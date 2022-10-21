2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S, V4 SP2

Introduced in 2022, Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will receive an update for 2023, bringing across improvements first seen on the Panigale V4, to sharpen up an already impressive package.

That extends to the higher specification Streetfighter V4 S, as well as the Streetfighter V4 SP2 which takes things to a whole new level above the S.

New is the adoption of the Power Modes logic from the V4 and V4 S, calibrated to the Streetfighter Desmosedici Stradale configuration, covering Full, High, Medium and Low modes.

Full and Low have been redesigned, with High and Medium just revised. For Full that means no electronic filters apart from in first gear, while Low limits power to 165 hp, with a more manageable throttle response. Calibration is for each gear in each mode.

Also introduced is a new Wet riding mode for low grip environments, offering presets for higher intervention.

The Streetfighter V4 also now receives a lithium-ion battery saving 1.7 kg, mirroring that seen in the V4 SP.

Dash design has also been revised, to reduce clutter and offer simpler and more descriptive information according to Ducati, and that’s across all viewing modes, with the Track Evo mode offering a MotoGP inspired view. A green LED also lights up as a gear change indicator.

The new Engine Brake Control EVO 2 software is also adopted, with gear-by-gear calibration and three selectable levels. This is optimised to provide less engine brake with little rear tyre load, before ramping up into the corner for better balance, while still ensuring the chance of rear lock is minimised.

The Ducati Quick Shift system is also improved, with an injection cut and advance reduction on partial throttle, while at full throttle a ‘torque restitution phase’ offers better stability, ensuring better and smoother performance in both areas.

On the chassis the Streetfighter V4 runs the Front Frame and single-sided swingarm, with the swingarm pivot moved 4 mm higher for better anti-squat and stability.

Weight distribution is moved towards the front of the bike as a result, and the new fuel tank seen on the Panigale is also adopted, offering better grip and support for the rider, holding 17 litres and of aluminium design.

The Streetfighter V4 runs Showa BPF fully-adjustable 43 mm forks, and a fully adjustable Sachs shock unit, with matching steering damper.

In comparison the S and SP2 both run the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension, with NIX 30 43 mm fully adjustable forks, with the compression and rebound electronic.

A TTX36 shock is also run, with the same adjustability, and Öhlins provides the steering damper that is controlled via the Smart EC 2.0 system.

The 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale punches out 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm in Euro5 configuration, running a larger diameter silencer outlet, while the clutch cover comes over from the Panigale, allowing the mounting of a dry clutch and clutch cover protection.

You’ll have to dip into the accessories catalogue for the Akrapovič full racing exhaust, saving 5 kg and pushing power up to 220 hp, but the ‘biplane’ wings are standard, as is a single seat with two-seater accessories included.

Other features include Brembo Stylema calipers, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, with a 200/60 rear. Wheels to vary between models however.

The standard Streetfighter V4 runs five-spoke light-alloy rims, while the S upgrades that to a set of Marchesini forged aluminium rims.

It’s a further step up to the V4 SP2 which runs carbon-fibre five-split-spoke rims in comparison, saving 3.4 kg over the standard Streetfighter, or 1.4 kg over the S. The SP2 also upgrades the front brake calipers to the Stylema R units.

The Streetfighter V4 is available in Ducati Red, as is the Streetfighter V4 S however the latter also adds the Grey Nero colour option with red rim stickers.

The Streetfighter V4 SP2 on the other hand is only available in a Winter Test livery, with red details and a brushed aluminium tank. There’s also a dedicated seat with V4 SP2 logo, and the handlebar is embossed with the bike’s production number.

Wings are in carbon-fibre, as is the front guard to match the rims.

An STM-EVO SBK dry clutch is run, with an open clutch cover supplied for close course circuit use, with a license plate removal cover provided for the same use. The Shell oil run in the Panigale V4 which offers an additional 3 hp is also used, due to the adoption of the dry clutch, with a 10% reduction in mechanical friction according to Ducati.

Adjustable footpegs in billet aluminium are also fitted to the Streetfighter V4 SP2, with carbon-fibre heel guards, and articulated shifter and brake pedals.

A final tweak seen on the Streetfighter V4 SP2 is the hydraulics match those seen in the Panigale V4, with fork spring preload reduced from 11 mm to 6 mm.

The 2023 Streetfighter V4 weighs in at 201.5 kg wet, while the V4 S is 197.5 kg. The V4 SP2 on the other hand is 196.5 kg. Seat height is 845 mm across all models, with the SP2 only offering a single-seat.

Maintenance intervals are 12,000 km or 12 months, with valve clearance adjustment every 24,000 km.

Pricing for the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is currently listed as from $39,300 ride-away, with the standard Streetfighter V4 starting from $34,900 ride-away. Pricing for the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 on the other hand is listed as starting from $50,600 ride-away.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 range will be available in Australia starting from April 2023.

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specification ENGINE Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled DISPLACEMENT 1103 cc BORE X STROKE 81 x 53.5 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 14.0:1 POWER 153 kW (208 hp) @ 13,000 rpm TORQUE 123 Nm (90.4 lb-ft) @ 9500 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. EXHAUST 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes GEARBOX Six-speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 PRIMARY DRIVE Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 RATIO 1=38/14 2=36/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=30/24 FINAL DRIVE Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CLUTCH Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder FRAME Aluminum alloy “Front Frame” FRONT SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes, 120 mm travel REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm, 130 mm travel WHEELS 5-spokes light alloy 3.50″ x 17″, 6.00” x 17” TYRES Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 120/70 ZR17, 200/60 ZR17 BRAKES 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted, Brembo Monobloc Stylema (M4.30) 4-piston callipers, 245 mm rear disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS INSTRUMENTATION Last generation digital unit with 5″ TFT colour display DRY WEIGHT 180 kg KERB WEIGHT 201.5 kg SEAT HEIGHT 845 mm WHEELBASE 1.488 mm RAKE 24.5° TRAIL 100 mm FUEL TANK CAPACITY 17 l SEATS Dual seats EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2, Full LED lighting with Daytime Running Light (DRL)**, WARRANTY 24 months unlimited mileage MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 12,000 km / 12 months VALVE CLEARANCE ADJUSTMENT 24,000 km

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S [SP2] Specifications