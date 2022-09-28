2023 Beta XTrainer

Beta’s XTrainer has been a popular option amongst riders that like to ride harder enduro trails, but want to do it on a bike that is designed and made to be more rider friendly option that most enduro bikes.

A lower seat height combines with a mellower power delivery and lessons learned from Beta’s extensive Trials experience to produce a bike that could be described as a cross between a Hard Enduro bike and a Trials bike. Thus the X in the name represents that cross-over.

Tipping the scales at 99 kg, the XTrainer offers a 20 mm lower seat height than the Beta RR Enduro range while the electric start engine is, in Beta’s words, ‘docile and linear, for greater riding ease‘.

Beta continue, ‘Whether you are an amateur looking for your first bike, a skilled enduro rider seeking a less tiring and challenging bike, or an expert rider who wants an extreme enduro companion, Xtrainer is the ideal solution.’

A diaphragm clutch has three settings for adjustment of lever pull and progressiveness.

A cooling fan is standard to help the XTrainer keep its cool in the tight stuff.

The rider can switch between two engine maps on the fly to suit conditions and the power valve can be externally adjusted to tailor the power delivery further to rider preference.

XTrainer has an oil injection system that negates the need for pre-mixing fuel, the tank holds 650 ml of oil, enough for plenty of refills of the larger new 8.8 litre fuel tank.

Other changes for 2023 include a new sub-frame and a move to a lithium battery. A new intake system is claimed to improve throttle response and low rpm torque while the bodywork has been modernised.

The 2023 Beta XTrainer is due to arrive in Australia this coming January with the XTrainer 250 retailing for $11,995 and the XTrainer 300 for $12,295.

2023 Beta XTrainer Specifications