2023 Beta XTrainer
Beta’s XTrainer has been a popular option amongst riders that like to ride harder enduro trails, but want to do it on a bike that is designed and made to be more rider friendly option that most enduro bikes.
A lower seat height combines with a mellower power delivery and lessons learned from Beta’s extensive Trials experience to produce a bike that could be described as a cross between a Hard Enduro bike and a Trials bike. Thus the X in the name represents that cross-over.
Tipping the scales at 99 kg, the XTrainer offers a 20 mm lower seat height than the Beta RR Enduro range while the electric start engine is, in Beta’s words, ‘docile and linear, for greater riding ease‘.
Beta continue, ‘Whether you are an amateur looking for your first bike, a skilled enduro rider seeking a less tiring and challenging bike, or an expert rider who wants an extreme enduro companion, Xtrainer is the ideal solution.’
A diaphragm clutch has three settings for adjustment of lever pull and progressiveness.
A cooling fan is standard to help the XTrainer keep its cool in the tight stuff.
The rider can switch between two engine maps on the fly to suit conditions and the power valve can be externally adjusted to tailor the power delivery further to rider preference.
XTrainer has an oil injection system that negates the need for pre-mixing fuel, the tank holds 650 ml of oil, enough for plenty of refills of the larger new 8.8 litre fuel tank.
Other changes for 2023 include a new sub-frame and a move to a lithium battery. A new intake system is claimed to improve throttle response and low rpm torque while the bodywork has been modernised.
The 2023 Beta XTrainer is due to arrive in Australia this coming January with the XTrainer 250 retailing for $11,995 and the XTrainer 300 for $12,295.
2023 Beta XTrainer Specifications
- Engine Single cylinder, 2-stroke, liquid-cooled
- Bore x Stroke 73 x 69.9 mm. (250 – 66.4 x 72 mm)
- Displacement 292,3 cc (250 – 249 cc)
- Compression ratio 11.55:1 (250 – 13.5:1)
- Exhaust Valve BPV Systsem
- Starter electric starter
- Ignition AC Kokusan – digital CDI with oil pump controller
- Spark plug NGK GR7CI8
- Induction system induction reed
- Lubrication Mixing with electronic pump
- Carburettor Keihin PWK 36
- Clutch wet multi-disc clutch
- Primary drive Z.27/72
- Transmission 6 gears
- Final transmission chain
- Frame perimetric frame in molybdenum steel with double cradle split above the exhaust port
- Wheelbase 1467 mm
- Max length 2157 mm
- Max width 802 mm
- Max height 1245 mm
- Seat height 910 mm
- Ground clearance 320 mm
- Footrest height 390 mm
- Dry weight 99 kg (front 48 kg; rear 51 kg)
- Fuel tank capacity 8,8 l.
- Reserve 1,5l.
- Oil tank capacity 650cc
- Cooling system capacity 1,3 l.
- Front suspension Hydraulic USD fork with ø 43 mm shaft
- Rear suspension Monoshock with progressive compound lever
- Shock absorber stroke 110 mm
- Front wheel travel 270 mm
- Rear wheel travel 270 mm
- Front brake Wave disc ø260 mm and Nissin double-piston floating caliper
- Rear brake Wave disc ø240 mm and Nissin single-piston floating caliper
- Front rim 21 x 1,6 – 36 holes
- Rear rim 18 x 1,85 – 36 holes
- Front tyre 80/100 – 21
- Rear tyre 140/80 -18
- Available – January 2023
- RRP – Beta Xtrainer 250 $11,995 (does not include Pre-Delivery or on road costs)
- RRP – Beta Xtrainer 300 $12,295 (does not include Pre-Delivery or on road costs)