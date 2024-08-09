Ducati Xpeditions

NZ – December 6-8, 2024

In the very first of its kind, Ducati is excited to announce Ducati Xpeditions. A three-day adventure ride through the scenic South Island of New Zealand from 6th – 8th December.

This is an opportunity to get some gravel under your tyres with fellow Ducatisti as you explore the spectacular beauty of Central Otago in full Ducati style.

The ride will be led by Ducati Adventure Specialist, Nick Selleck, and will start at Mount Cook and transit Alexandria before finishing in spectacular town of Queenstown.

The route will include some of the most stunning gravel and adventure routes that the world has to offer. Join like minded Ducatisti on a ride of a lifetime where Ducati will plan and organise your experience, you only need to arrive and enjoy the journey. The Ducati concierge service will transport your luggage each day allowing you to travel light and maximise the performance and handling of your Ducati. While a full support team is on hand to support you at all times.

At the end of the day after an exhilarating ride through the spectacular South Island countryside, you will enjoy a multi-course meal and rest up in premium shared accommodation. The next day, breakfast is provided and then it is time to explore some more!

Each day will see you riding approx. 300 kilometres through some of the most spectacular scenery on earth and experiencing your Ducati in the environment for which it was designed. This Ducati Xpedition is suitable for your Ducati DesertX or Multistrada models with off-road tyres fitted.

The Ducati Xpedition Package includes the below and the price starts from $2,950 NZD:

Three nights shared accommodation in four-star hotels, to ensure you will have a good night sleep.

Breakfast and dinner. Just relax with the group and discuss the days adventures and scenery.

Pre-ridden and planned adventure route highlighting the beauty of the Central Otago region.

Lead Riders and Sweep Riders provided to lead the way and support where required.

The concierge service will transport your luggage each day allowing you to travel light and maximise the performance and handling of your Ducati.

Ride in comfort knowing that you will have medical assistance should you require it.

Full gallery of images provided to you, so you can relive the amazing adventure for years to come.

Receive personalised gift as a memento of the amazing adventure.

Single accommodation is available on request from $3,295 NZD.

If this adventure appeals to you, find more info and book now here via Ducati Xpedition 2024.