PRA No. – 2020/18437
Campaign Number – SRAN 579
Date published – 17 Sep 2020
Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Australian Triumph Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 January 2018 – 30 September 2020
Motorcycle Models Affected
Triumph Tiger 1200 XR
Triumph Tiger 1200 XRT
Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx
Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx (Low Ride Height)
Triumph Tiger 1200 XCA
Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx
Model Years 2018-2020
Triumph Tiger 1200 – Alpine
Triumph Tiger 1200 – Desert
Model Year 2020
Triumph Street Triple RS
Model Years 2017-2021
Triumph Speed Triple S and Speed Triple RS
Model Years 2018-2020
928 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The front brake pad may detach from the back plate, resulting in reduced braking performance.
What are the hazards?
Reduced brake performance may result in a dangerous fall or collision, causing serious injury or death to the rider or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted by mail to arrange a time to bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer for the brake pads to be replaced free of charge.