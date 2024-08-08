Ducati Desmo450 MX MXGP debut in Netherlands

Ducati will make its debut in the MXGP World Championship later this month with nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli to compete in the MXGP of The Netherlands on the Desmo450 MX.

The new MX machine will compete in next year’s MXGP World Championship and go into production, marking the Borgo Panigale company’s official entry into the off-road specialist segment. However, development and testing continue on the global stage for now.

The Desmo450 MX has already impressed in the Italian MX championship and won races thus the obvious next step being to join the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The Dutch Grand Prix, to be held on August 17th and 18th on the Arnhem track, is an important step in the development of the Borgo Panigale motorbike, ahead of its participation in the entire championship in 2025.

The development programme of the Ducati prototype will then continue August 31st and September 1st at Castiglione del Lago, in the fifth round of the Italian Championship, where Alessandro Lupino currently leads the general classification with two rounds to go after the brilliant results obtained in the last round of the Italian MX Championship at Ponte a Egola.

In the Tuscan race Cairoli, on his return to competition, won the first heat and Alessandro Lupino, by winning the overall, took the lead in the championship, confirming the level of competitiveness already achieved by the Desmo450 MX.