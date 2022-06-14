2023 Beta Enduro

Rignano sull’Arno-based constructor Beta has unveiled the latest Enduro models – the MY2023 RR range, featuring four two-stroke and four four-stroke options from the 125 cc two-stroke through to 480 cc four-stroke.

Beta worked in collaboration with Enduro champions Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe to refine both the powertrain and the frame/suspension package for the MY 2023 RR 2 Stroke and 4 Stroke models, which is seen on the forks, radiator shrouds and backed by new graphics for a fresh look.

That’s a new all-red colour scheme and new plastics with a more linear and sleeker design than before, for an even more minimalist look.

The suspension updates seen on every model focuses on the front fork – a ZF component, with the oil passages around the fork piston modified to eliminate any throttling effect and ensure smooth damper action throughout the travel. This improvement means that even small changes in setting produces a noticeable result.

Another changes over the previous generation with an impact on both style and function is the revised shape of the new radiator shrouds on the RR range. The new shrouds are narrower than before to give the rider more freedom of movement, especially when cornering in a motocross style with the bike leaned sharply into the bend and with the inner leg extended forwards.

2-Stroke Beta Enduro models

125 cc – The smallest bike in the Beta range, it is the lightest and easiest to handle. In pure racing style, it is suitable for both young riders coming up from the lower categories and more expert riders looking for a fun bike.

200 cc – The chassis set-up and engine derive from its smaller sister, ensuring an extremely lightweight and excellent handling but with decidedly greater torque and power. Oil injection and electric start make this a complete bike, just perfect for Enduro enthusiasts.

250 cc – Ideal for those looking for a 2-stroke bike with slightly less power and torque than the top-of-the-range 300cc models to ensure excellent all round performance.

300 cc – Made for those who appreciate a big bore engine with significant torque at any speed. Suitable for those who favour power and torque.

4-stroke Beta Enduro models

350 cc – The easiest-to-handle bike in the 4-stroke model range; it favours high-rev riding, and retains a very linear power output.

390 cc – With an ideal handling to power ratio, its winning feature lies in its useable torque and outstanding traction.

430 cc – A high-performance engine that is at its best when the rider exploits both the higher revs and significant torque.

480 cc – This bike best expresses itself in wide open spaces. Its characteristics are similar to the 430 model but with even greater torque and power.

2023 Beta RR 125 2-Stroke

For 2023 the RR 125 2-Stroke receives the most substantial updates of the entire 2 stroke range. This suite of upgrades are geared to improving the performance of the bike and the reduced engine inertia has made the RR 125 even quicker and more responsive than ever.

The 125 2-stroke engine features a lighter flywheel and a smaller diameter crankshaft than its predecessor. Both of these components have been introduced to reduce the inertia of the engine internals. In terms of performance, this translates to a quicker throttle response as it allows the components of the engine to spin up more rapidly, and lets the rider make full use of all the power available in spite of this model having less horsepower on tap than its bigger siblings.

The smaller-diameter crankshaft takes up less space in the crankcase. Betamotor’s engineers have redesigned the crankcase to compensate for the space freed up by the smaller crankshaft, optimising the interior volume of the component itself to ensure the air/fuel mixture flow needed to maximise the performance.

The power valve has also been recalibrated to effectively manage the more explosive performance of the new engine.

2023 Beta RR 4-Strokes

The most significant new feature in the 4-Stroke range is the introduction of traction control, which made its début last year in the 4-stroke Racing models and now all 4 stroke Beta Enduro models boast traction control.

The traction control function on RR models is selectable by the rider from a button in the usual position between the steering tube and the fuel tank. The rider can disengage traction control at any time, in either of the engine maps available, while the function itself is calibrated differently for each of the two maps, offering the rider a choice of four different electronic control configurations.

All 4-stroke models feature a new exhaust header with a longer duct geometry than on the previous generation, improving engine response at low engine speeds and increasing torque at mid-range engine speeds. The result is a more tractable power delivery across the rev range, letting the rider use a higher gear than they normally would, for a more relaxed riding experience.

To take full advantage of the increased torque at low to medium engine speeds made available by the new exhaust header, 4-stroke models now feature dedicated new engine management maps which spread the power curve out more uniformly across the entire usable range of the engine, making the performance of even the biggest displacement Beta RR models more useable.

For more information see the Beta Motorcycles Australia website (link). Pricing will be announced closer to arrival.