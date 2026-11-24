ASBK BoP review restores Ducati’s 15,500 rpm ceiling

ASBK has given Ducati back the 500 rpm it took away before the 2027 summer championship. The new Balance of Performance (BoP) bulletin lifts the Panigale V4 R’s rev limit from 15,000 to 15,500 rpm ahead of round three at One Raceway on December 4–6. The change applies to both the 2021–2025 and 2026 models.

That restores the ceiling Ducati raced under in the shortened 2026 championship, when its rev limit was reduced by 1,000 rpm, from its original limit.

Ducati teams wanted to see the evidence

There was little enthusiasm for losing another 500 rpm among the Ducati people we spoke to before the summer opener at Phillip Island. They wanted to see the evidence behind the cut and understand why the same lower limit had been applied to the new V4 R before it had raced in ASBK.

Craig McMartin told us the early restriction had cooled his enthusiasm for developing the new bike. He also wanted the rider and crew’s contribution taken into account when judging the Ducati’s results, a point he made when McMartin Racing confirmed Harrison Voight’s return.

Craig McMartin

“Obviously the motorbike’s very good, but you’ve got to put everything together.”

DesmoSport Ducati’s Ben Henry wanted to see what the new bike and its different electronics could do in competition before cutting its revs. He made that case when we spoke to him about Josh Waters and Adrian Monti joining DesmoSport.

Ben Henry

“I’m gonna sound like a sook here, but it’s probably a bit much to start with, in my opinion.”

What ASBK reviewed after The Bend

ASBK says its Technical Advisory Group reviewed race results, machine data and performance across a range of bikes after round two. ASBK management then approved the change under Sporting Regulation 4.4.

Voight and Cru Halliday took a Ducati one-two in Race Two at Phillip Island. With Voight sidelined by injury at The Bend, Cam Dunker and Jonathan Nahlous finished one-two on Yamahas in both races, with Ducati’s Glenn Allerton third both times.

The bulletin describes what ASBK reviewed in broad terms. The question the Ducati teams raised before Phillip Island is still open. What evidence justified a further 500 rpm cut in the first place?

The Technical Advisory Group recommended no BoP changes in the other championship classes. Its next review comes after round four at Queensland Raceway on January 15–17, 2027.