Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

Ducati have revealed a new Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini special edition, which will be produced in 630+63 units and is inspired by the Huracán STO, built on the base of the 2023-model Panigale V4 S.

That +63 figure represents a number of numbered units, for ‘Speciale Clienti’ or set aside for special Lamborghini customers, who will also be able to configure the bike in colours and rims to match their own Lamborghini, which will also be matched to the seat and front brake calipers.

For those who need to take it a step further, there’ll also be a matching set of limited edition gear, including helmet, jacket and leathers in matching colours.

The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is decked out in Huracán STO inspired livery, seen across the front mudguard, tank cover, belly pan and tail, alongside on new all new components, grille extractors, vents and air intakes, specifically for this model.

Adding to the eye candy is a host of carbon-fibre components, including the front mudguard, belly pan, radiator cover, wings, tank cover and tail, running the same texture as on the supersports cars of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company. The seat likewise mirrors the seats of the Huracán STO in highlights and colour.

An Akrapovič exhaust silencer in titanium with carbon fibre end cap is standard fitment, with Rizoma providing adjustable foot controls, lightened brake and clutch levers in billet aluminium, as well as heel guards, saddle pad, dash cover and ignition cover in special carbon-fibre. Likewise carbon-fibre heat protectors are run on the rear head and manifolds, headlight support, subframe guards and rear mudguard.

Denoting each special edition is a metal plate found on the tank, with the number also machined onto the aluminium key insert, and will display on the TFT dash on startup, alongside a special graphic showing the Ducati and Lamborghini badges.

The forged wheels are made specifically for this bike with a Huracán STO style design, and the rear rim runs a single titanium locking nut, also with a Lamborghini design.

Powering the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is the 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine producing 208 hp in Euro5 trim, and running counter-rotating shaft, Desmodromic distribution and Twin Pulse firing order derived from MotoGP as is the dry clutch.

The aluminium main frame uses the engine as a stressed element, suspension is provided by Öhlins with Smart EC 2.0 semi-active units, and the Brembo braking system relies on Stylema calipers and 330 mm discs. The aerodynamic package, based on carbon biplane wings integrated into the tank side covers, stabilises the bike at high speeds without compromising agility and handling. Kerb weight is 197.5 kg.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is also supplied with a series of accessories for track use. They start with the open carbon fibre cover for the dry clutch and continue with the caps for the removal of the number plate and rear-view mirrors, a racing fuel cap and a motorcycle cover in the same colour as the bodywork. The equipment is completed by an aluminium certificate of authenticity, on which the frame and engine numbers are shown, to guarantee the originality of the bike.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini was unveiled on the occasion of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit. The collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini – which first started in 2021 to the Siàn-inspired Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and was so successful that it sold out in a few days – will also continue on the MotoGP circuits.

Starting from the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, the shield of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company also appears on the Desmosedici of the Ducati Lenovo Team.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be available in Australia and New Zealand in the second half of 2023.