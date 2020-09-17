Motorcycle Models Affected

Triumph Tiger 1200 XR

Triumph Tiger 1200 XRT

Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx

Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx (Low Ride Height)

Triumph Tiger 1200 XCA

Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx

Model Years 2018-2020

Triumph Tiger 1200 – Alpine

Triumph Tiger 1200 – Desert

Model Year 2020

Triumph Street Triple RS

Model Years 2017-2021

Triumph Speed Triple S and Speed Triple RS

Model Years 2018-2020

Click Here for VIN List

928 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The front brake pad may detach from the back plate, resulting in reduced braking performance.

What are the hazards?

Reduced brake performance may result in a dangerous fall or collision, causing serious injury or death to the rider or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted by mail to arrange a time to bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer for the brake pads to be replaced free of charge.