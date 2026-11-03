2027 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE

2027 Hypermotard V2 RVE

If simply looking at a motorcycle could cost you demerit points, these two would have you catching the bus.

Ducati’s Hypermotards have always put outrageous fun at the top of the agenda. Wide bars, an upright riding position and a healthy disregard for sensible intentions are central to the appeal. The 2027 RVE pair look every bit as committed to that brief.

Ducati has unveiled an updated 698 Mono RVE and brought the RVE treatment to the new-generation Hypermotard V2. The single-cylinder model gains revised Graffiti graphics and homologated Termignoni silencers as standard in markets where they are available. The twin-cylinder RVE combines its own Graffiti livery and two-tone wheels with standard Ducati Power Launch and Pit Limiter functions.

That gives riders two rather different ways to approach the same temptation: a big single with a dedicated supermotard chassis, or a considerably more powerful 890 cc V-twin.

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE

The 698 Mono RVE receives a new take of Ducati’s street-art-inspired Graffiti graphics, complemented by the dedicated finishes on its Termignoni silencers.

These are homologated silencers, with Ducati qualifying their standard fitment as “in markets where available”. The exhaust specification is therefore market dependent; hopefully that includes us…

The mechanical foundation is the familiar Superquadro Mono. Despite the 698 badge, actual displacement is 659 cc, with a 116 mm bore and 62.4 mm stroke. The liquid-cooled single uses desmodromic valve actuation and twin balance shafts, with published output of 77.5 hp at 9750 rpm and 63 Nm at 8000 rpm.

The existing RVE specification includes Ducati Quick Shift for the six-speed gearbox. Its electronics also include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine-brake control.

A tubular steel trellis frame, fully adjustable 45 mm Marzocchi fork and fully adjustable Sachs rear shock round out the chassis package. The 17-inch wheels wear Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, with a 120/70 front and relatively narrow 160/60 rear.

Hypermotard V2 RVE

The new Hypermotard V2 RVE brings the Graffiti theme back to Ducati’s twin-cylinder Hypermotard line. Its graphics reference the 2019 concept behind the RVE family, with two-tone wheels completing the treatment.

The V2 platform uses Ducati’s 890 cc, 90-degree twin with intake variable valve timing. Published output is 120.4 hp at 10,750 rpm and 94 Nm at 8250 rpm, giving it a substantial performance advantage over the Mono.

It is the platform introduced for 2026, when Ducati replaced the Hypermotard 950 with a lighter V2 generation. We covered that change in detail in our Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP launch story.

The regular V2 chassis providing the RVE’s starting point uses a fully adjustable 46 mm Kayaba fork, a Kayaba rear shock with preload and rebound adjustment, and Brembo M4.32 front calipers gripping twin 320 mm discs.

Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, a five-inch TFT display and an electronics suite including cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine-brake control are already part of that V2 package. Ducati has supplied plenty of electronic assistance; the rider still has to supply the restraint.

Australian pricing and availability

Ducati’s launch announcement does not specify Australian pricing or local arrival dates for the 2027 RVE pair.

There is time, then, to decide which flavour of trouble appeals most. Perhaps check the points balance on your licence while you are at it.