluminium items, saving a claimed 950 grams across the pair: 250 grams at the front and 700 grams at the rear.

That reduces unsprung mass and rotational inertia, with Ducati targeting easier direction changes and greater steering precision. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres measure 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 200/60 ZR17 at the rear.

The complete SP is listed at 188 kg wet without fuel, compared with 187 kg for the V4 S.

Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 with more setup adjustment

The aluminium Front Frame and Hollow Symmetrical double-sided swingarm provide the chassis foundation. Suspension comprises a pressurised 43 mm Öhlins NPX 25/30 fork and TTX36 rear shock, with Smart EC 3.0 electronic control of compression and rebound damping. The steering damper is also electronically controlled.

The SP adds hydraulic rear spring-preload adjustment and an adjustable rear suspension rod derived from the V4 R. The rod offers plus or minus 5 mm of length adjustment, allowing rear ride height to be changed independently of spring preload.

Brembo braking and adjustable rearsets

Brembo Hypure four-piston monobloc calipers work with twin 330 mm front discs. The SP pairs them with a Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder offering three lever-feel settings, plus a separate remote lever-reach adjuster operated from the left handlebar. Sexy stoppers!

Carbon-fibre brake-cooling ducts are supplied for track use. The rear brake uses a 245 mm disc and two-piston caliper.

Billet aluminium rearsets provide adjustable footpeg positions and carbon-fibre heel guards, with provision for standard or reverse shifting. Adjustable clip-ons supplied for track use offer a 10 mm height increase.

Electronics cover braking, traction and launch control

A six-axis IMU underpins the electronics, which include cornering-capable Race eCBS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control and launch control. Ducati Vehicle Observer supports the traction, wheelie and launch-control strategies.

Dynamic Engine Brake combines engine management with automatic rear-brake intervention, while Race Brake Control provides dedicated track strategies.

The 6.9-inch TFT display offers Race A, Race B, Sport, Road and Wet riding modes. A pit limiter, lap timer and cruise control are standard, with provision for optional Ducati Data Logger and Ducati Multimedia System equipment.

Winter Test finish and Australian pricing

The Winter Test livery combines matt-black fairings and exposed carbon with a brushed aluminium fuel tank, red detailing and a dedicated red-and-black seat. The SP is supplied as a single-seater, with a passenger kit available as an accessory.

The supplied track kit includes mirror blanking plates, a cover for removing the number-plate holder and a racing fuel cap, alongside the open clutch cover, brake ducts and adjustable clip-ons.

Owners can also add a full titanium Ducati Performance racing exhaust developed with Akrapovič. Its silencers sit high beside the tail, with Ducati claiming an additional 11 hp and 7 Nm while removing 6.6 kg. That optional circuit-use system is separate from the standard underslung exhaust pictured here.

Ducati Australia lists the Panigale V4 SP from $61,500 ride-away, placing it $9575 above the 2027 V4 S’s $51,925 listing. European dealership availability is scheduled from March 2027; an Australian delivery date has yet to be specified in the launch material.

2027 Ducati Panigale V4 SP specifications