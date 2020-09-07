EMoS Wyld

EMoS is launching a new Wyld chopper style e-Moped this week to coincide with World Electric Vehicle Day.

EMoS have received Australian full volume compliance approval for its chopper styled bike they refer to as an e-Moped and have given the model name Wyld.

This new single seater combines the last or first mile urban mobility with the appeal of motorcycle related styling.

By the look of those square shouldered tyres it might not be the most nimble urban commuter but the vehicles classification will allow it to be ridden with a normal car drivers license in QLD, SA, NT and WA.

The speed is limited to 50 km/h to satisfy the legislation requirements that permit car licence holders to ride the vehicle.

CEO and co-founder Harry Proskefallas

“Our philosophy has been from the start to be “different”, we want people to turn their heads for our vehicles, we want them to be excited about the form and the function and to make a statement for electric vehicles and that is the same for the WYLD which was “Born to be WYLD”.

EMos Wyld Specifications

Motor 60V 2000W / 60V 1500W

Battery Removeable; 60V12Ah, 20Ah, 30Ah

Range 60-80km

Max Speed 50 km/h

Load Capacity 200 kg

Rims 12-inch

Brakes Discs

Suspension Rear Twin Shock

Suspension Front Forks

Weight 74 kg without battery

Price – $2999 with base motor and battery

Who is EMos?

EMoS is the recently rebranded company formerly know as e-Motion Concepts Pty Ltd. EMoS claim to be the premier Australian light electric vehicle provider, with the largest portfolio of electric road registerable for urban transport of people and goods, ranging from the 3 wheeled Personal Mobility Device (PMD) iLARK to the cargo carrying three wheelers CT-KARGO and the CT-KUBE. The Wyld is another first of its kind in Australia for EMoS and continues and complements our “out of the box” thinking increasing electric vehicle portfolio, with another three exciting vehicles in the pipeline.