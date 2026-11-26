Four Ducati Christmas gift ideas for 2026

Ducati has picked four Christmas gifts for 2026, three of them marking the Italian marque’s centenary. There’s a pair of Diadora-inspired sneakers, a New Era cap that brings back some of Ducati’s old logos and a ceramic mug for the morning coffee. Ducati Corse slides round out the list for summer.

Ducati Anniversario Sneakers

The unisex Anniversario sneakers (9878042XX) take their cues from Diadora’s Game L Low Waxed and the low-cut shape of a 1970s tennis shoe. Ducati uses wax-treated leather for the uppers. RRP $208.

Ducati New Era 100th Patch Cap

The black 100th Patch Cap (987804875) has an adjustable snapback closure, with patches spanning Ducati’s logo history stitched around the sides and back. RRP $66.

Ducati 100 Centenario Mug

Ducati went with a dark grey centenary logo on glossy black ceramic for the 100 Centenario Mug (987804872). RRP $24

Ducati Corse Wake Slides

The unisex Ducati Corse Wake Slides (98771287X) have textured footbeds, rubber straps and EVA soles. RRP $41.

For Australian pricing and stock, contact your nearest Ducati dealer.